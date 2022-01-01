Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Dana Point

Go
Dana Point restaurants
Toast

Dana Point restaurants that serve chicken salad

BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

32 Beach Hut Deli

2 Ritz Carlton Dr., Dana Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about 32 Beach Hut Deli
What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake image

 

What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake

24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100, Dana Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Capt. Dave's Chicken Salad Wrap$7.60
Chicken Salad$13.00
More about What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake
The Shwack Beach Grill image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Beach Grill

24502 Del Prado, Dana Point

Avg 4.1 (1450 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$12.95
Spring and Romaine mix with fresh orange slices, red bell peppers, marinated red onions, and either hot or chilled, grilled chicken. Tossed in our Jalapeño Bacon Ranch and drizzled with BBQ Sauce
Pesto Chicken Salad$12.95
Fresh Spinach tossed with pesto, diced tomatoes, shaved Parmesan and hot grilled chicken.
More about The Shwack Beach Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Dana Point

Steak Tacos

Ceviche

Caesar Salad

Chilaquiles

Pudding

French Toast

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Map

More near Dana Point to explore

San Clemente

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston