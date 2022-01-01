Newport Beach dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Newport Beach

SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

2043 Westcliff Dr #104, Newport Beach

Avg 4.9 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
More about SusieCakes
FIG & OLIVE image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

151 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 4.1 (6253 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Sud & Soleil$17.00
Kale & Red Cabbage, Fresh Heart of Palm, Shaved Pear, Gorgonzola, Figs, Pomegranate, Candied Pecan.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Sugar 'n Spice - Newport Beach image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sugar 'n Spice - Newport Beach

310 Marine Ave, Newport Beach

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich$6.75
Delicious, Custom Made Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, made to order with your choice of either fresh Chocolate Chip, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Chunk, or Sugar Cookie, with your favorite flavor of Ice Cream and rolled in the topping of your choice! YUMMY!!
Tee Shirts$20.00
More about Sugar 'n Spice - Newport Beach

