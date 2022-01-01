Newport Beach Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Newport Beach
More about Cucina Enoteca
PIZZA
Cucina Enoteca
951 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|italian chopped
|$14.50
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb
|mushroom + goat cheese pizza
|$18.50
caramelized onion + truffle oil + fresh herb
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
|margherita pizza
|$18.00
tomato sauce + house made mozzarella + basil
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
More about Louie's By The Bay
Louie's By The Bay
2801 W Coast Highway, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad To Go
|$17.00
Mixed Field Greens, Parmigiano Reggiano, Salami, Garbanzo Beans, Castelvetrano Olives, Gorgonzola, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Linguini Vongole To Go
|$26.00
Pork Sausage Ragu, Salt Cod, Salami Picante, di Napoli Tomato
|Braised Short Ribs To Go
|$40.00
Honey wine reduction, swiss chard, crispy pancetta, and mashed potatoes
More about Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
PIZZA
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
800 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Fennel Sausage Pizza
|$23.00
panna, red onion, scallions
|Funghi Misti Pizza
|$23.00
Mixed mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, thyme
|Pane Bianco
|$6.00
Thick white country bread, grilled, drowned in olive oil, rubbed with garlic & finished with sea salt.
More about Bello by Sandro Nardone
Bello by Sandro Nardone
1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA
|$18.00
The classic Pizza Margherita invented in Naples, Sandro's home town where he learned to make it. Just tomato, mozzarella, basil, and a little garlic.
|POMODORO
|$19.00
Nothing says home in any part of Italy like Pasta Pomodoro. House made Spaghetti with Pomodoro in 3 textures / Basil (Vegan)
|POLPO
|$24.00
One of our most popular dishes. Crispy Octopus with a Farro & Gardinera Salad & Great Olive Oil