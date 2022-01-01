Newport Beach cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Newport Beach

MOULIN - Newport Beach image

 

MOULIN - Newport Beach

1000 Bristol North #10, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Le Parigot Jambon$9.00
Grilled Panini Style Housemade Ham and Emental Cheese.
The Real Deal, so French!
Le croissandwich w/ Ham$12.00
Eggs with housemade ham inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites$5.00
Real French fries from French people, what a concept ;)
Always Fresh, Always French, the Real Deal !
More about MOULIN - Newport Beach
Scratch Bakery Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Scratch Bakery Cafe

561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$14.95
Turkey, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion on choice of bread.
Cobb Salad$14.95
Romaine, roasted chicken breast, bacon, tomato, avocado, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg and ranch dressing.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & chorizo
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
PorroVita Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES

PorroVita Juice Bar

3000 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.9 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Room 16 oz$6.50
Berried Alive Bowl Small$7.75
3 Day Cleanse$125.00
More about PorroVita Juice Bar
A Market image

SANDWICHES

A Market

3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
John's Sandwich$11.00
turkey, mozzarella & pesto on soudough
Standard$9.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
BLTA$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
More about A Market

