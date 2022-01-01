Newport Beach Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Newport Beach

Cucina Enoteca image

PIZZA

Cucina Enoteca

951 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (3554 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
italian chopped$14.50
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb
mushroom + goat cheese pizza$18.50
caramelized onion + truffle oil + fresh herb
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
margherita pizza$18.00
tomato sauce + house made mozzarella + basil
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
More about Cucina Enoteca
Louie's By The Bay image

 

Louie's By The Bay

2801 W Coast Highway, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Salad To Go$17.00
Mixed Field Greens, Parmigiano Reggiano, Salami, Garbanzo Beans, Castelvetrano Olives, Gorgonzola, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Linguini Vongole To Go$26.00
Pork Sausage Ragu, Salt Cod, Salami Picante, di Napoli Tomato
Braised Short Ribs To Go$40.00
Honey wine reduction, swiss chard, crispy pancetta, and mashed potatoes
More about Louie's By The Bay
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach

800 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (4455 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fennel Sausage Pizza$23.00
panna, red onion, scallions
Funghi Misti Pizza$23.00
Mixed mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, thyme
Pane Bianco$6.00
Thick white country bread, grilled, drowned in olive oil, rubbed with garlic & finished with sea salt.
More about Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
Bello by Sandro Nardone image

 

Bello by Sandro Nardone

1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2, Newport Beach

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MARGHERITA$18.00
The classic Pizza Margherita invented in Naples, Sandro's home town where he learned to make it. Just tomato, mozzarella, basil, and a little garlic.
POMODORO$19.00
Nothing says home in any part of Italy like Pasta Pomodoro. House made Spaghetti with Pomodoro in 3 textures / Basil (Vegan)
POLPO$24.00
One of our most popular dishes. Crispy Octopus with a Farro & Gardinera Salad & Great Olive Oil
More about Bello by Sandro Nardone
Mama D's Italian Kitchen image

 

Mama D's Italian Kitchen

3012 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mama D's Italian Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Tacos

Burritos

Cookies

Pies

Chopped Salad

Short Ribs

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston