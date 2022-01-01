Chicken salad in Dana Point
Dana Point restaurants that serve chicken salad
32 Beach Hut Deli
2 Ritz Carlton Dr., Dana Point
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake
24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100, Dana Point
|Capt. Dave's Chicken Salad Wrap
|$7.60
|Chicken Salad
|$13.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Shwack Beach Grill
24502 Del Prado, Dana Point
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Spring and Romaine mix with fresh orange slices, red bell peppers, marinated red onions, and either hot or chilled, grilled chicken. Tossed in our Jalapeño Bacon Ranch and drizzled with BBQ Sauce
|Pesto Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Fresh Spinach tossed with pesto, diced tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and hot grilled chicken.