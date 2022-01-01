Chocolate chip cookies in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
2043 Westcliff Dr #104, Newport Beach
|8 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
|Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.