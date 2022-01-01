Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve hummus

Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
the wedge$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
cheese & charcuterie$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
cheese & charcuterie (for 2)$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Hummus image

 

Pita Pita

4341 MacArthur Blvd. Ste B, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$2.50
Choose one of our house-made hummus such as our traditional hummus, our spicy cilantro hummus, or our scorching hot three-chile hummus.
More about Pita Pita
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLT Caesar Salad$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
Mustard Lemon Half Chicken$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
Vegan Coconut Curry$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice
More about Malibu Farm

