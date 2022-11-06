Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Lupe's Mexican Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

33621 Del Obispo St aye F

Dana point, CA 92629

Order Again

Popular Items

California Burrito
Lupe's Bowl
Al Pastor Taco

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$3.99

Onions, Cilantro, Guacasauce, & Red Sauce

Beer Battered Fish Taco

$3.99

Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, White Sauce,

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Onions, Cilantro, & Guacamole

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.99

Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, & Cotija Cheese

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.79

Pico de Gallo, Grilled Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, White Sauce, Avocado Slice

Mush Shrimp Taco

$4.79

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Chipotle Sauce, Mushrooms

Shrimp Quesataco

$4.79

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Chipotle Sauce

Smoked Tuna Taco

$5.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro, Onion, White Sauce, Avocado Slice

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$4.79

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Spicy Sauce, White Sauce Sauce

Steak Taco

$4.79

Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, & Cotija Cheese

Surf & Turf Taco

$4.79

Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sauce, Cotija Cheese and avocado slices!

Two Taco Combo

$12.50

Two Tacos, Your Choice of Protein, Your Choice of Beans, & Rice

Signature Tacos

Octopus Taco

$8.00

Battered Onions, Cilantro, Pesto, Sriracha Aioli, & Grilled Mozzarella Cheese

Oceanside Taco

$8.00

Steak, Cactus, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cotjia Cheese, & Grilled Mozzarella Cheese

Taco Sonora

$8.00

Steak, Cactus, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cotjia Cheese, & Grilled Mozzarella Cheese

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.75

Onions, Cilantro, Guacasauce, & Red Sauce

Al Pastor Supreme

$13.75

Rice,refried beans,onion,cilantro,guacasauce and red salsa.

Beer Battered Fish Burrito

$13.75

Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, White Sauce, Cotija cheese

Carnitas Burrito

$13.75

Onions, Cilantro, & Guacamole

Conga Burrito

$13.75

Refried beans,Jack cheddar cheese ,Rice and your choice of protien.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$13.75

Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Choice of Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried), & Cotija Cheese

Grilled Fish Burritos

$13.75

Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, White Sauce, Avocado Slice, & Grilled Mozzarella Cheese

Mush Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, pico de gallo, chipolte sauce, mushrooms grilled shrimp, Avocado Slices

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Chipotle Sauce

Spicy Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Spicy Sauce, White Sauce Sauce

Smoked Tuna Burrito

$15.50

Smoked Tuna, Grilled Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Avocado Slices, White Sauce, onions and cilantro

Steak Burrito

$14.00

Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Choice of Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried), & Cotija Cheese

Signature Burritos

California Burrito

$15.00

Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor), Fries, Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream

Fajita Burrito

$14.49

Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Al Pastor), Onion, Bell Peppers, Guacamole, Cheese, Bacon

Hot Cheetos Burrito

$14.49

Choice of Protein (Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor), Choice of Cheese (Shredded or Nacho Cheese), Hot Cheetos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Lupe's Burrito

$16.00

Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Chile Verde, Carnitas, Al Pastor), Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cilantro, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce

Lupe's in Cali Burrito

$14.49

Steak, Shrimp, Fries, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sauce

Mar y Tierra Burrito

$14.49

Shrimp, Steak, Pinto Beans, Rice, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce and pico de gallo

Oceanside Burrito

$15.99

Smoked Tuna, Shrimp, Octopus, Grilled Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Slices, White Sauce

On Dana Point Burrito

$15.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Fries, steak, Bacon, Chipotle Sauce, Wrapped in a Quesadilla

Shrimp & Bacon Burrito

$14.49

Shrimp, Bacon, Mexican Rice, Bell Peppers, Onion, White Sauce

Surf & Turf Burrito

$14.49

Steak, Shrimp, Rice, Cabbage, Cheese, avocado, Pico de Gallo, White Sauce

Lupe's Bowl

Lupe's Bowl

Your choice of protein served w/: Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Cotija Cheese

Fries

Al Pastor Fries

$16.00

Guacamole, Taco Salsa, Avocado Cream, Cheese, Sour Cream

Buffalo Fries

$16.79

Campechana Fries

$16.79

Half Steak, Half Al Pastor, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese, Avocado Cream, Taco Salsa

Carnitas Fries

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Fries

$16.00

Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream

Lupe's Fries

$18.00

Steak, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, served over a flour tortilla

Steak Fries

$16.00

Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream

Stoner Fries

$18.50

Steak, Topped w/ Two Eggs-Any Style, Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Bacon, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce, Shredded, and Nacho Cheese

Surf & Turf Fries

$18.00

Steak, Shrimp, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo

Side of Fries

$5.50

Veggie Fries

$13.00

Chips

Al Pastor Chips

$15.00

Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado Sauce, Taco Salsa

Buffalo Chips

$16.79

Campechana Chips

$16.79

Half Steak, Half Al Pastor or Half Chicken, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese, Avocado Cream, Taco Salsa

Carnitas Chips

$14.75

Grilled Chicken Chips

$14.75

Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Pico de Gallo

Lupe's Chips

$16.79

Steak, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, served over a flour tortilla

Steak Chips

$14.75

Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Pico de Gallo

Stoner Chips

$17.49

Steak, Topped w/ Two Eggs-Any Style, Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Bacon, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce, Shredded, and Nacho Cheese

Surf & Turf Chips

$16.79

Steak, Shrimp, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo

Chips & Salsa

$4.75

Chips & Guacamole

$7.79

Bag of Chips

$1.49

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$15.00

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Carnitas Quesadilla

$15.00

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Lupe's Quesadilla (Mush Shrimp)

$15.00

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$15.00

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Veggie Kicks

Hard Shell Potato Tacos, Mixed Veggies, Lettuce, Cheese, and Sour Cream.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Refried Beans & Cheese

Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Refried Beans, Rice, & Cheese

Potato Veggie Tacos (2)

$11.00

Veggie Chips

$13.00

Fries, Black Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Mixed Veggies, and Chipotle Sauce

Veggie Supreme Burrito

$12.00

Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream

Seafood

Todo Crudo (Seafood Appetizer)

Todo Crudo (Seafood Appetizer)

$40.00

House Special Tower

$35.00

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$25.00

Aguachile

$16.00+

Fish Ceviche Tostadas

$9.00+

Fish, Cucumber, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin, White Sauce, Tostadas

Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas

$9.00+

Shrimp, Cucumber, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin, White Sauce, Tostadas

House Ceviche Tostadas

$18.00

Octopus, Shrimp, Scallops, Cucumber, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin, Chipotle Sauce, Tostadas

Del Caribe Tostada

$8.00

La Coqueta (The Flirty One)

$9.00+

La Oriental Tostada

$8.00

Ahi Tuna Tostada

$8.50

Campechana Cocktail

$15.00

Shrimp, Octopus, Scallops, Cucumber, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin

Shrimp Cocktails

$15.00

Shrimp, Cucumber, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin

Macha Octopus Tostada

$9.00

La Cocida Tostada

$8.00

Side Orders

Black Beans (8oz)

$3.50

Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.49

Flour Tortilla (1)

$0.99

Grilled Serrano Peppers

$1.50

Guacamole (8oz)

$7.50

Nacho Cheese (8oz)

$2.79

Pinto Beans (8oz)

$3.50

Refried Beans (8oz)

$3.50

Rice (8oz)

$3.50

Salsa (8oz)

$3.50

8oz Pico De Gallo

$3.00

8oz Protein

$6.00

2oz Sides

2oz Avocado Slices

$1.50

2oz Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

2oz Cilantro

$0.50

2oz Cotija Cheese

$1.00

2oz Guacamole

$1.50

2oz Guacasauce

$1.00

2oz Jack Cheddar

$1.00

2oz Mozarella

$1.00

2oz Onions

$0.50

2oz Pico de Gallo

$0.50

2oz Sour Cream

$1.00

2oz White Sauce

$1.00

Soup's & Salads

Chicken Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Shredded Chicken, Mixed Veggies, Mozarella Cheese, Chipotle, Served w/ Corn or Flour Tortillas

Seafood Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp, Fish, Scallops, Octopus, Onions, Cilantro, Veggies, Served w/ Corn or Flour Tortillas

Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage, onions, croutons, olive oil, tomato, cheese, & cheese

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Arroz con Leche Paleta

$5.00

Coconut Paleta

$4.50Out of stock

Coffe & Creme Paleta

$4.00

Cookie Butter Paleta

$4.50

Cucumber Paleta

$4.00

Horchata Paleta

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cup Paleta

$4.00

Pineapple Mint

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Kiwi

$4.00

Watermelon Paleta

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade Paleta

$4.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Served w/ Choice of Rice & Bean (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Beverage

Kid's Bowl

$9.00

Choice of Protein (Chicken, Steak, Al Pastor, Shrimp), Choice of Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried), & Rice and a Beverage

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Served w/ Choice of Rice & Bean (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Beverage

Kid's 1 Taco

$9.00

Choice of Protein (Chicken, Steak, Al Pastor, Shrimp), Choice of Rice & Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Beverage

Craft Cocktails

Campari Jalapeno Margarita

$15.00

Tequila & Mezcal, Campari, fresh house-made Jalapeño syrup, a burst of lime juice, grapefruit juice, and a dash of chocolate bitters

Coconut Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Mezcal, mouth-watering coconut milk, de orgeat, citrusy lime juice, crema de coco, and a fiery serrano slice

DP Margarita

$15.00

Mezcal, sweet pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, guava nectar, and coconut cream

Ginger Cucumber Highball

$15.00

Mezcal, fresh lime juice, refreshing cucumber, sweet and spicy ginger syrup topped off with a splash of sprite

Liquid Marijuana

$15.00

Captain Morgan rum, blue caraçao, Malibu Rum, midair, house-made tangy pineapple juice, and fresh lime juice

Mezcal Mule

$15.00

Crisp cucumber slices, lime juice, mezcal, tart passion fruit juice, agave nectar, and ginger beer

Mezcal Ginger Paloma

$15.00

Mezcal, grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, delicious ginger syrup, and grapefruit soda

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Malibu Rum, Midori, luscious coconut milk, and sweet pineapple juice

The Nest

$13.00

Mezcal, zesty lime juice, pineapple juice, wild lavender, and agave nectar

Margaritas

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Pineapple Margarita

$11.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$11.00

Cucumber Margarita

$11.00

Margarita Special

$20.00

Cocktails

Cuba Libre (Rum & coke)

$8.00

Daiquiri (rum)

$10.00

Hurricane (rum)

Mai Tai (Rum)

$10.00

Mojita (Rum)

$10.00

Pina Colada (Rum)

$10.00

Paloma (Tequila)

$9.00

Tequila Soda (Tequila)

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise (Tequila)

$9.00

Charro Negro

$9.00

Bottle Rocket (Tequila)

$10.00

Bay Breeze (vodka)

$10.00

Bloody Mary (Vodka)

$10.00

Cape Cod (Vodka Cran)

$10.00

Cosmo (Vodka)

$12.00

Dirty Martini (Vodka)

$11.00

Kamikaze(vodka)

$10.00

Lemon Drop (Vodka)

$11.00

Moscow Mule (vodka)

$10.00

Martini (Vodka)

$11.00

Redbull Vodka (Vodka)

$11.00

Seabreeze (Vodka)

$10.00

Sex on the beach ( vodka)

$10.00

Screw Driver (Vodka)

$9.00

Vodka Cran (Vodka)

$9.00

Greyhound(Vodka & Grapefruit)

$9.00

Vodka Soda (Vodka )

$8.00

White Russian(Vodka)

$10.00

White Claw (Vodka)

$9.00

Negroni (Gin)

$10.00

Gin Martini (gin)

$12.00

Drink Of The Day

$8.00

Gin & Tonic (Gin)

$10.00

Gibson (Gin)

$12.00

Gimlet ( Gin)

$10.00

Gin Rickey (Gin)

$10.00

Jack & Coke (Bourbon)

$9.00

Manhattan ( Bourbon)

$12.00

Mint Julep (Bourbon)

$10.00

Old Fashion (Bourbon)

$10.00

whiskey sour (whiskey)

$10.00

Long Island Iced tea

$11.00

Draft Beer

Pacifico Draft

$6.00

Modelo Negro Draft

$6.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$6.00

Abnormal Hazy IPA

$8.00

Trigger Finger IPA (Artifex)

$8.00

Unicorn Juice Passionfruit Ale (Artifex)

$7.00

Gimme IPA (Docent)

$8.00

Double Nickles Pale Ale (Docent)

$8.00

Canteen Docent Bright Ale (Docent)

$7.00

Hangar 24 Orange Wheat Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Sculpin IPA (Ballast Point)

$8.00

Tiny Bubbles

$8.00

Taco Tuesday Draft

$6.00

Craft Beer Tower

$50.00

Beer Of The Month

$5.00

Mexican Beer Tower

$45.00

Hangar 24

$3.00Out of stock

Hangar 24

$5.00Out of stock

16 Oz Dead Guy By Rogue-Dark Lager

$7.00

22oz Dead Guy Rogue-Dark Lager

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Bohemia

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

Out of stock

Pacifico

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Beer Bucket

$30.00

TT Bottled Beer

$4.00

Lagunitas Non-Alchohlic

$5.00

XX Amber

$5.00

2 Towns Cider Can

$6.00

Cosmic Crispy 2 Beer

$10.00

Micheladas

Chelada

$8.00

Clamato Michelada

$13.00

Cubana Michelada

$13.00

Mango Michelada

$13.00

Pineapple Michelada

$13.00

Tamarindo Michelada

$13.00

White Wine Glass

Josh Chard (Cali)

$8.00

Pedroncelli Chard (Sonoma)

$10.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio (Cali)

$8.00

Canyon Road Sauv Blanc (Cali)

$8.00

Fleur de Mer Rose (Provence France)

$10.00

Canyon Road Chard

$7.00

Dry Creek Suav Blanc

$9.00

J Lohr Chardonnay

$10.00

Red Wine Bottles

J. Lohr Pinot Noir

$42.00

Canyon Road Cab.

$28.00

J. Lohr Cab.

$42.00

The Possessor (Blend)

$30.00

Monte Xanic Merlot

$25.00

Santo Tomas Mision 16

$18.00

Pedroncelli Sonoma Classico

$24.00

White Wine Bottles

Pedroncelli Signature Chardonnay

$30.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$28.00

True Myth Chardonnay

$49.00Out of stock

Laguna Chardonnay

$25.00Out of stock

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$37.00Out of stock

Canyon Road Sauv Blanc

$28.00

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$34.00Out of stock

Fleur De Mer (Rose)

$42.00

Monte Xanic SB

$20.00Out of stock

Pedroncelli SB

$30.00

Santo Tomas Colombard

$14.00

Champagne Glass

Wycliff Brut

$7.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

Mimosa Kit

$20.00

Birria Tacos

Birria Taco

$4.79

Taco Dorado Birria

$4.79

Birria Quesataco

$4.79

Mano Larga Taco

$10.00

Birria Soups & Extras

Consome Broth 8oz

$2.50

Consome Broth w/ Birria 8oz

$4.99

Birria Ramen 16oz

$18.00

Birria Plate 32 oz

$14.00

Corn Tortillas (4)

$2.50

Spicy Birria Sauce

$0.50

Birria Burritos

Cheesy Birria Burrito

$13.00

Birria Chips & Fries

Birria Fries

$15.00

Birria Chips

$13.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy!

Location

33621 Del Obispo St aye F, Dana point, CA 92629

Directions

Gallery
Lupe's Mexican Eatery image
Lupe's Mexican Eatery image
Lupe's Mexican Eatery image

Map
