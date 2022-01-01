Newport Beach juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Newport Beach

Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

2001 WESTCLIFF DRIVE, NEWPORT BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Muscle Up$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
Strawberry Ricotta Waffle$7.95
Strawberry, almonds, almond ricotta, honey drizzle, GF vegan waffle.
More about Earthbar
Juice Crafters image

 

Juice Crafters

220 Marine Ave B, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dragon Fruit Bowl$11.99
Base: Dragon fruit.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, flax seeds & golden berries.
Silver Cup$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots$24.30
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil.
(You save $2.70)
More about Juice Crafters
PorroVita Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES

PorroVita Juice Bar

3000 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.9 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Room 16 oz$6.50
Berried Alive Bowl Small$7.75
3 Day Cleanse$125.00
More about PorroVita Juice Bar
Tru Bowl Superfood Bar image

 

Tru Bowl Superfood Bar

2233 W. Balboa Blvd #109, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Goodness
spinach, kale, almond milk, almond butter, pear, banana
Craft Bowls
More about Tru Bowl Superfood Bar

