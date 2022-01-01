Dana Point restaurants you'll love

Dana Point restaurants
Toast
  • Dana Point

Dana Point's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
French
Must-try Dana Point restaurants

Rad Beer & Kitchen image

HOT DOGS

Rad Beer & Kitchen

34091 La Plaza, Dana Point

Avg 4.6 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pretzel Dog$7.95
Our all beef hot dog in a yummy pretzel bun with cheese sauce and salt bits!
Fries$3.95
Our signature fries, golden and delicious.
Corny$5.95
All beef hot dog dipped in our signature batter. Yum!
32 Beach Hut Deli image

 

32 Beach Hut Deli

2 Ritz Carlton Dr., Dana Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Cheese Steak
Roast beef, marinade, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, onions & peperoncinis on a toasted french roll. Dude: 530Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1320Cal/ X-Large: 1760Cal
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
Project Social image

 

Project Social

24040 Camino Del Avion, Dana Point

Avg 4.6 (1917 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tomato Bisque$4.95
house-made tomato bisque soup, made with coconut milk, topped with flash-fried quinoa and green onions. Shh! Don't tell anyone it's vegan!
Hobie Bowl$11.00
grilled chicken, white rice, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, cojita cheese, cilantro, tomato, chipotle aioli dressing
Strand$12.25
fried chicken, house made pickles, apple fennel slaw, dijon mayo, honey drizzle, on brioche bun
Parallel Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Parallel Pizzeria

34255 Pacific Coast Hwy, Dana Point

Avg 4.7 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Traditional Wings$11.95
Lg Stinger$28.95
Lg Red Pie$18.95
What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake image

 

What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake

24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100, Dana Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Seared Ahi$15.00
Frisby Heirloom Flatbread$8.45
Frisby Spinach & Feta Flatbread$8.45
Lupe's Mexican Eatery image

 

Lupe's Mexican Eatery

33621 Del Obispo St aye F, Dana point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
California Burrito$12.25
Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor), Fries, Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream
Al Pastor Taco$3.99
Onions, Cilantro, Guacasauce, & Red Sauce
Spicy Shrimp Taco$3.99
Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Spicy Sauce, White Sauce Sauce
MOULIN Dana Point image

 

MOULIN Dana Point

2 Ritz Carlton Dr, Dana Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Le Soupe a L'Oignon$9.00
French onion soup, sooooo French, sooooo Good!
La Quiche Lorraine$11.00
Housemade ham and Emmental cheese quiche. Served with mixed greens.
Le Parisien Ham and Cheese$10.00
House made ham, Emmental cheese, and butter in our own Baguette Tradition
The Shwack Beach Grill image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Beach Grill

24502 Del Prado, Dana Point

Avg 4.1 (1450 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chick Sand$9.25
Bacon, Hickory BBQ, Crispy Onions, and Swiss cheese.
The Shwack Burger$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, marinated red onion, and Shwack sauce on a fresh baked bun.
Chicken Tacos$9.50
Grilled All natural chicken.
Station Craft Brewery + Kitchen image

 

Station Craft Brewery + Kitchen

34150 CA-1, Dana Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Cali Costa

34195 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lantern Steak Burrito$14.99
Giant tortilla filled with rice, beans, pico and cheese. Your choice of meat, and topped with smoked red burrito sauce and sour cream.
Maui Chicken Taco A La Cart$4.49
Marinated maui chicken on a corn tortilla with lettuce, mango salsa and sour cream.
Asada Taco A La Cart$4.99
Corn tortilla, stuffed with marinated Tri Tip and ranchero sauce. Topped with cheese and pico
Restaurant banner

 

Hennessey's Tavern Group - Dana Point

34111 La Plaza, Dana Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dana Point

Tacos

Burritos

Fish Tacos

