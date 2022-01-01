Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
French

MOULIN Dana Point

review star

No reviews yet

2 Ritz Carlton Dr

Dana Point, CA 92629

La Quiche Lorraine
Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites
Le croissandwich w/ Bacon

Le Petit Dejeuner/Breakfast

Le Granola w/Fruits

Le Granola w/Fruits

$9.00

Greek Yogurt or milk, fruits, honey. Healthy and Delish.

La Salade de Fruits

La Salade de Fruits

$8.00

Large bowl of seasonal fresh fruits

Le croissandwich ( Nature )

Le croissandwich ( Nature )

$11.00

Eggs & cheese served inside a croissant. Served with mixed greens

Le croissandwich w/ Ham

Le croissandwich w/ Ham

$13.00

Eggs & cheese with house made ham served inside a croissant. Served with mixed greens

Le croissandwich w/ Bacon

Le croissandwich w/ Bacon

$13.00

Eggs & cheese with Bacon served in a croissant. Served with mixed greens

Les Omelettes

L'Omelette Nature

L'Omelette Nature

$10.00

Just eggs and fresh herbs. Served with mixed greens and housemade bread and Jam.

L'Omelette Vegetarienne

L'Omelette Vegetarienne

$12.00

Mini ratatouille (eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions). Served with mixed greens, housemade bread and Jam.

L'Omelette Paysanne

L'Omelette Paysanne

$14.00

Choice of bacon or house made ham, onions and potatoes. Served with mixed greens, house made bread and Jam.

L'Omelette Moulin

L'Omelette Moulin

$14.00

Pesto chicken and mushrooms. Served with mixed greens, housemade bread and Jam.

Les Populaires, everyone wants them!

Le Croque Monsieur

Le Croque Monsieur

$12.00

The classic grilled housemade ham and cheese sandwich. Served with mixed greens.

Le Croque Madame

Le Croque Madame

$13.00

Croque Monsieur with a sunny side up egg on top. Served with mixed greens.

La Quiche Lorraine

La Quiche Lorraine

$12.00

Housemade ham and Emmental cheese quiche. Served with mixed greens.

Les Sandwiches

Le Parisien Ham and Cheese

Le Parisien Ham and Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

House made ham, Emmental cheese, and butter in our own Baguette Tradition

Le Parisien Saucisson Cornichons

Le Parisien Saucisson Cornichons

$13.00

French salami, butter, French pickles in our own Baguette Tradition

Le Parisien Chicken Pesto

Le Parisien Chicken Pesto

$13.00Out of stock

Rotisserie Chicken Pesto and lettuce in our own Parisian Baguette Tradition.

Le Niçois

Le Niçois

$12.00Out of stock

Shredded tuna with house made mayo, shallot and chive, in a soft house made bread with Kalamata olive, red onion, tomato, cucumber, butter lettuce and hard boiled egg. Always Fresh, Always French, a favorite on the French Riviera.

Le Parigot Moulin

Le Parigot Moulin

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Panini Style Chicken Pesto in our own bread.

Le Parigot Jambon

Le Parigot Jambon

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Panini Style Housemade Ham and Emental Cheese. The Real Deal, so French!

Les Salades

La Salade Niçoise

La Salade Niçoise

$15.00

Butter lettuce, tomato, olive, hard boiled egg, tuna, anchovies, green beans, radish, bell pepper, onion, potato, cucumber. Always Fresh, Always French!

La Salade Moulin

La Salade Moulin

$15.00Out of stock

Romaine, roasted pesto chicken, pine nuts, crouton, Parmesan. Always Fresh, Always French!

La Salade Beet

La Salade Beet

$13.00

Baby spinach, red beets, feta cheese, roasted pine nuts and dill dressing. Always Fresh, Always French!

Les Classiques, best French Meals.

Le Soupe a L'Oignon

Le Soupe a L'Oignon

$9.00

French onion soup, sooooo French, sooooo Good!

Le Poulet Frites/Pommes Rustiques with Salade

Le Poulet Frites/Pommes Rustiques with Salade

$17.00

Half roasted organic chicken with french fries or roasted potatoes, mixed greens. A Real Chicken in a French Rotissoire just like in Paris.

Saumon aux Légumes

Saumon aux Légumes

$18.00

Seared salmon, asparagus, and white wine butter sauce. Healthy to the Max and so delicate.

Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites

Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites

$5.00

Real French fries from French people, what a concept ;) Always Fresh, Always French, the Real Deal !

Les Crepes

Crepe Sucre

Crepe Sucre

$7.00

Sugar.

Crepe Strawberry Jam

Crepe Strawberry Jam

$7.00

Strawberry jam and powdered sugar.

Crepe Apricot Jam

Crepe Apricot Jam

$7.00

Apricot jam and powdered sugar.

Crepe Nutella

Crepe Nutella

$7.00

Nutella spread and powdered sugar.

Les Hot Drinks

Café

Café

$3.00+

Medium French Roast. So Good, Sm or Lg.

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$4.25
Espresso

Espresso

$2.50+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
Americano

Americano

$3.50

Double shot of Espresso with Hot Water. A real wake up call :)

Chocolat Chaud

Chocolat Chaud

$4.50
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75

Medium French Roast with French Chocolate Powder.

Thé

Thé

$3.50

Les Cold Drinks

Evian Water

Evian Water

$3.50
Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50
Orangina

Orangina

$3.75

Patisserie/Pastries

Apricot Tarte

Apricot Tarte

$5.00Out of stock

Almond sable dough and apricot. Individual size.

Apple Tarte

Apple Tarte

$5.00Out of stock

Almond sable dough and apple. Individual size.

Pear/Almond Tarte

Pear/Almond Tarte

$5.00Out of stock

Almond sable dough, pear and almond. Individual size.

Cherry Tarte

Cherry Tarte

$5.00Out of stock

Almond sable dough and black cherry. Individual size.

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
From the moment you step inside, Moulin transports you to France with the smell of fresh, artisan breads, the sight of fresh chickens turning in the rotissoire and the sound of people speaking French. ​ If you are French, the Croque Madame tastes just like you remember from your childhood. If you have visited France on vacation, then the touch of cream on your lips after enjoying a delicate pastry will remind you of the one you enjoyed at that little café near your hotel in Paris!

2 Ritz Carlton Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

MOULIN Dana Point image
MOULIN Dana Point image
MOULIN Dana Point image

