Pepperoni pizza in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Arc Butcher & Baker
417 30th Street, Newport Beach
|the wedge
|$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
|cheese & charcuterie
|$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
|cheese & charcuterie (for 2)
|$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Cucina Enoteca
PIZZA
Cucina Enoteca
951 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach
|house made focaccia
|$9.00
toasted garlic + parmesan + butter
|giant meatball
|$14.50
marinara + mozzarella + polenta
|italian chopped
|$15.00
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb
More about Mutt's Eastbluff
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mutt's Eastbluff
2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach
|Southwest Eggrolls
|$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, corn, black beans and spices then deep fried to a golden brown.
|Mucho Nachos
|$15.00
Choice of Chicken, beef, shrimp
|Eastbluff Burrito
|$19.00
Choice of Chicken, steak, shrimp