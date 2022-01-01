Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Dana Point

Go
Dana Point restaurants
Toast

Dana Point restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Project Social

24040 Camino Del Avion, Dana Point

Avg 4.6 (1917 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Garden Salad$5.95
baby kale mix, arugula, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shaved carrots, thin reddish, seasoned croutons
More about Project Social
The Shwack Beach Grill image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Shwack Beach Grill

24502 Del Prado, Dana Point

Avg 4.1 (1450 reviews)
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$4.95
Spring and Romaine mix, tomatoes, marinated red onions, and shaved Parmesan. Choice of Dressing.
Garden Salad$10.75
Spring and Romaine mix, tomatoes, marinated red onions, and shaved Parmesan. Choice of Dressing.
More about The Shwack Beach Grill

