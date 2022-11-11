Five Vines Wine Bar

Artisan Charcuterie Selection

$20.00

All 5 artican meats served with deli mustard, seasoned olives, house pickled red onion and carrots. Served with warm baguette and assorted crackers: Soppressata ~ A traditional Italian-style country salame that uses coarsely ground pork, black peppercorns and spices. It has a dark, rich aged flavor. Speck/Smoked Prosciutto ~ Speck is a cured ham that is lightly spiced and smoked. Toscano ~ A dry Italian salami made with pork seasoned with wild Tuscan fennel and Sangiovese wine giving it a sophisticated, hearty flavor bringing out a sweet complexity in the meat. Chorizo ~ Aged in a dry room for three months with smoked Spanish paprika. Smoked Pastrami Salmon ~ Rich salmon, cold smoked and kicked up with the traditional pastrami blend of herbs and spices.