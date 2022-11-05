Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bakeries

ARC Butcher & Baker

264 Reviews

$$

417 30th Street

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Order Again

Popular Items

chopped salad
scottie's chicken nuggets
arugula salad

nibbles & bits

pot pie bite

$6.00

stuffed pepper

$6.00

deviled egg

$6.00

salmon tartare

$6.00Out of stock

crab cake - small (2)

$12.00

duck tartlet

$14.00

snacks

fried olives

$12.00

lemon. romesco dipping sauce. (almond allergy warning for romesco sauce).

house sausage

$12.00

fresnos. mustard. herbs.

scottie's chicken nuggets

$18.00

5 pieces. buttermilk, BBQ & honey mustard dipping sauces.

garlic meatballs

$20.00

parmesan brulee. charred tomato. toast. serves 2 well.

grilled bacon

$24.00

pork cheek

$18.00

smoked salmon

$21.00

créme. lemon. crostini.

crudite & hummus (for 2)

$18.00

assorted vegetables. serves 2-3 well.

cheese & charcuterie (for 2)

$24.00

mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.

tortilla chips

$15.00

pico de gallo. qucamole.

charcrudité

$36.00

cheese. hummus. accoutrements.

salads

summer salad

$18.00

fried goat cheese. raspberries. pecans.

arugula salad

$16.00

ricotta salata. almonds. shaved red onion. chive oil & balsamic dressing.

tomato & buratta

$22.00

pesto. onion. toast.

chopped salad

$20.00

chicken. fresno. almonds. olives.

the wedge

$22.00

grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.

grilled shrimp salad

$24.00

grilled caesar

$16.00

cilantro. pepitas. corn. cotija.

beet salad

$18.00

pomegranate. goat cheese. pecans.

soups

chicken tortilla soup

$14.00

slightly spicy. fresh corn tortilla.

french onion soup

$14.00

texas chili

$18.00

ground shortrib. roast pork. toast.

tomato soup (soup only)

$14.00

creamy roasted tomato. parmesan. toast.

sandwiches

crispy chicken sandwich

$18.00

two fried chicken breasts. slightly spicy fresno slaw. lime juice. fresno aioli. serves 1 super hungry person, 2 sharing.

tuna melt

$22.00

avocado. havarti. fresh albacore. serves 1 super hungry person, 2 sharing.

turkey sandwich

$19.00

roasted turkey. avocado. bacon. tomato. roasted garlic vin. aioli. arugula. serves 1 super hungry person, 2 sharing.

caprese

$20.00

mozzarella. pesto. croissant.

steak sandwich

$22.00

frensos. cheddar. onions.

butcher's burger

$24.00

tomato. onion. lettuce. roasted garlic vin. aioli. frensos.

meatball sandwich

$18.00

parmesan. tomato sauce. roasted garlic. serves 1 super hungry person, 2 sharing.

sloppy joe

$18.00

texas chili. havarti. fried egg.

B.L.T.

$20.00

thick cut bacon. heriloom tomato. red oak.

tuna salad sandwich

$22.00

tacos

duck taco

$9.00

romesco sauce. slightly spicy fresno slaw. lime juice. (almond allergy- romesco sauce)

chicken taco

$9.00

salsa verde. cotija cheese. cilantro.

shortrib taco

$9.00

marinated tomato. cheddar cheese.

shrimp taco

$9.00

grilled shrimp. slightly spicy fresno slaw. lime juice.

crispy fish taco

$9.00

alaskan halibut. freso creme. cabbage.

glazed fish taco

$9.00

alaskan halibut. freso creme. cabbage.

pig taco

$9.00

onion. cilantro. fresnos. lime.

steak taco

$9.00

marinated tomato. cheddar cheese.

chicken taco party for 2

$20.00

four tortillas. pico de gallo. avocado.

wood oven

10" pizzas

bruschetta

$18.00

pesto. marinated tomato. fresh mozzarella.

tart flambeè

$24.00

bacon. béchamel. gruyere.

shortrib flatbread

$26.00

bleu cheese. fresnos. basil. parmesan.

cheeeeeeeeese pizza

$22.00

queso fresco. mozzarella. parmesan. goat.

house pizza

$26.00

house sausage. peppers. mushrooms.

veggie calzone

$23.00

meatball pizza

$24.00

fresh mozzarella. black garlic. saba.

veggie pizza

$23.00

pesto tomato. garlic. mushrooms.

pepperoni pizza

$23.00

classic cheeeeese. dry chorizo.

Noah's BBQ Chicken Mayhem

$23.00

spicy BBQ chicken. onions. cilantro.

classics

cassoulet

$32.00

duck. sausage. bacon. lentils. herbs.

half roast chicken

$36.00

lemon honey. carrots. chives.

baby back ribs

$42.00

chiptole. slaw. lime. 1 full rack of ribs.

so cal soulfood

chili relleño

$22.00

cheese. salsa verde. pumpkin seeds.

nachos

$24.00

steak. cheese. romesco. guac. créme.

chicken enchiladas

$20.00

salsa verde. two per order.

cheese enchiladas

$20.00

cheese & romesco sauce. corn tortillas. *almond allergy warning

quesadilla

$18.00

guac. romesco. cheddar. havarti.

fajitas

$39.00

14 oz. bell pepper. onions. cilantro.

seafood

bass

$28.00

wild. corn. pepper. lemon.

salmon

$38.00Out of stock

honey grilled. tomato. asparagus.

halibut

$42.00

wild. pan seared. broccolini.

scallops

$34.00

garlic. cauliflower pureé. créme.

shrimp

$26.00

romesco sauce. grilled shrimp. onions. charred lemon. serves 1 super hungry person or 2 sharing.

steaks

grilled steak

$34.00

grilled sirloin tip. duck-fat potatoes. créme.

filet mignon

$56.00

8 oz. potatoes. créme.

ribeye

$74.00

24 oz. duck fat potatoes. mushrooms. rosemary.

butcher’s love

$85.00

16 oz. spinalis. garlic. butter.

A5 New York 12 OZ

$175.00Out of stock

12 oz. sliced. peppercorn. honey. thyme.

Venison

$8.75

skewers

chicken skewers

$20.00

romesco dipping sauce. 1/2 dozen skewers.

steak skewers

$30.00

pesto dipping sauce. 1/2 dozen skewers.

meatball skewers

$20.00

tomato dipping sauce. 1/2 dozen skewers.

shrimp skewers

$26.00

romesco dipping sauce. 1/2 dozen skewers. (almond allergy romesco)

skewer platter

$125.00

dozen of each chicken | steak | shrimp | sauces serves 4-6 well.

sides

french fries

$12.00

hand cut. duck fat. housemade catsup.

haute tates

$18.00

caramelized onions. bacon. cheese. chives.

broccolini

$12.00

cheese. garlic. tomato.

mac n' cheese

$18.00

cheddar. parmesan. havarti.

cauliflower

$16.00

lemon. pesto. pinenuts.

roasted beets

$14.00

goat cheese. pepitas. herbs.

brussels sprouts

$16.00

garlic. olive oil. herbs.

carrots

$14.00

asparagus

$14.00

duck fat potatoes

$14.00

hungarian paprika. créme.

kalettes

$14.00Out of stock

beluga lentils

$8.00

side of black beluga lentils.

toast

$7.00

full loaf. parmesan. herbs.

toast points

brunch

blueberry pancakes

$16.00

maple. lemon. cream. almonds.

french toast

$17.00

breakfast sandwich

$18.00

smoked onion, peppers, cheddar.

avocado toast

$20.00

steak hash

$24.00

crab cake benedict

$36.00

the "don"

$16.00

baked eggs

$22.00

take & bake

individual chicken pot pie (5")

$18.00

puff pastry crust. mushroom. carrot. onion. gravy.

family chicken pot pie (9")

$34.00

puff pastry crust. mushroom. carrot. onion. gravy.

burger kit

$25.00

butcher's burger togo! everything you need to make the burger, you just grill! bun, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic vin, aioli.

take & bake cinnamon rolls

$12.00

take and bake. three per order. vanilla glaze included.

dessert

carrot cake (slice)

$18.00

cream cheese frosting. serves 2 - 3.

german chocolate cake (slice)

$18.00

coconut. pecans. custard. chocolate cake. serves 2-3 well.

scottimos! crunchy chocolate chip cookies

$7.00

seriously the best. you will be sad if you don't get these cookies. make your family happy, get these cookies.

bigger snacks

crudite & hummus

$42.00

assorted vegetables. serves 6-8 well.

cheese & charcuterie

$74.00

mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.

chicken skewers

$20.00

romesco dipping sauce. 1/2 dozen skewers.

steak skewers

$30.00

pesto dipping sauce. 1/2 dozen skewers.

meatball skewers

$20.00

tomato dipping sauce. 1/2 dozen skewers.

shrimp skewers

$26.00

romesco dipping sauce. 1/2 dozen skewers. (almond allergy romesco)

skewer platter

$125.00

chicken. steak. shrimp. dozen of each. pesto, tomato & romesco dipping sauces. (almond allergy romesco)

fruit platter

$85.00

family sized stuff

family chopped salad

$70.00

serves 6-8 chicken. olives. shishito. marcona almonds

family arugula salad

$52.00

ricotta salata. almond. balsamic. serves 6-8.

family sized duck fat potatoes

$26.00

broken, duck-fat potatoes. creme. serves 3-4 well.

family size veggies

$28.00

broccolini or brussels

family chicken enchiladas

$40.00

salsa verde (slightly spicy). corn tortillas. four enchiladas.

family cheese enchiladas

$40.00

cheese & romesco sauce. corn tortillas. *almond allergy warning

family mac n' cheese

$38.00

cheddar. parmesan. havarti. serves 4-6 well.

family chicken pot pie (9")

$34.00

puff pastry crust. mushroom. carrot. onion. gravy.

taco party for 5

$115.00

chicken. steak. carnitas. salsa verde. romesco. (15) handmade corn tortillas.

Wine

must be at least 21 years of age to purchase.

prosecco

$30.00

NV | giorgio rivetti 'indigenous' | treviso, italy

sauvignon blanc

$26.00

2019 | voss estate | napa valley, california

chardonnay

$24.00

2018 | daniele piccinin 'muni' | veneto, italy

rosé

$22.00

2020 | manupague 'cabaret' | provence, france

pinot noir

$22.00

2013 | cobblestone 'te muna' | martinborough, new zealand

cabernet sauvignon

$28.00

2015 | chateau hyot | bordeaux, france

corvia blend

$25.00

2016 | carpazo 'la caduta' | rosso di montalcino, italy

red blend

$25.00

XXVII | sean thackery 'pleiades' | california

Beer Online

must be at least 21 years of age to purchase.

pilsner

$6.00

oskar blues 'mama's lil yellow pils'

icelandic white ale

$6.00

einstök beer company

IPA

$6.00

three weavers brewing co. 'expatriate'

english brown ale

$6.00

ale smith brewing co. 'nut brown'

Coffee (Online)

drip coffee

$5.00

regular. house blend.

americano

$5.00

italian roast.

cappuccino

$6.00

latte

$6.50

vanilla latte

$7.00

dirty chi latter

$7.00

chai latte

$7.00

black salted mocha

$7.50

double espresso

$6.00

hot chocolate

$6.00

Tea (Online)

iced tea

$5.00

ginger peach

hot tea

$5.00

palais des thés

arnold palmer

$5.50

Sodas (Online)

Sprite

$7.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Coca-Cola

$7.00

Root Beer

$7.00

Housemade Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$7.00

bottled water

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Take Away Food & Grocery Available! DELIVERY COMING SOON!

Website

Location

417 30th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

