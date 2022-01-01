Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve cappuccino

MOULIN - Newport Beach image

 

MOULIN - Newport Beach

1000 Bristol North #10, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites$5.00
Real French fries from French people, what a concept ;)
Always Fresh, Always French, the Real Deal !
Le Soupe a L'Oignon$9.00
French onion soup, sooooo French, sooooo Good!
Le Croque Madame$12.00
Croque Monsieur with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with mixed greens.
More about MOULIN - Newport Beach
Banner pic

 

The Lighthouse Bayview Café

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
Cinnamon Sugar Beignets$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
Fish & Chips$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café
A Market image

SANDWICHES

A Market

3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (241 reviews)
Takeout
BLTA$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
Standard$10.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
Green Machine Wrap$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted peppers, pesto caesar dressing in spinach flatbread
More about A Market

