- Five Vines Wine Bar
Five Vines Wine Bar
212 Reviews
$$
31761 Camino Capistrano, Suite 11
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Order Again
Popular Items
Bites
Nutty Mix
Walnuts, almonds and pecans toasted in a lightly sweet and savory mixture with rosemary, marjoram, thyme, sage, and a little cayenne pepper to add a kick!
Mormor's Famous Cheese Ball
Family secret recipe consisting of bleu cheese, black olives, chives and other secret ingredients rolled in crushed walnuts and served with crackers and sliced apples – a must try!
Seasoned Olives
Picked right off the tree and marinated in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, parsley, and mixed herbs for your enjoyment!
Hummus Dip
House made hummus with roasted pepitas, smoked paprika, olive oil served with warm naan, sliced carrots and cucumbers.
Olive Tapenade
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY - (6) Toasted baguette slices spread with our rich olive tapenade, topped with a touch of parmesan cheese and served with a balsamic reduction dipping sauce
Bruschetta Bites
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY - (6) Toasted baguette slices smothered with melted mozzarella cheese and covered with our fresh garlic, tomato and basil topping.
3-Cheese Mac & Cheese
Fusilli pasta tossed with crisp bacon, sautéed shallots and fresh garlic then lightly coated with a blend of aged white cheddar, smoked gouda and rich fontina cheese.
Cup-O-Soup
A full pint of Chef Omar's award winning soup
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Beef Poutine
Dry-Rubbed Salmon Tacos
Add Bread
Chicken Breast
Add Veggies
Birthday Chocolate
Side French Fries
Side Cheese
Salads
Five Vines House Salad
A mix of fresh greens, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, spiced walnuts and ripe tomatoes tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing and topped with fresh strawberries.
Wedge Salad
Thai Salad
Bartlett pears, sliced almonds, feta cheese and dried cranberries tossed with fresh Arugula in a vinaigrette dressing.
Pear & Beet Salad
House cooked red and yellow beets diced and mixed with fresh Bartlett pears, dried cranberries and goat cheese all tossed with fresh greens in a white vinaigrette dressing.
Caprese on the Vine
Vine-ripened tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil served over a bed of arugula accompanied by balsamic reduction and pesto dipping sauces.
Jerk Salmon Persimmon Salad
Side Salad
Flatbreads
Cole's Creation
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted bell peppers, red onion, fresh basil and a mix of mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses.
Oh Honey
Crispy bacon, caramelized onions and goat cheese on an olive oil base topped with fresh basil and a drizzle of pure honey.
Meat Lovers
Salami Toscano, Chorizo, Sopressata, tri pepper sausage, herb-spiced marinara sauce and a mix of mozzarella and parmesan.
Margherita Style
Vine ripened tomato slices layered on a base of pesto sauce, fresh basil leaves and a blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Pear & Smoked Prosciutto
Fresh Bartlett pear slices & smoked prosciutto on an olive oil base with Brie cheese, arugula, crushed walnuts, fresh rosemary and a honey drizzle.
Roasted Garlic and Artichoke
Hearty
Boards
Gourmet Sausage Board
Each sausage board includes roasted red and yellow peppers along with 4 different dipping sauces.
3 Cheese Board
Cheese board includes fig marmalade, pepper jam, honey butter, fresh strawberries, spiced nuts and served with warm baguette and assorted crackers.
5 Cheese Board
Cheese board includes fig marmalade, pepper jam, honey butter, fresh strawberries, spiced nuts and served with warm baguette and assorted crackers.
3 Charcuterie
Charcuterie board includes deli mustard, seasoned olives, house pickled red onion and carrots. Served with warm baguette and assorted crackers.
5 Charcuterie
Charcuterie board includes deli mustard, seasoned olives, house pickled red onion and carrots. Served with warm baguette and assorted crackers.
Cheese & Charcuterie Combo
Each combination board includes 3 cheeses (Camppo de Montaban, Beemster and Capricho de Cabra cheeses) and 3 meats (Toscano, Chorizo and Smoked Prosciutto charcuterie). Also included are house pickled red onion and carrots, fig marmalade, pepper jam, mustard and fresh strawberries. Served with warm baguette and assorted crackers.
Add Gf Crackers
Desserts
Pure
A pure dark chocolate experience that stands alone with the rich flavors of the ganache taking center stage in its purist form.
Coffee Chocolate
Freshly roasted coffee beans are infused into every dark batch made, which pair beautifully with the ganache. A great pick me up!
Chili
The dark chocolate leads the way at first, but wait for it! You’ll feel the chili flavor sneak in slowly leaving a pleasing tingling sensation on the finish.
Lavender
The floral scent of organic lavender meadows float above the luscious back drop of dark chocolate.
Clove
The blend of dark chocolate and clove provides a beautiful, aromatic flavor that really warms the heart and conjures memories of the holidays.
Chocolate Flight
A collection of all 5 of our gourmet dark chocolate truffles crafted by all·tru·ist chocolates! They are not only rich, smooth and decadent….they are also gluten free, dairy free, soy free and sweetened solely with pure raw honey!
Key Lime Pie
Chef Omar's Now Famous House-Made Key Lime Pie
Whole Key Lime Pie
Whole Key Lime Pie
Leilani's Desserts
Skillet Cookie
2 Scoops of Ice Cream
Drinks
Cheese and Charcuterie Options
Artisan Cheese Selection
All 7 artisan cheeses served with fig marmalade, pepper jam, honey butter, fresh strawberries, spiced nuts and served with fresh baguette: Camppo de Montaban; Semi-hard mixed milk cheese (cow, sheep, goat) rich and buttery - Spain; St. Angel Brie ~ Triple cream from cow’s milk, mild sweet and extra creamy flavor - France; Holy Cow ~ Semi-soft cow’s milk alpine cheese that is smooth, creamy with a crisp buttery finish – Paso Robles; Beemster ~ Semi-hard from cow’s milk with burnt, caramelly, nutty flavors and crunchy crystals – Holland; Grazin’ Girl ~ A semi-soft cow’s milk cheese in a rustic gorgonzola style – California; Capricho de Cabra ~ Fresh, sweet and creamy cheese from Murciana goats rolled in select dried herbs – Spain; Old Quebec Vintage Cheddar ~ Hard and crumbly from cow’s milk with crisp, clean flavor and an appealing sharpness – Canada
Artisan Charcuterie Selection
All 5 artican meats served with deli mustard, seasoned olives, house pickled red onion and carrots. Served with warm baguette and assorted crackers: Soppressata ~ A traditional Italian-style country salame that uses coarsely ground pork, black peppercorns and spices. It has a dark, rich aged flavor. Speck/Smoked Prosciutto ~ Speck is a cured ham that is lightly spiced and smoked. Toscano ~ A dry Italian salami made with pork seasoned with wild Tuscan fennel and Sangiovese wine giving it a sophisticated, hearty flavor bringing out a sweet complexity in the meat. Chorizo ~ Aged in a dry room for three months with smoked Spanish paprika. Smoked Pastrami Salmon ~ Rich salmon, cold smoked and kicked up with the traditional pastrami blend of herbs and spices.
Combo Cheese and Charcuterie
Each combination board includes 3 cheeses (Camppo de Montaban, Beemster and Capricho de Cabra cheeses) and 3 meats (Toscano, Chorizo and Smoked Prosciutto charcuterie). Also included are house pickled red onion and carrots, fig marmalade, pepper jam, mustard and fresh strawberries. Served with fresh baguette.
Gourmet Sausage
Chardonnay
2016 Seven Falls ~ Columbia Valley, Washington
vanilla ice cream texture with hints of peaches and pear
2017 Saddleback Cellars ~ Napa Valley
honeysuckle, ripe apple, creamy lemon meringue, vanilla bean & butterscotch
2017 Davis Estates "Hungry Blonde" ~ Carneros
lemon zest, graham cracker, toasted vanilla with a French Oak swirl
2016 Hendry - Barrel Fermented ~ Napa Valley
spiced oak & caramel, flavors of pineapple, orange & buttered toast
2018 Glunz Family Wines ~ Edna Valley
bright and fresh with lots of citrus and tropical fruit notes and finishes with a nice touch of vanilla and toast
Sauvignon Blanc
Unique Whites
2019 Picpoul Domitia ~ Languedoc, France
spring flowers, minerality and clean acidity with a mid-palate of melon & stone fruit
2016 Soave Latium Morini ~ Veneto, Italy
fresh with intense floral aromas, rich pineapple & guava on the palate
2019 Muscadet Domaine de la Chauvinière ~ Sèvre et Maine, France
crisp and refreshing with flavors of bright citrus and crunchy green apple with a little creamy weight and richness
2018 Pinot Grigio San Pietro ~ Alto Aldige, Italy
floral aromas with bright pear and white nectarine, subtle mineral & citrus fruit
2017 Les Pinot Lichen Estate ~ Anderson Valley
60% Pinot Noir, 40% Pinot Gris peaches, apricots, lychees, squash blossoms & pink grapefruit
2018 Roussanne Cruess ~ Bennett Valley
floral aromas with a rich texture that opens to notes of chamomile, sweet anise, white peach, pear, beeswax and surprising acidity
2017 Grenache Blanc Earthfluence ~ Santa Barbara
poached pear aromas meet flavors of honeysuckle, pear and a hint of toast
Riesling
Cabernet Sauvignon
2017 Calipaso Estate Grown ~ Paso Robles
black currants and plums with sweet oak, vanilla & a hint of spice.
2018 Browne "Heritage" ~ Columbia Valley, WA
toasty oak with blackberry preserves, milk chocolate & black pepper
2018 Thread Feathers Spring Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon
dark, rich and jammy with blueberry, strawberry compot, spice, cocoa bean, vanilla outlined in sweet American oak
2017 Justin ~ Paso Robles
complex black currant, cherry, boysenberry, licorice, cedar
2018 B. Wise "TRIOS" ~ Moon Mountain, Sonoma
deep strawberry & cherry accented by black licorice, spice, black pepper & oak notes
2016 Eponymous ~ Napa Valley
ripe blackberries, spice, cassis and toasty oak - classic Napa structure and grip with more than ample supple tannins
Red Blends
2017 Brother's Blend Milbrandt ~ Columbia Valley, WA
38% Merlot, 27% Syrah, 24% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Malbec, 2% Petite Verdot, 2% Cabernet Franc dark berries, dense cocoa, vanilla, hint of spice & polished tannins
2010 El Chupacabras Travieso ~ Santa Barbara
58% Syrah, 25% Grenache, 17% Mourvedre earthy, smoky, rich blackberry & black cherry with spiced oak & anise
The Riddler Lot 9 Stratton Lummis ~ Napa Valley
All varietals you would expect in a Napa Valley Bordeaux blend….the
2014 The Thrill GrapeHeart ~ Suisun Valley
81% Syrah, 12% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Cabernet Franc beautiful, round entrance evolving into plums, boysenberries, strawberry crème and raspberries
2017 Old Vine Field Blend Enkidu ~ Sonoma
75% Zinfandel, 15% Carignane, 6% Alicante Bouschet, 4% Petite Sirah mouth-filling tannins with briary fruit and black cherry with hints of bittersweet chocolate, forest floor and black pepper spice
2016 Libertine Reeve ~ Sonoma County
Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon light cedar spice & tobacco, black cherry & blackberry with leather and spiced oak finish
2014 Basque Blend D' Elissagaray ~ Sierra Foothills
40% Tannat, 20% Alicante Bouschet, 20% Ferservadidou, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon floral & spiced notes opening to dried plums, rich cherry, toasted tea & strawberry
2016 CODA Cadence ~ Red Mountain, WA
36% Merlot, 28% Cabernet Sauvignon, 27% Cabernet Franc, 9% Petit Verdot juicy and savory with flavors of dark berries, licorice, coffee and wild herbs, with a touch of cocoa powder finishing with silky tannins
Pinot Noir
2019 Rickshaw ~ California Coastal
blackberry, blueberry, Rainier cherry with wet earth, black tea & warm Indian spice
2016 Yamhill Valley Vineyards ~ McMinnville, OR
garnet color, black currant, black cherry, cocoa, ripe strawberry, lush texture
2016 Kessler-Haak ~ Santa Rita Hills
bright raspberry and blackberry with a hint of earthy spices finishing with tart cherry, violet and cassis
2016 Stephen Ross ~ Santa Lucia Highlands
earthy with dried rose petal, cherries, blackberry, tart elderberry & graphite
2018 Vaughn Duffy ~ Russian River Valley
fresh red berries, spiced strawberry with a smooth and supple finish
Merlot
Malbec
2019 Siete Fincas ~ Tupungato, Argentina
plush, expressive raspberry with red cherry, plum & vanilla
2015 Adelante ~ Mendoza, Argentina
spiced blueberry & blackberry with mineral accents & toasted oak
2017 Mi Terruno Reserve ~ Mendoza, Argentina
cinnamon-plum, spicy tannins, toasty vanilla, smooth finish
Zinfandel
2013 Optima ~ Dry Creek Valley
wild berry, black berry, cocoa, white pepper and spiced coffee flavors
2018 Jeff Runquist "Z" ~ Amador County
raspberry, currants and toasty oak with a creamy luscious texture and rich viscosity without harsh tannins
2014 Dancing Lady "Old Vine Zin" ~ Alexander Valley
complex, rich flavors of plum, licorice and cinnamon spice
Unique Reds
2018 Sangiovese Di Majo Norante ~ Molise, Italy
dark plum, spice, mocha & tobacco notes on a medium-bodied frame
2017 Cabernet Franc Domaine Laroque ~ France
loam, black olive, baked dark fruit and herbs
2017 Nebbiolo d'Alba Andrea Fiore ~ Piedmont, Italy
dusty rose & smoked cedar with spiced black cherry, dark & rich with soft tannins
2015 Tempranillo Reserva Bodegas Muriel ~ Rioja, SP
smoky red cherry & dark berry flavors with hints of liquorice, spice & vanilla
2015 Trousseau St. Amant ~ Amador County
light in color with rich spiced cherry, light dusty oak & smooth savory spice finish
2017 Barbera Jeremy Wine Co. ~ Lodi, CA
ripe black cherry, floral spice with subtle dried fruit, smokiness with charred vanilla
2016 Syrah Beckmen ~ Ballard Canyon, CA
mature berry notes of blueberries, blackberries with black pepper, tobacco & chocolate
2017 Petite Sirah Andis Wines ~ Sierra Foothills, CA
firmly tannic wine with deep dark color with aromas of blackberry, blueberry, black pepper along with notes of vanilla from oak aging
Rose
Sparkling
Tommasi Brut Prosecco ~ Veneto, Italy
elegant, clean and spicy, with hints of acacia and wisteria flowers
Cune Brut Cava ~ Penedes, Spain
ripe pear and citrus notes with fresh acidity and a creamy texture
Scharffenberger Brut Excellence ~ Mendocino
crisp fruit, vanilla cream character with notes of freshly baked bread and pastry
Laurent Perrier ~ France
fresh and delicate candied citrus with white fruit flavors
Dessert/Port
2017 Moscato SIP ~ Clarksburg
vibrant floral notes with aromas of peach and orange blossoms
Decadencia Chocolate Port Wilson Creek
Old Vine
10-Year Tawny Port Ramos Pinto ~ Portugal
spiced toffee and mocha with allspice, orange rind & glazed apricots
2016 "Little Fawn" Port Wild Coyote ~ Paso Robles
full bodied with rich dark chocolate, mulled berries & spiced bouquet
Tap Beer Growler
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned and operated wine bar serving boutique wines, craft beers and a social bites menu with chef specials and house made desserts!
31761 Camino Capistrano, Suite 11, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675