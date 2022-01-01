Newport Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Newport Beach
TACOS
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$5.50
Slow cooked carnitas pork, pulled apart and served in a corn tortilla topped with onions cilantro.
|Carne Asada Burrito
Classic carne asada (steak) rice, beans, pico de gallo, crema, avocado salsa, melted cheese in a flour tortilla.
|Guacamole
|$5.50
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
|Boneless Wings
|$13.95
2/3 lb of our Boneless Wings - Your choice of 1 Flavor and 1 Dipping sauce
|Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie
|$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Fable & Spirit
3441 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$16.00
vine ripened tomatoes | roasted garlic brioche croutons | fried capers | shaved parmigiano
|Chicken Confit
|$30.00
half chicken, brussel sprouts, chorizo, pearl onions, spring garlic jus
|Guinness Brown Bread
|$9.00
kerrygold butter | clover | honey | jacobsen sea salt
Louie's By The Bay
2801 W Coast Highway, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad To Go
|$17.00
Mixed Field Greens, Parmigiano Reggiano, Salami, Garbanzo Beans, Castelvetrano Olives, Gorgonzola, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Linguini Vongole To Go
|$26.00
Pork Sausage Ragu, Salt Cod, Salami Picante, di Napoli Tomato
|Braised Short Ribs To Go
|$40.00
Honey wine reduction, swiss chard, crispy pancetta, and mashed potatoes
Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
2632 San Miguel Rd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|E/MEX CITY
|$16.00
2Hand-pulled chicken enchiladas, tomatillo sauce, melted cheeses, avocado-cilantro crema, queso fresco & onion-cilantro, side of Mexican rice & refried beans.
|T/PASTOR
|$4.00
Grilled pork adovada, pineapple, onion-cilantro mix & limon
|T/ALAMBRE
|$5.50
Grilled steak, bacon, red onion, pasilla pepper, cheeses & onion-cilantro
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Billy's at the Beach
2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Billy's Beach Burger
|$21.00
Half pound seasoned angus beef burger on a sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries, and pickle spear with a side of thousand island dressing. Choice of American, cheddar, pepperjack, swiss, or bleu cheese crumbles.
|Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Two Hawaiian Ono tacos served Baja style with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese and a sweet chili aioli. Guacamole on the side
|Cho Cho
|$22.00
Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.
Circle Hook Fish Company
407 31st Street, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Poke Bowl
|$18.00
PIZZA
Mutt Lynch's
2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Pterodactyl Wings- Full Dozen
|$17.00
This is what you came here for! Not those little tiny drumettes. We serve the full wing! Buffalo Style (Mild, Hot or Nuclear), BBQ Style, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper or Blacken Cajun Style
Bosscat Newport Beach
4647 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|BOURBON PORK LOIN
|$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
|PRIME RIB ROAST
|$200.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
|BROWN SUGAR BAKED HAM
|$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people