Newport Beach cafés you'll love

MOULIN - Newport Beach
1000 Bristol North #10, Newport Beach
Popular items
Le Parigot Jambon
$9.00
Grilled Panini Style Housemade Ham and Emental Cheese.
The Real Deal, so French!
Le croissandwich w/ Ham
$12.00
Eggs with housemade ham inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites
$5.00
Real French fries from French people, what a concept ;)
Always Fresh, Always French, the Real Deal !
SMOKED SALMON
Scratch Bakery Cafe
561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
Popular items
Turkey Avocado Sandwich
$14.95
Turkey, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion on choice of bread.
Cobb Salad
$14.95
Romaine, roasted chicken breast, bacon, tomato, avocado, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg and ranch dressing.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
$9.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & chorizo
SMOOTHIES
PorroVita Juice Bar
3000 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach
Popular items
Green Room 16 oz
$6.50
Berried Alive Bowl Small
$7.75
3 Day Cleanse
$125.00