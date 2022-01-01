Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hash browns in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve hash browns

Scratch Bakery Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Scratch Bakery Cafe

561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hash Brown Patty$2.95
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
Mutt's Eastbluff image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mutt's Eastbluff

2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 3.6 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Eggrolls$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, corn, black beans and spices then deep fried to a golden brown.
Mucho Nachos$15.00
Choice of Chicken, beef, shrimp
Eastbluff Burrito$19.00
Choice of Chicken, steak, shrimp
More about Mutt's Eastbluff

