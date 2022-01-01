Newport Beach sandwich spots you'll love
A Market
A Market
3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
Popular items
John's Sandwich
$11.00
turkey, mozzarella & pesto on soudough
Standard
$9.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
BLTA
$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
Mutt's Eastbluff
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mutt's Eastbluff
2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach
Popular items
Triple Taco Plate
$16.00
Three soft corn tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and beans.
Chicken Frisco Sandwich
$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado, sliced tomato and cheddar cheese grilled on Parmesan sourdough.
Taco a la cart
$6.00
Malibu Farm
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
Popular items
Newport Nachos
$16.00
housemade corn tortilla chips - queso cheese - monterey jack cheese - black beans
topped with red salsa - sour cream - green onions - pickled chilis
BLT Caesar Salad
$17.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
$22.00
basil pesto - tomatoes - shaved cauliflower
mozzarella - arugula - lemon vinaigrette