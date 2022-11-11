Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Five Vines Wine Bar

212 Reviews

$$

31761 Camino Capistrano, Suite 11

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Popular Items

5 Cheese Board
5 Charcuterie
3 Charcuterie

Bites

Nutty Mix

$6.00

Walnuts, almonds and pecans toasted in a lightly sweet and savory mixture with rosemary, marjoram, thyme, sage, and a little cayenne pepper to add a kick!

Mormor's Famous Cheese Ball

$12.00

Family secret recipe consisting of bleu cheese, black olives, chives and other secret ingredients rolled in crushed walnuts and served with crackers and sliced apples – a must try!

Seasoned Olives

$6.00

Picked right off the tree and marinated in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, parsley, and mixed herbs for your enjoyment!

Hummus Dip

$12.00

House made hummus with roasted pepitas, smoked paprika, olive oil served with warm naan, sliced carrots and cucumbers.

Olive Tapenade

$10.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY - (6) Toasted baguette slices spread with our rich olive tapenade, topped with a touch of parmesan cheese and served with a balsamic reduction dipping sauce

Bruschetta Bites

$12.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY - (6) Toasted baguette slices smothered with melted mozzarella cheese and covered with our fresh garlic, tomato and basil topping.

3-Cheese Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Fusilli pasta tossed with crisp bacon, sautéed shallots and fresh garlic then lightly coated with a blend of aged white cheddar, smoked gouda and rich fontina cheese.

Cup-O-Soup

$9.00

A full pint of Chef Omar's award winning soup

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Beef Poutine

$16.00

Dry-Rubbed Salmon Tacos

$14.00

Add Bread

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Add Veggies

$2.00

Birthday Chocolate

Side French Fries

$8.00

Side Cheese

$5.00

Salads

Five Vines House Salad

$12.00

A mix of fresh greens, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, spiced walnuts and ripe tomatoes tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing and topped with fresh strawberries.

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Thai Salad

$13.00

Bartlett pears, sliced almonds, feta cheese and dried cranberries tossed with fresh Arugula in a vinaigrette dressing.

Pear & Beet Salad

$13.00

House cooked red and yellow beets diced and mixed with fresh Bartlett pears, dried cranberries and goat cheese all tossed with fresh greens in a white vinaigrette dressing.

Caprese on the Vine

$12.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil served over a bed of arugula accompanied by balsamic reduction and pesto dipping sauces.

Jerk Salmon Persimmon Salad

$24.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Flatbreads

Cole's Creation

$13.00

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted bell peppers, red onion, fresh basil and a mix of mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses.

Oh Honey

$12.00

Crispy bacon, caramelized onions and goat cheese on an olive oil base topped with fresh basil and a drizzle of pure honey.

Meat Lovers

$16.00

Salami Toscano, Chorizo, Sopressata, tri pepper sausage, herb-spiced marinara sauce and a mix of mozzarella and parmesan.

Margherita Style

$11.00

Vine ripened tomato slices layered on a base of pesto sauce, fresh basil leaves and a blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Pear & Smoked Prosciutto

$13.00

Fresh Bartlett pear slices & smoked prosciutto on an olive oil base with Brie cheese, arugula, crushed walnuts, fresh rosemary and a honey drizzle.

Roasted Garlic and Artichoke

$15.00

Hearty

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated Mushroom Panini

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Fall Zucchini Linguini

$20.00

Boards

Gourmet Sausage Board

Each sausage board includes roasted red and yellow peppers along with 4 different dipping sauces.

3 Cheese Board

$16.00

Cheese board includes fig marmalade, pepper jam, honey butter, fresh strawberries, spiced nuts and served with warm baguette and assorted crackers.

5 Cheese Board

$20.00

Cheese board includes fig marmalade, pepper jam, honey butter, fresh strawberries, spiced nuts and served with warm baguette and assorted crackers.

3 Charcuterie

$16.00

Charcuterie board includes deli mustard, seasoned olives, house pickled red onion and carrots. Served with warm baguette and assorted crackers.

5 Charcuterie

$20.00

Charcuterie board includes deli mustard, seasoned olives, house pickled red onion and carrots. Served with warm baguette and assorted crackers.

Cheese & Charcuterie Combo

$28.00

Each combination board includes 3 cheeses (Camppo de Montaban, Beemster and Capricho de Cabra cheeses) and 3 meats (Toscano, Chorizo and Smoked Prosciutto charcuterie). Also included are house pickled red onion and carrots, fig marmalade, pepper jam, mustard and fresh strawberries. Served with warm baguette and assorted crackers.

Add Gf Crackers

$2.00

Desserts

Pure

$2.75

A pure dark chocolate experience that stands alone with the rich flavors of the ganache taking center stage in its purist form.

Coffee Chocolate

$2.75

Freshly roasted coffee beans are infused into every dark batch made, which pair beautifully with the ganache. A great pick me up!

Chili

$2.75

The dark chocolate leads the way at first, but wait for it! You’ll feel the chili flavor sneak in slowly leaving a pleasing tingling sensation on the finish.

Lavender

$2.75

The floral scent of organic lavender meadows float above the luscious back drop of dark chocolate.

Clove

$2.75

The blend of dark chocolate and clove provides a beautiful, aromatic flavor that really warms the heart and conjures memories of the holidays.

Chocolate Flight

$12.75

A collection of all 5 of our gourmet dark chocolate truffles crafted by all·tru·ist chocolates! They are not only rich, smooth and decadent….they are also gluten free, dairy free, soy free and sweetened solely with pure raw honey!

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Chef Omar's Now Famous House-Made Key Lime Pie

Whole Key Lime Pie

$30.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

Leilani's Desserts

$10.00

Skillet Cookie

$10.00

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$2.75

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Chef Omar's Now Famous House-Made Key Lime Pie

Whole Key Lime Pie

$30.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

Chocolate Flight

$12.75

A collection of all 5 of our gourmet dark chocolate truffles crafted by all·tru·ist chocolates! They are not only rich, smooth and decadent….they are also gluten free, dairy free, soy free and sweetened solely with pure raw honey!

Pure

$2.75

A pure dark chocolate experience that stands alone with the rich flavors of the ganache taking center stage in its purist form.

Coffee Chocolate

$2.75

Freshly roasted coffee beans are infused into every dark batch made, which pair beautifully with the ganache. A great pick me up!

Chili

$2.75

The dark chocolate leads the way at first, but wait for it! You’ll feel the chili flavor sneak in slowly leaving a pleasing tingling sensation on the finish.

Lavender

$2.75

The floral scent of organic lavender meadows float above the luscious back drop of dark chocolate.

Clove

$2.75

The blend of dark chocolate and clove provides a beautiful, aromatic flavor that really warms the heart and conjures memories of the holidays.

Cheese and Charcuterie Options

Artisan Cheese Selection

$25.00

All 7 artisan cheeses served with fig marmalade, pepper jam, honey butter, fresh strawberries, spiced nuts and served with fresh baguette: Camppo de Montaban; Semi-hard mixed milk cheese (cow, sheep, goat) rich and buttery - Spain; St. Angel Brie ~ Triple cream from cow’s milk, mild sweet and extra creamy flavor - France; Holy Cow ~ Semi-soft cow’s milk alpine cheese that is smooth, creamy with a crisp buttery finish – Paso Robles; Beemster ~ Semi-hard from cow’s milk with burnt, caramelly, nutty flavors and crunchy crystals – Holland; Grazin’ Girl ~ A semi-soft cow’s milk cheese in a rustic gorgonzola style – California; Capricho de Cabra ~ Fresh, sweet and creamy cheese from Murciana goats rolled in select dried herbs – Spain; Old Quebec Vintage Cheddar ~ Hard and crumbly from cow’s milk with crisp, clean flavor and an appealing sharpness – Canada

Artisan Charcuterie Selection

$20.00

All 5 artican meats served with deli mustard, seasoned olives, house pickled red onion and carrots. Served with warm baguette and assorted crackers: Soppressata ~ A traditional Italian-style country salame that uses coarsely ground pork, black peppercorns and spices. It has a dark, rich aged flavor. Speck/Smoked Prosciutto ~ Speck is a cured ham that is lightly spiced and smoked. Toscano ~ A dry Italian salami made with pork seasoned with wild Tuscan fennel and Sangiovese wine giving it a sophisticated, hearty flavor bringing out a sweet complexity in the meat. Chorizo ~ Aged in a dry room for three months with smoked Spanish paprika. Smoked Pastrami Salmon ~ Rich salmon, cold smoked and kicked up with the traditional pastrami blend of herbs and spices.

Combo Cheese and Charcuterie

$28.00

Each combination board includes 3 cheeses (Camppo de Montaban, Beemster and Capricho de Cabra cheeses) and 3 meats (Toscano, Chorizo and Smoked Prosciutto charcuterie). Also included are house pickled red onion and carrots, fig marmalade, pepper jam, mustard and fresh strawberries. Served with fresh baguette.

Gourmet Sausage

Gourmet Sausage Board

Each sausage board includes roasted red and yellow peppers along with 4 different dipping sauces.

Chardonnay

2016 Seven Falls ~ Columbia Valley, Washington

$35.00Out of stock

vanilla ice cream texture with hints of peaches and pear

2017 Saddleback Cellars ~ Napa Valley

$46.00

honeysuckle, ripe apple, creamy lemon meringue, vanilla bean & butterscotch

2017 Davis Estates "Hungry Blonde" ~ Carneros

$56.00

lemon zest, graham cracker, toasted vanilla with a French Oak swirl

2016 Hendry - Barrel Fermented ~ Napa Valley

$49.00

spiced oak & caramel, flavors of pineapple, orange & buttered toast

2018 Glunz Family Wines ~ Edna Valley

$42.00

bright and fresh with lots of citrus and tropical fruit notes and finishes with a nice touch of vanilla and toast

Sauvignon Blanc

2018 Hillersden - Marlborough, New Zealand

$32.00

lemon zest, lively stone fruit notes, green apple, and a crisp passionfruit finish

2018 Five Vintners - Napa Valley

$35.00

crisp and bright, with flavors of pink grapefruit and aromas of citrus blossom

Unique Whites

2019 Picpoul Domitia ~ Languedoc, France

$32.00

spring flowers, minerality and clean acidity with a mid-palate of melon & stone fruit

2016 Soave Latium Morini ~ Veneto, Italy

$32.00

fresh with intense floral aromas, rich pineapple & guava on the palate

2019 Muscadet Domaine de la Chauvinière ~ Sèvre et Maine, France

$35.00

crisp and refreshing with flavors of bright citrus and crunchy green apple with a little creamy weight and richness

2018 Pinot Grigio San Pietro ~ Alto Aldige, Italy

$39.00

floral aromas with bright pear and white nectarine, subtle mineral & citrus fruit

2017 Les Pinot Lichen Estate ~ Anderson Valley

$53.00

60% Pinot Noir, 40% Pinot Gris peaches, apricots, lychees, squash blossoms & pink grapefruit

2018 Roussanne Cruess ~ Bennett Valley

$46.00

floral aromas with a rich texture that opens to notes of chamomile, sweet anise, white peach, pear, beeswax and surprising acidity

2017 Grenache Blanc Earthfluence ~ Santa Barbara

$42.00

poached pear aromas meet flavors of honeysuckle, pear and a hint of toast

Riesling

2016 Saint M ~ Germany

$28.00

sweet, fresh ripe peach and apricot

2014 Trisaetum - Coast Range ~ Yamhill-Carlton, OR

$35.00

layered with citrus, peach and melon perfectly supported by natural acidity

Cabernet Sauvignon

2017 Calipaso Estate Grown ~ Paso Robles

$39.00

black currants and plums with sweet oak, vanilla & a hint of spice.

2018 Browne "Heritage" ~ Columbia Valley, WA

$42.00

toasty oak with blackberry preserves, milk chocolate & black pepper

2018 Thread Feathers Spring Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

dark, rich and jammy with blueberry, strawberry compot, spice, cocoa bean, vanilla outlined in sweet American oak

2017 Justin ~ Paso Robles

$56.00

complex black currant, cherry, boysenberry, licorice, cedar

2018 B. Wise "TRIOS" ~ Moon Mountain, Sonoma

$60.00

deep strawberry & cherry accented by black licorice, spice, black pepper & oak notes

2016 Eponymous ~ Napa Valley

$67.00

ripe blackberries, spice, cassis and toasty oak - classic Napa structure and grip with more than ample supple tannins

Red Blends

2017 Brother's Blend Milbrandt ~ Columbia Valley, WA

$35.00

38% Merlot, 27% Syrah, 24% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Malbec, 2% Petite Verdot, 2% Cabernet Franc dark berries, dense cocoa, vanilla, hint of spice & polished tannins

2010 El Chupacabras Travieso ~ Santa Barbara

$39.00

58% Syrah, 25% Grenache, 17% Mourvedre earthy, smoky, rich blackberry & black cherry with spiced oak & anise

The Riddler Lot 9 Stratton Lummis ~ Napa Valley

$46.00Out of stock

All varietals you would expect in a Napa Valley Bordeaux blend….the

2014 The Thrill GrapeHeart ~ Suisun Valley

$49.00

81% Syrah, 12% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Cabernet Franc beautiful, round entrance evolving into plums, boysenberries, strawberry crème and raspberries

2017 Old Vine Field Blend Enkidu ~ Sonoma

$49.00

75% Zinfandel, 15% Carignane, 6% Alicante Bouschet, 4% Petite Sirah mouth-filling tannins with briary fruit and black cherry with hints of bittersweet chocolate, forest floor and black pepper spice

2016 Libertine Reeve ~ Sonoma County

$53.00

Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon light cedar spice & tobacco, black cherry & blackberry with leather and spiced oak finish

2014 Basque Blend D' Elissagaray ~ Sierra Foothills

$53.00

40% Tannat, 20% Alicante Bouschet, 20% Ferservadidou, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon floral & spiced notes opening to dried plums, rich cherry, toasted tea & strawberry

2016 CODA Cadence ~ Red Mountain, WA

$63.00

36% Merlot, 28% Cabernet Sauvignon, 27% Cabernet Franc, 9% Petit Verdot juicy and savory with flavors of dark berries, licorice, coffee and wild herbs, with a touch of cocoa powder finishing with silky tannins

Pinot Noir

2019 Rickshaw ~ California Coastal

$35.00

blackberry, blueberry, Rainier cherry with wet earth, black tea & warm Indian spice

2016 Yamhill Valley Vineyards ~ McMinnville, OR

$46.00

garnet color, black currant, black cherry, cocoa, ripe strawberry, lush texture

2016 Kessler-Haak ~ Santa Rita Hills

$49.00

bright raspberry and blackberry with a hint of earthy spices finishing with tart cherry, violet and cassis

2016 Stephen Ross ~ Santa Lucia Highlands

$49.00

earthy with dried rose petal, cherries, blackberry, tart elderberry & graphite

2018 Vaughn Duffy ~ Russian River Valley

$60.00

fresh red berries, spiced strawberry with a smooth and supple finish

Merlot

2016 Seven Falls ~ Columbia Valley, Washington

$32.00

dark fruit with rich and silky mouth feel

2017 Textbook ~ Napa Valley

$39.00

candied fruit, brown sugar, blackberry jam and buttered toast

2016 Fallbrook - 33°N Estate ~ Fallbrook

$46.00

ripe plum, fig and black cherry pie with velvety and silky tannins

Malbec

2019 Siete Fincas ~ Tupungato, Argentina

$28.00

plush, expressive raspberry with red cherry, plum & vanilla

2015 Adelante ~ Mendoza, Argentina

$32.00

spiced blueberry & blackberry with mineral accents & toasted oak

2017 Mi Terruno Reserve ~ Mendoza, Argentina

$39.00

cinnamon-plum, spicy tannins, toasty vanilla, smooth finish

Zinfandel

2013 Optima ~ Dry Creek Valley

$46.00

wild berry, black berry, cocoa, white pepper and spiced coffee flavors

2018 Jeff Runquist "Z" ~ Amador County

$49.00

raspberry, currants and toasty oak with a creamy luscious texture and rich viscosity without harsh tannins

2014 Dancing Lady "Old Vine Zin" ~ Alexander Valley

$53.00

complex, rich flavors of plum, licorice and cinnamon spice

Unique Reds

2018 Sangiovese Di Majo Norante ~ Molise, Italy

$28.00

dark plum, spice, mocha & tobacco notes on a medium-bodied frame

2017 Cabernet Franc Domaine Laroque ~ France

$32.00

loam, black olive, baked dark fruit and herbs

2017 Nebbiolo d'Alba Andrea Fiore ~ Piedmont, Italy

$39.00

dusty rose & smoked cedar with spiced black cherry, dark & rich with soft tannins

2015 Tempranillo Reserva Bodegas Muriel ~ Rioja, SP

$39.00

smoky red cherry & dark berry flavors with hints of liquorice, spice & vanilla

2015 Trousseau St. Amant ~ Amador County

$42.00

light in color with rich spiced cherry, light dusty oak & smooth savory spice finish

2017 Barbera Jeremy Wine Co. ~ Lodi, CA

$46.00

ripe black cherry, floral spice with subtle dried fruit, smokiness with charred vanilla

2016 Syrah Beckmen ~ Ballard Canyon, CA

$49.00

mature berry notes of blueberries, blackberries with black pepper, tobacco & chocolate

2017 Petite Sirah Andis Wines ~ Sierra Foothills, CA

$53.00

firmly tannic wine with deep dark color with aromas of blackberry, blueberry, black pepper along with notes of vanilla from oak aging

Rose

2018 Le Paradou ~ Côtes de Provence, France

$35.00

honeydew melon, crisp white peach, limestone minerality and subtle sea breeze

2013 Villa Saletta Spumante ~ Tuscany, Italy

$53.00

100% Sangiovese sparkling rose! dry, lightly structure with a creamy palate and spiced strawberry and pomegranate

Sparkling

Tommasi Brut Prosecco ~ Veneto, Italy

$35.00

elegant, clean and spicy, with hints of acacia and wisteria flowers

Cune Brut Cava ~ Penedes, Spain

$42.00

ripe pear and citrus notes with fresh acidity and a creamy texture

Scharffenberger Brut Excellence ~ Mendocino

$42.00

crisp fruit, vanilla cream character with notes of freshly baked bread and pastry

Laurent Perrier ~ France

$70.00

fresh and delicate candied citrus with white fruit flavors

Dessert/Port

2017 Moscato SIP ~ Clarksburg

$28.00

vibrant floral notes with aromas of peach and orange blossoms

Decadencia Chocolate Port Wilson Creek

$23.00

Old Vine

10-Year Tawny Port Ramos Pinto ~ Portugal

$70.00

spiced toffee and mocha with allspice, orange rind & glazed apricots

2016 "Little Fawn" Port Wild Coyote ~ Paso Robles

$64.00

full bodied with rich dark chocolate, mulled berries & spiced bouquet

Core Beers

Julian

$6.00

Abnormalweisse

$6.00

Seafarer

$6.00

Westfalia

$6.00

Lush

$6.00

Yeti

$6.00

Mystery Pack

Mystery Pack

$24.00

12-pack of specially selected craft beers.

Tap Beer Growler

PICK-UP ONLY - You bring a growler and we will fill it up with the tap beer of your choice!

Growler

$25.00

PICK-UP ONLY - You bring a growler and we will fill it up with the tap beer of your choice!

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated wine bar serving boutique wines, craft beers and a social bites menu with chef specials and house made desserts!

Website

Location

31761 Camino Capistrano, Suite 11, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Directions

Gallery
Five Vines Wine Bar image
Five Vines Wine Bar image
Five Vines Wine Bar image

