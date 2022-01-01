Rancho Santa Margarita restaurants you'll love

Go
Rancho Santa Margarita restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rancho Santa Margarita

Rancho Santa Margarita's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Rancho Santa Margarita restaurants

Happy Oasis image

 

Happy Oasis

30451 Avenida de Las Flores, Unit E, Rancho Santa Margarita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Roll$6.99
Cucumber, Crab Meat, Avocado
Miso Soup$2.00
Seaweed, Tofu, Green Onion
Shrimp Chives Small (8pcs)$11.99
Shrimp, Chives, Ground Pork and seasonings
Original price $11.99. Special day 20% Off
More about Happy Oasis
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

30642 Rancho Santa Margarita Pkwy., #E-104, Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 3.5 (208 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Daily ^
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^
Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.
More about The Pizza Press
Cosmo's Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Cosmo's Italian Kitchen

28562 Oso Pkwy,, Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cosmo's Garlic Bread$6.50
Roasted garlic, herbs, parmesan and mozzarella with marinara.
Chicken Parmigiana$18.95
Breast of chicken, mozzarella and marinara
Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara.
Two Meatballs$17.95
Two meatballs with choice of sauce and pasta noodle
More about Cosmo's Italian Kitchen
Alza Italian Kitchen image

 

Alza Italian Kitchen

22411 Antonio parkway suite C170, RSM

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken$17.95
Fettuccini tossed with creamy alfredo
Garlic Twists$6.95
Bread twists brushed with garlic bujtter and dusted with Romano cheese served with Marinara
Lasagna$17.95
Five layer with Seasoned Beef, ricotta, romano and Mozzarella
More about Alza Italian Kitchen
Spikes Fish House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Spikes Fish House

30465 Avenida de las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.8 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Chips$14.49
Includes Battered Cod, Fries, Cole slaw & Tartar Sauce
Taco Combos
Two Tacos Including Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Spike's Sauce, Choice of FIsh, with Rice and Beans
(California Style : Flour Tortilla, Roasted Salsa, Guacamole, Spike's Sauce & Cabbage)
Healthy Fish & Chips$14.49
Includes Cajun-Panko White Fish, Fries, Cole Slaw, & Tartar Sauce
More about Spikes Fish House
Latte Da Bagelry & Grill image

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Latte Da Bagelry & Grill

21612 Plano Trabuco Rd, Trabuco Canyon

Avg 4.5 (196 reviews)
Takeout
More about Latte Da Bagelry & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

The Trough Sandwich Shop Rancho

31441 Santa Margarita Pkwy Suite N, Rancho Santa Margarita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cali Cowboy$11.00
Roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, ranch, sourdough
Rachel$9.50
Roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese, coleslaw, Russian dressing, cornmeal roll
Caprese$10.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato jam, mozzarella, basil-olive aioli, arugula, squaw roll
More about The Trough Sandwich Shop Rancho
Main pic

 

The Blind Pig Kitchen and Bar

31431 Santa Margarita Parkway, Rancho Santa Margarita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Blind Pig Kitchen and Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rancho Santa Margarita

Garlic Bread

Chicken Parmesan

Lasagna

Map

More near Rancho Santa Margarita to explore

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston