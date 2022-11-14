Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Cosmo's Italian Kitchen

84 Reviews

$$

28562 Oso Pkwy,

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Order Again

Popular Items

16” NAME YOUR OWN PIZZA
PASTA RUSTICA
SIDE ITALIAN

SIDE SOUPS AND SALADS

SIDE ITALIAN

$3.50

Spring mix, parmesan cheese, onions

SIDE BALSAMIC

$3.50

Spring mix, parmesan cheese, onions

SIDE VINAIGRETTE

$3.50

Spring mix, parmesan cheese, onions

SIDE RANCH

$3.50

Spring mix, parmesan cheese, onions

SIDE PASTA E FAGIOLI

$3.50

SIDE SALAD AL A CARTE

$6.95

Small side salad with spring mix lettuce, parmesan cheese, onions and choice of dressing.

SIDE SOUP A LA CARTE

$6.95

SOUPS AND SALADS

MINESTRONE

$8.95

Fresh garden vegetable soup. Veggie broth based.

PASTA E FAGIOLI

$9.95

Famous Italian bean soup with pasta.

JOHN’S HOUSE SALAD

$10.95

Choice of dressing topped with shaved parmesan and red onion.

CAESAR SALAD

$11.95

Cosmo’s original caesar dressing with parmesan and croutons.

INSALATA AROMATICA

$13.95

Spring mix baby greens, walnuts and shaved parmesan in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

CHOPPED ANTIPASTO SALAD

$17.95

Prosciutto, salami, capacolla, roasted peppers, eggplant, cheese and kalamata olives chopped and mixed in baby greens.

AHI TUNA CAESAR

$19.95

Our bruschetta caesar topped with rare ahi tuna.

CREAMY ITALIAN AND FETA BRUSCHETTA

$16.95

Spring Mix, romaine, bruschetta mix, with creamy Italian dressing and feta.

CAESAR PARM BRUCHETTA

$16.95

Romaine, bruschetta mix, parmesan croutons with caesar dressing.

GORGONZOLA & CRISPY PROSCIUTTO BRUSCHETTA

$16.95

Spring mix, romaine, bruschetta mix with Gorgonzola cheese and crispy prosciutto.

RUBY’S SUMMER SALAD

$14.95

Spring mix, feta cheese, onions, fresh strawberries and candied walnuts in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

INSALATA FANTASY

$13.95

Arugula spring mix, kalamata olives, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette.

PIZZA

10IN CHEESE PIZZA

$11.95

16IN CHEESE PIZZA

$18.95

10IN MARGARITA PIZZA

$13.95

Roma tomatoes and basil

16IN MARGARITA

$20.95

10IN RUSTICA

$16.95

16IN RUSTICA

$23.95

10IN COSMANIA

$17.95

16IN COSMANIA

$25.95

Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, onions, garlic, and basil.

10IN VEGGIE PIZZA

$14.95

Eggplant, zucchini, squash, mushrooms

16IN VEGGIE PIZZA

$23.50

Eggplant, zucchini, squash, mushrooms

10IN PIZZA HALF N HALF

$11.95

16IN HALF N HALF

$18.95

CALZONE

$16.95

Choice of three pizza toppings with mozzarella, ricotta and marinara sauce.

SMALL PIZZA DOUGH

$5.00

LARGE PIZZA DOUGH

$8.00

10” NAME YOUR OWN PIZZA

$11.95

16” NAME YOUR OWN PIZZA

$18.95

SALAMI,FETA,ONION

$14.95

HOT PARMIGIANA SANDWICHES

EGGPLANT SANDWICH

$13.95

Served with a side of pasta salad

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SANDWICH

$13.95

Served with a side of pasta salad

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$13.95

Served with a side of pasta salad

SAUSAGE, PEPPER & ONION SANDWICH

$13.95

Served with a side of pasta salad

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$13.95

Seared with a side of pasta salad

VEAL PARMIGIANA SANDWICH

$14.95

Served with a side of pasta salad

BAKED SPECIALTIES

LASAGNA

$16.95

VEGGIE LASAGNA

$16.95

Grilled eggplant, carrots, zucchini, spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella and tomato, baked to perfection.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$16.95

Eggplant, parmesan, mozzarella and basil with marinara sauce

PENNE GHIOTTONA

$17.95

Baked with creamy bolognese and mozzarella

MANICOTTI

$16.95

TRADITIONAL PASTAS

MARINARA

$15.95

FRA DIAVOLO

$15.95

BOLOGNESE

$16.95

PINK

$16.95

VODKA CREAM

$16.95

PESTO

$16.95

CHECCA

$14.95

ALFREDO

$16.95

AGLIO

$15.95

BUTTER

$15.95

DRY

$13.95

TWO MEATBALLS

$18.95

TWO SAUSAGE

$18.95

1 MEATBALL/ 1 SAUSAGE

$18.95

FRANCO’S PASTA

PASTA RUSTICA

$17.95

Bowtie with grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms in a roasted garlic cream sauce.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN

$18.95

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$18.95

Cream, butter, romano cheese, prosciutto, peas & eggs.

CAPELLINI CHECCA

$14.95

Diced fresh tomato, garlic and basil

PENNE BALSAMICA

$16.95

Fresh tomato, garlic, basil, capers, anchovy and olives.

SPAGHETTI PUTANESCA

$16.95

Fresh tomato, garlic, basil, capers, anchovy and olives

FUSILLI PRIMAVERA

$17.95

Spiral pasta, tomato, lite pink sauce cream, and spring vegetables.

GNOCCHI ALLA GHIOTTONA

$18.95

Potato dumplings, cream and bolognese sauce.

ROTELLE EMILIANA

$18.95

Rolled pasta, spinach, ricotta cheese, parmesan and tomato cream vodka sauce.

CHIPOTLE SAUSAGE PASTA

$16.95

GREEK PASTA

$16.95

Gluten free penne, olives, feta cheese, chicken, bell peppers, mushrooms in an aglio sauce.

LARGE MAC N CHEESE

$16.95

SEAFOOD

VICKIS CLAMS LINGUINE

$21.95

CLARAS SCAMPI LINGUINE

$22.95

SHRIMP RUSTICA

$22.95

CIOPPINO

$29.95

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$28.95

SALMON SPECIAL

$18.95

Grilled or blackened salmon served on top of a pasta Romano. Garlic cream sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, Roma tomatoes, garlic and artichoke hearts.

HALIBUT SPECIAL

$23.95

Grilled halibut served on top of pasta Romano. Garlic cream sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, Roma tomatoes, spinach, garlic, artichoke hearts.

MAHI MAHI SPECIAL

$17.95

Choice of blackened or grilled mahi mahi served with champagne cream sauce with a linguini noodle and asparagus

SEAFOOD LINGUINE

$29.95

Chioppino with linguini pasta: Mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, halibut and salmon in a mildly spiced tomato wine sauce.

TAGGLIARINI

$19.95

SALMON BOWTIE PASTA

$20.95

Marinara, cognac and cream.

SPECIALITA DELLA CASA

CINDY’S SPECIAL

$16.95

Fresh vegetables with chicken in a spicy fra diavolo sauce.

DOUBLE CUT PORK CHOP MARSALA

$19.95

Double cut pork chop marsala with mushroom risotto

CHICKEN MARSALA

$18.95

Chicken breast, sautéed with marsala wine and mushrooms.

CHICKEN GREMOLATA

$18.95

Grilled chicken breast, garlic, fresh tomatoes, capers and herbs.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$19.95

VEAL PICATTA

$20.95

TOP SIRLOIN FLORENTINE

$20.95

CHICKEN PICATTA

$18.95

VEAL MARSALA

$20.95

VEAL GREMOLATA

$20.95

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$20.95

Veal scaloppini breaded and topped with marinara and mozzarella.

HOMEMADE RAVIOLI

RICOTTA AND CHEESE RAVIOLI

$15.95

CHICKEN FILLED RAVIOLI

$16.95

RICOTTA AND SPINACH RAVIOLI

$16.95

LOBSTER RAVIOLI WITH LOBSTER CREAM SAUCE

$18.95

DESSERTS

HOMEMADE TIRAMISU

$8.95

HOMEMADE CARROT CAKE

$8.95

HOMEMADE CHEESECAKE

$8.95

COSMO’S CANNOLIS

$8.95

TORCHED CREME BRÛLÉE

$8.95

SPUMONI

$8.95

SUNDAE

$4.95

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$8.95

SIDE PLATES

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.95

SIDE SALMON

$10.95

SIDE SHRIMP

$9.95

SIDE AHI

$9.95

SIDE HALIBUT

$13.95

SIDE MAHI

$9.95

SIDE MEATBALLS

$8.95

2 meatballs served with marinara sauce

SIDE SAUSAGE

$8.95

2 sausage links served with marinara sauce

SIDE 1 MEATBALL 1 SAUSAGE

$8.95

1 meatball and 1 sausage served with marinara sauce

1 MEATBALL

$4.50

Served with marinara sauce

1 SAUSAGE

$4.50

Served with marinara sauce

SMALL DRESSING

$0.75

LARGE DRESSING

$1.25

SIDE STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.95

SIDE SPINACH

$5.95

SIDE BROCCOLI

$5.95

SIDE SAUCE

$3.95

SIDE MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$3.95

Gluten free

SIDE CHICKEN SAUSAGE

$8.95

Sliced chicken sausage

PINT OF DRESSING

$8.95

1 pint of dressing choice

SIDE PASTA SALAD

$5.95

PINT OF SAUCE

$8.95

LARGE PASTA SALAD

$10.95

SIDE ASPARAGUS

$5.95

KIDS MENU

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$8.95

KIDS SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALL

$9.95

KIDS RAVIOLI

$8.95

KIDS PIZZA

$5.95

Choice of two toppings

KIDS MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$6.95

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.95

Chicken tenders served with broccoli

KIDS DRINK

$2.95

KIDS MILK

$3.25

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$3.25

KIDS SUNDAE

$4.95

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream

KID MAC N CHEESE

$8.95

KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO W/ CHICKEN

$10.95

BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Pink Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

San Pellegrino

$4.90

Apple Juice

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Kids Drink

$2.95

Kids Milk

$2.95

Kids Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.50

WHITE

Rose Bottle

$35.00

White Zin Bottle

$23.00

Seaglass Sauv Bottle

$33.00

Bollini PG Bottle

$33.00

Hess Chard Bottle

$35.00

Sonoma Chard Bottle

$49.00

Rodney Strong Bottle

$33.00

Prosecco Split

$8.95

Rombauer Chard Bottle

$58.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a local family-run restaurant with an exciting location in South Orange County. Come and join us for delicious authentic Italian food in a warm and friendly atmosphere!

Location

28562 Oso Pkwy,, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Directions

