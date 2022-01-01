Rancho Santa Margarita restaurants you'll love
Rancho Santa Margarita's top cuisines
Must-try Rancho Santa Margarita restaurants
More about Happy Oasis
Happy Oasis
30451 Avenida de Las Flores, Unit E, Rancho Santa Margarita
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$6.99
Cucumber, Crab Meat, Avocado
|Miso Soup
|$2.00
Seaweed, Tofu, Green Onion
|Shrimp Chives Small (8pcs)
|$11.99
Shrimp, Chives, Ground Pork and seasonings
Original price $11.99. Special day 20% Off
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
30642 Rancho Santa Margarita Pkwy., #E-104, Rancho Santa Margarita
|Popular items
|LG Daily ^
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
|LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
|Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^
Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.
More about Cosmo's Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Cosmo's Italian Kitchen
28562 Oso Pkwy,, Rancho Santa Margarita
|Popular items
|Cosmo's Garlic Bread
|$6.50
Roasted garlic, herbs, parmesan and mozzarella with marinara.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.95
Breast of chicken, mozzarella and marinara
Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara.
|Two Meatballs
|$17.95
Two meatballs with choice of sauce and pasta noodle
More about Alza Italian Kitchen
Alza Italian Kitchen
22411 Antonio parkway suite C170, RSM
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken
|$17.95
Fettuccini tossed with creamy alfredo
|Garlic Twists
|$6.95
Bread twists brushed with garlic bujtter and dusted with Romano cheese served with Marinara
|Lasagna
|$17.95
Five layer with Seasoned Beef, ricotta, romano and Mozzarella
More about Spikes Fish House
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Spikes Fish House
30465 Avenida de las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$14.49
Includes Battered Cod, Fries, Cole slaw & Tartar Sauce
|Taco Combos
Two Tacos Including Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Spike's Sauce, Choice of FIsh, with Rice and Beans
(California Style : Flour Tortilla, Roasted Salsa, Guacamole, Spike's Sauce & Cabbage)
|Healthy Fish & Chips
|$14.49
Includes Cajun-Panko White Fish, Fries, Cole Slaw, & Tartar Sauce
More about Latte Da Bagelry & Grill
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Latte Da Bagelry & Grill
21612 Plano Trabuco Rd, Trabuco Canyon
More about The Trough Sandwich Shop Rancho
The Trough Sandwich Shop Rancho
31441 Santa Margarita Pkwy Suite N, Rancho Santa Margarita
|Popular items
|Cali Cowboy
|$11.00
Roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, ranch, sourdough
|Rachel
|$9.50
Roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese, coleslaw, Russian dressing, cornmeal roll
|Caprese
|$10.50
Roasted chicken breast, tomato jam, mozzarella, basil-olive aioli, arugula, squaw roll
More about The Blind Pig Kitchen and Bar
The Blind Pig Kitchen and Bar
31431 Santa Margarita Parkway, Rancho Santa Margarita