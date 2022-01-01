Newport Beach dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Newport Beach
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
2043 Westcliff Dr #104, Newport Beach
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
|Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
|Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
|$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
151 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Sud & Soleil
|$17.00
Kale & Red Cabbage, Fresh Heart of Palm, Shaved Pear, Gorgonzola, Figs, Pomegranate, Candied Pecan.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sugar 'n Spice - Newport Beach
310 Marine Ave, Newport Beach
|Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
|$6.75
Delicious, Custom Made Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, made to order with your choice of either fresh Chocolate Chip, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Chunk, or Sugar Cookie, with your favorite flavor of Ice Cream and rolled in the topping of your choice! YUMMY!!
|Tee Shirts
|$20.00