Newport Beach American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Newport Beach
More about Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Gyoza To Go
|$14.00
pan roasted pork and vegetable dumpling served with ponzu
|J. Poppers To Go
|$14.00
crab meat, cream cheese, jalapeno, tempura battered and served with smoked aioli and eel sauce
|Lobster Roll To Go
|$34.00
Maine lobster, top load bun, old bay aioli, lemon oil, french fries
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Arc Butcher & Baker
417 30th Street, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|crispy fish taco
|$7.00
alaskan halibut. freso creme. cabbage.
|family chicken pot pie (9")
|$28.00
puff pastry crust. mushroom. carrot. onion. gravy.
|arugula salad
|$12.00
ricotta salata. almonds. shaved red onion. chive oil & balsamic dressing.
More about Nexx Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nexx Burger
2727 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Our gourmet Black Angus beef burgers are made from 100% FRESH, ALL NATURAL, NO FILLERS, NO HORMONES, NO ANTIBIOTICS. A 1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger comes with four slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our signature super sauce served on an ALL NATURAL Vegan brioche bun. GLUTEN-FREE option: Please select "Lettuce Wrap".
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.45
|Fries
|$3.50
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
|Boneless Wings
|$13.95
2/3 lb of our Boneless Wings - Your choice of 1 Flavor and 1 Dipping sauce
|Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie
|$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about Malibu Farm
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Newport Nachos
|$16.00
housemade corn tortilla chips - queso cheese - monterey jack cheese - black beans
topped with red salsa - sour cream - green onions - pickled chilis
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$17.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Cauliflower Crust Pizza
|$22.00
basil pesto - tomatoes - shaved cauliflower
mozzarella - arugula - lemon vinaigrette
More about Bosscat Newport Beach
Bosscat Newport Beach
4647 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|BOURBON PORK LOIN
|$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
|PRIME RIB ROAST
|$200.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
|BROWN SUGAR BAKED HAM
|$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people