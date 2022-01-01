Newport Beach juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Newport Beach
More about Earthbar
Earthbar
2001 WESTCLIFF DRIVE, NEWPORT BEACH
|Popular items
|Muscle Up
|$9.95
27g protein. Banana, almond butter, almond milk, Earthfusion protein, L-glutamine.
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
|Strawberry Ricotta Waffle
|$7.95
Strawberry, almonds, almond ricotta, honey drizzle, GF vegan waffle.
More about Juice Crafters
Juice Crafters
220 Marine Ave B, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Dragon Fruit Bowl
|$11.99
Base: Dragon fruit.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, flax seeds & golden berries.
|Silver Cup
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
|Cure Me Now! (6pc) Bottled Shots
|$24.30
Lemon, ginger, cayenne, turmeric & oregano oil.
(You save $2.70)
More about PorroVita Juice Bar
SMOOTHIES
PorroVita Juice Bar
3000 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Green Room 16 oz
|$6.50
|Berried Alive Bowl Small
|$7.75
|3 Day Cleanse
|$125.00