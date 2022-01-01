Dana Point restaurants you'll love
HOT DOGS
Rad Beer & Kitchen
34091 La Plaza, Dana Point
|Pretzel Dog
|$7.95
Our all beef hot dog in a yummy pretzel bun with cheese sauce and salt bits!
|Fries
|$3.95
Our signature fries, golden and delicious.
|Corny
|$5.95
All beef hot dog dipped in our signature batter. Yum!
32 Beach Hut Deli
2 Ritz Carlton Dr., Dana Point
|Cali Cheese Steak
Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
|Chips
|$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
|Malibu
|$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
Project Social
24040 Camino Del Avion, Dana Point
|Tomato Bisque
|$4.95
house-made tomato bisque soup, made with coconut milk, topped with flash-fried quinoa and green onions. Shh! Don't tell anyone it's vegan!
|Hobie Bowl
|$11.00
grilled chicken, white rice, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, cojita cheese, cilantro, tomato, chipotle aioli dressing
|Strand
|$12.25
fried chicken, house made pickles, apple fennel slaw, dijon mayo, honey drizzle, on brioche bun
PIZZA
Parallel Pizzeria
34255 Pacific Coast Hwy, Dana Point
|Traditional Wings
|$11.95
|Lg Stinger
|$28.95
|Lg Red Pie
|$18.95
What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake
24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100, Dana Point
|Seared Ahi
|$15.00
|Frisby Heirloom Flatbread
|$8.45
|Frisby Spinach & Feta Flatbread
|$8.45
Lupe's Mexican Eatery
33621 Del Obispo St aye F, Dana point
|California Burrito
|$12.25
Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor), Fries, Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.99
Onions, Cilantro, Guacasauce, & Red Sauce
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Spicy Sauce, White Sauce Sauce
MOULIN Dana Point
2 Ritz Carlton Dr, Dana Point
|Le Soupe a L'Oignon
|$9.00
French onion soup, sooooo French, sooooo Good!
|La Quiche Lorraine
|$11.00
Housemade ham and Emmental cheese quiche. Served with mixed greens.
|Le Parisien Ham and Cheese
|$10.00
House made ham, Emmental cheese, and butter in our own Baguette Tradition
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Beach Grill
24502 Del Prado, Dana Point
|BBQ Chick Sand
|$9.25
Bacon, Hickory BBQ, Crispy Onions, and Swiss cheese.
|The Shwack Burger
|$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, marinated red onion, and Shwack sauce on a fresh baked bun.
|Chicken Tacos
|$9.50
Grilled All natural chicken.
Cali Costa
34195 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point
|Lantern Steak Burrito
|$14.99
Giant tortilla filled with rice, beans, pico and cheese. Your choice of meat, and topped with smoked red burrito sauce and sour cream.
|Maui Chicken Taco A La Cart
|$4.49
Marinated maui chicken on a corn tortilla with lettuce, mango salsa and sour cream.
|Asada Taco A La Cart
|$4.99
Corn tortilla, stuffed with marinated Tri Tip and ranchero sauce. Topped with cheese and pico
Hennessey's Tavern Group - Dana Point
34111 La Plaza, Dana Point