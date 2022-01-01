Shrimp salad in Newport Beach
TACOS
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach
|Guacamole
|$6.00
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$5.50
Grilled pollo, marinated in classic seasonings topped with red onion and cilantro served in a corn tortilla with chips and lime.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.50
Our house marinated asada with jalapenos, onion, cilantro -served in a corn tortilla served with lime
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Billy's at the Beach
2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Cho Cho
|$22.00
Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.
|Fish and Chips
|$27.00
Lightly beer battered Hawaiian Ono served with french fries and a lemon wedge
|Coconut Shrimp
|$26.00
Four Jumbo butterflied coconut shrimp golden fried and served with sweet and spicy thai sauce.