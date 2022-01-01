Cheese pizza in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA
Cucina Enoteca
951 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach
|house made focaccia
|$9.00
toasted garlic + parmesan + butter
|giant meatball
|$14.50
marinara + mozzarella + polenta
|italian chopped
|$15.00
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb
PIZZA
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
800 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Goat Cheese Pizza
|$23.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mutt's Eastbluff
2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach
|Southwest Eggrolls
|$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, corn, black beans and spices then deep fried to a golden brown.
|Mucho Nachos
|$15.00
Choice of Chicken, beef, shrimp
|Eastbluff Burrito
|$19.00
Choice of Chicken, steak, shrimp
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Z Pizza
3423 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|ZBQ
Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro
|Berkeley Vegan
Housemade marinara sauce, vegan daiya cheese, vegan crumbles, roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, roasted red onions, bell peppers
|Ceasar Salad
|$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses