Newport Beach American restaurants you'll love

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Newport Beach

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific

3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (6748 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza To Go$14.00
pan roasted pork and vegetable dumpling served with ponzu
J. Poppers To Go$14.00
crab meat, cream cheese, jalapeno, tempura battered and served with smoked aioli and eel sauce
Lobster Roll To Go$34.00
Maine lobster, top load bun, old bay aioli, lemon oil, french fries
More about Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
crispy fish taco$7.00
alaskan halibut. freso creme. cabbage.
family chicken pot pie (9")$28.00
puff pastry crust. mushroom. carrot. onion. gravy.
arugula salad$12.00
ricotta salata. almonds. shaved red onion. chive oil & balsamic dressing.
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Nexx Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nexx Burger

2727 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (347 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger$10.00
Our gourmet Black Angus beef burgers are made from 100% FRESH, ALL NATURAL, NO FILLERS, NO HORMONES, NO ANTIBIOTICS. A 1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger comes with four slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our signature super sauce served on an ALL NATURAL Vegan brioche bun. GLUTEN-FREE option: Please select "Lettuce Wrap".
Chicken Sandwich$6.45
Fries$3.50
More about Nexx Burger
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (673 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" Build Your Own Pizza$19.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Boneless Wings$13.95
2/3 lb of our Boneless Wings - Your choice of 1 Flavor and 1 Dipping sauce
Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Newport Nachos$16.00
housemade corn tortilla chips - queso cheese - monterey jack cheese - black beans
topped with red salsa - sour cream - green onions - pickled chilis
BLT Caesar Salad$17.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
Cauliflower Crust Pizza$22.00
basil pesto - tomatoes - shaved cauliflower
mozzarella - arugula - lemon vinaigrette
More about Malibu Farm
Restaurant banner

 

Bosscat Newport Beach

4647 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 5 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BOURBON PORK LOIN$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
PRIME RIB ROAST$200.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
BROWN SUGAR BAKED HAM$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
More about Bosscat Newport Beach

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Tacos

Burritos

Cookies

Pies

Chopped Salad

Short Ribs

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston