Newport Beach sandwich spots you'll love

A Market image

SANDWICHES

A Market

3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
John's Sandwich$11.00
turkey, mozzarella & pesto on soudough
Standard$9.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
BLTA$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
More about A Market
Mutt's Eastbluff image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mutt's Eastbluff

2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 3.6 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Triple Taco Plate$16.00
Three soft corn tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and beans.
Chicken Frisco Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado, sliced tomato and cheddar cheese grilled on Parmesan sourdough.
Taco a la cart$6.00
More about Mutt's Eastbluff
Malibu Farm image

 

Malibu Farm

3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Newport Nachos$16.00
housemade corn tortilla chips - queso cheese - monterey jack cheese - black beans
topped with red salsa - sour cream - green onions - pickled chilis
BLT Caesar Salad$17.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
Cauliflower Crust Pizza$22.00
basil pesto - tomatoes - shaved cauliflower
mozzarella - arugula - lemon vinaigrette
More about Malibu Farm
Mario's Butcher & Deli image

 

Mario's Butcher & Deli

1000 Bristol Street North, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Mario's Butcher & Deli

