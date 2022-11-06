- Home
Lupe's Mexican Eatery
33621 Del Obispo St aye F
Dana point, CA 92629
Popular Items
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco
Onions, Cilantro, Guacasauce, & Red Sauce
Beer Battered Fish Taco
Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, White Sauce,
Carnitas Taco
Onions, Cilantro, & Guacamole
Grilled Chicken Taco
Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, & Cotija Cheese
Grilled Fish Taco
Pico de Gallo, Grilled Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, White Sauce, Avocado Slice
Mush Shrimp Taco
Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Chipotle Sauce, Mushrooms
Shrimp Quesataco
Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Chipotle Sauce
Smoked Tuna Taco
Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro, Onion, White Sauce, Avocado Slice
Spicy Shrimp Taco
Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Spicy Sauce, White Sauce Sauce
Steak Taco
Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, & Cotija Cheese
Surf & Turf Taco
Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sauce, Cotija Cheese and avocado slices!
Two Taco Combo
Two Tacos, Your Choice of Protein, Your Choice of Beans, & Rice
Signature Tacos
Octopus Taco
Battered Onions, Cilantro, Pesto, Sriracha Aioli, & Grilled Mozzarella Cheese
Oceanside Taco
Steak, Cactus, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cotjia Cheese, & Grilled Mozzarella Cheese
Taco Sonora
Steak, Cactus, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cotjia Cheese, & Grilled Mozzarella Cheese
Burritos
Al Pastor Burrito
Onions, Cilantro, Guacasauce, & Red Sauce
Al Pastor Supreme
Rice,refried beans,onion,cilantro,guacasauce and red salsa.
Beer Battered Fish Burrito
Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, White Sauce, Cotija cheese
Carnitas Burrito
Onions, Cilantro, & Guacamole
Conga Burrito
Refried beans,Jack cheddar cheese ,Rice and your choice of protien.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Choice of Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried), & Cotija Cheese
Grilled Fish Burritos
Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, White Sauce, Avocado Slice, & Grilled Mozzarella Cheese
Mush Shrimp Burrito
Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, pico de gallo, chipolte sauce, mushrooms grilled shrimp, Avocado Slices
Shrimp Burrito
Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Chipotle Sauce
Spicy Shrimp Burrito
Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Spicy Sauce, White Sauce Sauce
Smoked Tuna Burrito
Smoked Tuna, Grilled Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Avocado Slices, White Sauce, onions and cilantro
Steak Burrito
Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Choice of Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried), & Cotija Cheese
Signature Burritos
California Burrito
Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor), Fries, Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream
Fajita Burrito
Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Al Pastor), Onion, Bell Peppers, Guacamole, Cheese, Bacon
Hot Cheetos Burrito
Choice of Protein (Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor), Choice of Cheese (Shredded or Nacho Cheese), Hot Cheetos, Guacamole, Sour Cream
Lupe's Burrito
Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Chile Verde, Carnitas, Al Pastor), Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cilantro, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce
Lupe's in Cali Burrito
Steak, Shrimp, Fries, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sauce
Mar y Tierra Burrito
Shrimp, Steak, Pinto Beans, Rice, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce and pico de gallo
Oceanside Burrito
Smoked Tuna, Shrimp, Octopus, Grilled Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Slices, White Sauce
On Dana Point Burrito
Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Fries, steak, Bacon, Chipotle Sauce, Wrapped in a Quesadilla
Shrimp & Bacon Burrito
Shrimp, Bacon, Mexican Rice, Bell Peppers, Onion, White Sauce
Surf & Turf Burrito
Steak, Shrimp, Rice, Cabbage, Cheese, avocado, Pico de Gallo, White Sauce
Lupe's Bowl
Fries
Al Pastor Fries
Guacamole, Taco Salsa, Avocado Cream, Cheese, Sour Cream
Buffalo Fries
Campechana Fries
Half Steak, Half Al Pastor, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese, Avocado Cream, Taco Salsa
Carnitas Fries
Grilled Chicken Fries
Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream
Lupe's Fries
Steak, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, served over a flour tortilla
Steak Fries
Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream
Stoner Fries
Steak, Topped w/ Two Eggs-Any Style, Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Bacon, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce, Shredded, and Nacho Cheese
Surf & Turf Fries
Steak, Shrimp, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo
Side of Fries
Veggie Fries
Chips
Al Pastor Chips
Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado Sauce, Taco Salsa
Buffalo Chips
Campechana Chips
Half Steak, Half Al Pastor or Half Chicken, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese, Avocado Cream, Taco Salsa
Carnitas Chips
Grilled Chicken Chips
Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Pico de Gallo
Lupe's Chips
Steak, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, served over a flour tortilla
Steak Chips
Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Pico de Gallo
Stoner Chips
Steak, Topped w/ Two Eggs-Any Style, Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Bacon, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce, Shredded, and Nacho Cheese
Surf & Turf Chips
Steak, Shrimp, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Guacamole
Bag of Chips
Quesadillas
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
Carnitas Quesadilla
Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
Lupe's Quesadilla (Mush Shrimp)
Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
Steak Quesadilla
Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
Surf & Turf Quesadilla
Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
Veggie Kicks
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Refried Beans & Cheese
Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito
Refried Beans, Rice, & Cheese
Potato Veggie Tacos (2)
Veggie Chips
Fries, Black Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Mixed Veggies, and Chipotle Sauce
Veggie Supreme Burrito
Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream
Seafood
Todo Crudo (Seafood Appetizer)
House Special Tower
Ahi Tuna Tartare
Aguachile
Fish Ceviche Tostadas
Fish, Cucumber, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin, White Sauce, Tostadas
Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas
Shrimp, Cucumber, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin, White Sauce, Tostadas
House Ceviche Tostadas
Octopus, Shrimp, Scallops, Cucumber, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin, Chipotle Sauce, Tostadas
Del Caribe Tostada
La Coqueta (The Flirty One)
La Oriental Tostada
Ahi Tuna Tostada
Campechana Cocktail
Shrimp, Octopus, Scallops, Cucumber, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin
Shrimp Cocktails
Shrimp, Cucumber, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin
Macha Octopus Tostada
La Cocida Tostada
Side Orders
2oz Sides
Soup's & Salads
Chicken Soup
Shredded Chicken, Mixed Veggies, Mozarella Cheese, Chipotle, Served w/ Corn or Flour Tortillas
Seafood Soup
Shrimp, Fish, Scallops, Octopus, Onions, Cilantro, Veggies, Served w/ Corn or Flour Tortillas
Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage, onions, croutons, olive oil, tomato, cheese, & cheese
Desserts
Flan
Rice Pudding
Arroz con Leche Paleta
Coconut Paleta
Coffe & Creme Paleta
Cookie Butter Paleta
Cucumber Paleta
Horchata Paleta
Peanut Butter Cup Paleta
Pineapple Mint
Strawberry Kiwi
Watermelon Paleta
Raspberry Lemonade Paleta
Kid's Meals
Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito
Served w/ Choice of Rice & Bean (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Beverage
Kid's Bowl
Choice of Protein (Chicken, Steak, Al Pastor, Shrimp), Choice of Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried), & Rice and a Beverage
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Served w/ Choice of Rice & Bean (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Beverage
Kid's 1 Taco
Choice of Protein (Chicken, Steak, Al Pastor, Shrimp), Choice of Rice & Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Beverage
Craft Cocktails
Campari Jalapeno Margarita
Tequila & Mezcal, Campari, fresh house-made Jalapeño syrup, a burst of lime juice, grapefruit juice, and a dash of chocolate bitters
Coconut Mezcal Margarita
Mezcal, mouth-watering coconut milk, de orgeat, citrusy lime juice, crema de coco, and a fiery serrano slice
DP Margarita
Mezcal, sweet pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, guava nectar, and coconut cream
Ginger Cucumber Highball
Mezcal, fresh lime juice, refreshing cucumber, sweet and spicy ginger syrup topped off with a splash of sprite
Liquid Marijuana
Captain Morgan rum, blue caraçao, Malibu Rum, midair, house-made tangy pineapple juice, and fresh lime juice
Mezcal Mule
Crisp cucumber slices, lime juice, mezcal, tart passion fruit juice, agave nectar, and ginger beer
Mezcal Ginger Paloma
Mezcal, grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, delicious ginger syrup, and grapefruit soda
Scooby Snack
Malibu Rum, Midori, luscious coconut milk, and sweet pineapple juice
The Nest
Mezcal, zesty lime juice, pineapple juice, wild lavender, and agave nectar
Margaritas
Cocktails
Cuba Libre (Rum & coke)
Daiquiri (rum)
Hurricane (rum)
Mai Tai (Rum)
Mojita (Rum)
Pina Colada (Rum)
Paloma (Tequila)
Tequila Soda (Tequila)
Tequila Sunrise (Tequila)
Charro Negro
Bottle Rocket (Tequila)
Bay Breeze (vodka)
Bloody Mary (Vodka)
Cape Cod (Vodka Cran)
Cosmo (Vodka)
Dirty Martini (Vodka)
Kamikaze(vodka)
Lemon Drop (Vodka)
Moscow Mule (vodka)
Martini (Vodka)
Redbull Vodka (Vodka)
Seabreeze (Vodka)
Sex on the beach ( vodka)
Screw Driver (Vodka)
Vodka Cran (Vodka)
Greyhound(Vodka & Grapefruit)
Vodka Soda (Vodka )
White Russian(Vodka)
White Claw (Vodka)
Negroni (Gin)
Gin Martini (gin)
Drink Of The Day
Gin & Tonic (Gin)
Gibson (Gin)
Gimlet ( Gin)
Gin Rickey (Gin)
Jack & Coke (Bourbon)
Manhattan ( Bourbon)
Mint Julep (Bourbon)
Old Fashion (Bourbon)
whiskey sour (whiskey)
Long Island Iced tea
Draft Beer
Pacifico Draft
Modelo Negro Draft
Modelo Especial Draft
Abnormal Hazy IPA
Trigger Finger IPA (Artifex)
Unicorn Juice Passionfruit Ale (Artifex)
Gimme IPA (Docent)
Double Nickles Pale Ale (Docent)
Canteen Docent Bright Ale (Docent)
Hangar 24 Orange Wheat Ale
Sculpin IPA (Ballast Point)
Tiny Bubbles
Taco Tuesday Draft
Craft Beer Tower
Beer Of The Month
Mexican Beer Tower
Hangar 24
Hangar 24
16 Oz Dead Guy By Rogue-Dark Lager
22oz Dead Guy Rogue-Dark Lager
Bottled Beer
Bohemia
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Familiar
Corona Premier
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Michelob Ultra
Pacifico
XX Lager
Victoria
Beer Bucket
TT Bottled Beer
Lagunitas Non-Alchohlic
XX Amber
2 Towns Cider Can
Cosmic Crispy 2 Beer
Micheladas
White Wine Glass
Red Wine Bottles
White Wine Bottles
Pedroncelli Signature Chardonnay
Canyon Road Chardonnay
True Myth Chardonnay
Laguna Chardonnay
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
Lagaria Pinot Grigio
Canyon Road Sauv Blanc
Whitehaven Sauv Blanc
Fleur De Mer (Rose)
Monte Xanic SB
Pedroncelli SB
Santo Tomas Colombard
Birria Soups & Extras
Birria Burritos
Birria Chips & Fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come and enjoy!
33621 Del Obispo St aye F, Dana point, CA 92629