Muldoon's Irish Pub 202 Newport Center Drive

Popular Items

IRISH STEW Dinner
TRADITIONAL
PUB SALAD

N/a Beverages

REFILL

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Redbull SF

$5.00

Root Beer Bottle

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$5.00

Acqua Panna Still

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

HOT COCKTAILS

IRISH COFFEE

$13.00

SCREWBALL COFFEE

$13.00

BAILEY'S COFFEE

$13.00

BLACK BUSH COFFEE

$15.00

NUTTY IRISHMAN

$13.00

HOT TODDY

$12.00

MIXED DRINKS A-L

2 Liq Combo

$11.00

3 Liq Combo

$13.00

Alabama Slam

$11.00

Apple Martini

$11.00

B.52

$11.00

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blowjob Shot

$11.00

Cape Cod

$11.00

Car Bomb

$15.00

Champ Cocktail

$11.00

Gibson Vodka

$11.00

Gimlet Gin

$11.00

Gimlet Vodka

$11.00

Grasshopper

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kamikaze

$12.00

Keoke Coffee

$13.00

Kir Royale

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Tea

$16.00

MIXED DRINKS M-Z

Madras

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Margarita Strawberry

$11.00

Midori Sour

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sex Beach

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Vodka Collins

$11.00

White Russian

$12.00

Soccer Specials

Mimosa

$7.00

Lost Irish Coffee

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Coors Lite

$6.00

Pub Plates

Vegetable Soup

$10.00

Chicken broth based garden vegetable soup.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Freshly made soup with chicken breast, tomato, corn, veggies, topped with Tortilla Strips

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$29.00

Salami, Prosciutto, Uncured Chorizo, Manchego, Bleu, Havarti, Gouda Cheeses, Greek Chili Fig Spread, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Strawberries, Honeycomb, Marcona Almonds & Garlic Crostini & Crackers

DOON'S BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$15.00

Crispy brussels sprouts with a honey & sherry glaze. Topped with toasted hazelnuts & shaved pecorino romano

BANGER BITES

$13.00

Handcrafted Irish Sausages, Warm Dijon Sauce

ROASTED GARLIC HUMMUS

$12.50

Served with Raw Seasonal Vegetables, Garlic Toast Points & Tortilla Chips

JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

House Cocktail Sauce, Lemon

CHIPPERS

$15.00

Bites of our famous Fish & Chips

CRAB CAKES

$19.00

2 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Pan Fried, served over Mix Greens, Champagne Vinaigrette, Heirloom Tomatoes & Siracha Tartar Sauce

SEARED AHI

$17.00

Seared Rare Blackened Ahi, Asian Slaw, Pickled Ginger & Soy Vinaigrette

BABY LAMB CHOPS

$21.00

3 baby lamb chops with Minty Jam & Sprinkle of Fries

IRISH WHISKEY WINGS

$14.00

BBQ or Spicy

PUB NACHOS

$13.00

Homemade Tortilla Chips, Tomato, Olives, Jalapeno, Avocado, & Sour Cream Add Chicken +$5 Add Steak +$6

CHICKEN FINGERS

$13.00

5 Chicken Fingers with Ranch

VEGAN CHICKEN FINGERS

$11.00Out of stock

With house made ranch

HANDCUT CHIPS & MALT

$6.00

Handcut Potato Chips with Malt Vinegar

FRIES

$7.00

Handcut Fries with house made Curry Aioli

IRISH NACHOS

$13.00

Fire & Kettle

IRISH STEW Dinner

$22.00

Beef Stew with Guinness Stout, topped with dollop of Mash

IRISH STEW Pub

$14.00

Half size order of our Famous Irish Stew

SHEPHERD'S PIE Dinner

$22.00

Savory Meat Pie, Golden Mash Potato Crust

SHEPHERD'S PIE Pub

$14.00

Half size order of our Shepherd's Pie

FILET MIGNON

$49.00

Premium Filet Mignon served with Mash & Seasonal Veggies (+$3 for Brussels)

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

$26.00

Served with Peas, Carrots, Mash & Warm Dijon Sauce

BANGERS AND MASH

$20.00

Served with Peas, Gravy & Warm Dijon Sauce

GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON

$28.00

Seasonal Veg, Mash or Roasties

BUSHMILLS CHICKEN

$23.00

Tender Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Sauteed Spinach, Tomato, Scallions in a warm Dijon Sauce, Served with Mash, Peas & Carrots

MINI SHEPHERDS PIE

$10.00

PRIME RIB

$45.00

Salads/Chipper

FARMLEIGH SALAD

$18.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Diced Avocado, Grilled Corn & Cotija Cheese. Tossed in Cilantro Chimichurri Dressing Add Grilled Shrimp $4 Add Grilled Salmon $5 Add Ahi $5

GALWAY MARKET BOWL

$14.00

Faro & Red Quinoa tossed with a Mustard Vinaigrette, topped with Diced Avocado, Roasted Tomato, Cucumber & Arugula Add Grilled Chicken $4 Add Grilled Salmon $9 Add Ahi $9

CIVIC CENTER LOUIE

$23.00

Jumbo Wild Shrimp & Wild Crab, Cold Iceberg, Tomato, Avocado Slices, Boiled Egg, Olives & Tangy Louie Dressing on the side

CLASSIC COBB WITH DIESTEL TURKEY

$21.00

Bacon, Egg, Bleu Cheese & Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Olive, Choice of Dressing on the side

PUB SALAD

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrots, Cucumber, Sunflower Seeds (Choice of Dressing on side)

FISH AND CHIPS

$23.00

Beer Battered Fresh Snapper, Handcut Fries, Tartar & Malt

SHRIMP AND CHIPS

$25.00

Wild Caught Shrimp, Handcut Fries, Tartar, Cocktail Sauce & Malt Vinegar

1/2 AND 1/2

$24.00

Fresh Snapper & Wild Caught Shrimp, Handcut Fries, Tartar, Cocktail Sauce & Malt Vinegar

SIRLOIN TIPS & PEAS

$16.00

Twice Baked Potato topped with Mash Potato, Sirloin Tips & Peas Add Cheese $2

VEGGIES & CHEESE SPUD

$12.00

Twice Baked Potato topped with Mash Potato, Veggies & Cheese Add Chicken Breast $5 Add Bacon $3

Sandwiches/Burgers

VEGGIE WRAP

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Cucumbers, Carrots, Avocado & Champagne Vinaigrette Add Turkey $3

MULDOON'S REUBEN

$19.00

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, House Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye

TRINITY DIP

$19.00

Thinly Sliced Prime Rib, Grilled Mushrooms & Onion, Creamy Horseradish on a Fresh Baked Roll served with Au Jus

JACK'S GRILLED CHICKEN GRINDER

$19.00

Natural Chicken Breast, Monterey Jack, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato & 1000 Island on Fresh Baked Roll

MULDOON'S CORNED BEEF

$17.00

Housemade Corned Beef, mayo, & mustard on Artisan Rye

ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH

$17.00

Carved to Order Diestel Turkey, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Whole Wheat, side of Cranberry

TRADITIONAL

$17.00

Tillamook Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, 1000 Island

ST. PADDY'S

$19.00

Tillamook Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado & 1000 Island, lettuce, tomato, onion.

BACON & BLEUS

$19.00

Bleu Cheese, Oak Smoked Bacon & 1000 Island, lettuce, tomato, onion

CALIFORNIA

$19.00

Tillamook Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion.

WICKLOW VEGGIE BURGER

$17.00

Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms & 1000 Island

AHI BURGER

$21.00

6oz seared blackened ahi, served with green peppercorn aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Kids

Kids Banger

$14.00

Kids Finger

$14.00

Kids Chippers

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Kids Vanilla Scoop

Kids Drink

SIDES

SIDE COLESLAW

$3.95

SIDE SODA BREAD

$4.95

SIDE SAURKRAUGHT

$3.95

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE ROASTIES

$4.00

Roasted pearl potatoes

SIDE FRUIT

$3.95

Side Zucchini

$3.95

Grilled zucchini slices.

Side Veggies

$4.95

A mix of delicious peas and carrots.

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Soccer Specials

California Bagel

$15.00

Stretford End Sando

$9.00

Red Devils Burrito

$9.00

Eric's French Toast

$14.00

Desserts

Guinness Shake

$14.95

Apple Pie

$12.00

Homemade caramel drizzle & fresh whipped cream.

Mint Chip Mudd Pie

$12.00

Mint chip ice cream with an oreo cookie crust, homemade whipped cream and hot fudge.

Berry Trifle

$11.00

Vanilla bean custard, whipped cream, vanilla cake, and berries.

Hot Fudge Sundae

$11.00

Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, & almond toffee.

Mini Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, & almond toffee; in a personal size portion.

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Bday Dessert

Kids Ice Cream

Scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Retail

Ladies Tee

$24.00

St Paddy's Tee

$25.00

Black Logo Tee

$24.00

Long Sleeve Logo Tee

$30.00

Trucker Hat

$15.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Donation

Rainbow Baseball

$32.00

Rainbow Baseball T

Room Fee

Celtic Bar Room Fee

$500.00

Room Fee

$300.00

Sub- Room Fee

$200.00

Buy Out

$2,000.00
