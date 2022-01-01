Newport Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Newport Beach

Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom image

TACOS

Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom

3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$5.50
Slow cooked carnitas pork, pulled apart and served in a corn tortilla topped with onions cilantro.
Carne Asada Burrito
Classic carne asada (steak) rice, beans, pico de gallo, crema, avocado salsa, melted cheese in a flour tortilla.
Guacamole$5.50
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
More about Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (673 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" Build Your Own Pizza$19.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Boneless Wings$13.95
2/3 lb of our Boneless Wings - Your choice of 1 Flavor and 1 Dipping sauce
Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Fable & Spirit image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Fable & Spirit

3441 Via Lido, Newport Beach

Avg 4.5 (2760 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$16.00
vine ripened tomatoes | roasted garlic brioche croutons | fried capers | shaved parmigiano
Chicken Confit$30.00
half chicken, brussel sprouts, chorizo, pearl onions, spring garlic jus
Guinness Brown Bread$9.00
kerrygold butter | clover | honey | jacobsen sea salt
More about Fable & Spirit
Louie's By The Bay image

 

Louie's By The Bay

2801 W Coast Highway, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Salad To Go$17.00
Mixed Field Greens, Parmigiano Reggiano, Salami, Garbanzo Beans, Castelvetrano Olives, Gorgonzola, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Linguini Vongole To Go$26.00
Pork Sausage Ragu, Salt Cod, Salami Picante, di Napoli Tomato
Braised Short Ribs To Go$40.00
Honey wine reduction, swiss chard, crispy pancetta, and mashed potatoes
More about Louie's By The Bay
Taco Rosa- Newport Beach image

 

Taco Rosa- Newport Beach

2632 San Miguel Rd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
E/MEX CITY$16.00
2Hand-pulled chicken enchiladas, tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, avocado-cilantro crema, queso fresco & onion-cilantro, side of Mexican rice & refried beans.
T/PASTOR$4.00
Grilled pork adovada, pineapple, onion-cilantro mix & limon
T/ALAMBRE$5.50
Grilled steak, bacon, red onion, pasilla pepper, cheeses & onion-cilantro
More about Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
Billy's at the Beach image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Billy's at the Beach

2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (3275 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Billy's Beach Burger$21.00
Half pound seasoned angus beef burger on a sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries, and pickle spear with a side of thousand island dressing. Choice of American, cheddar, pepperjack, swiss, or bleu cheese crumbles.
Fish Tacos$23.00
Two Hawaiian Ono tacos served Baja style with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese and a sweet chili aioli. Guacamole on the side
Cho Cho$22.00
Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.
More about Billy's at the Beach
Circle Hook Fish Company image

 

Circle Hook Fish Company

407 31st Street, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Poke Bowl$18.00
More about Circle Hook Fish Company
Mutt Lynch's image

PIZZA

Mutt Lynch's

2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pterodactyl Wings- Full Dozen$17.00
This is what you came here for! Not those little tiny drumettes. We serve the full wing! Buffalo Style (Mild, Hot or Nuclear), BBQ Style, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper or Blacken Cajun Style
More about Mutt Lynch's
Restaurant banner

 

Bosscat Newport Beach

4647 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 5 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BOURBON PORK LOIN$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
PRIME RIB ROAST$200.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
BROWN SUGAR BAKED HAM$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
More about Bosscat Newport Beach

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Tacos

Burritos

Cookies

Pies

Chopped Salad

Short Ribs

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston