aPizza Doho 34255 CA-1 #101

34255 CA-1 #101

Dana Point, CA 92629

Order Again

Salads

Add Grilled Chicken to any Salad - $4

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Grana Padano, Roast Garlic

Tutta La Casa

$14.00

Fennel Salami, Provolone Picante, Campari Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Garbonzo, Artichoke Hearts, Olive Tapenade, Oregano Vinaigrette

DoHo Chop

$14.00

Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Pesto, Sea Salt

Simple Salad

$10.00

Organic Greens, Toasted Pine Nuts, Campari Tomato, Gorgonzola Vinaigrette

Harvest Chop

$14.00

Organic Greens, Quinoa, Cucumber, Avocado, Jicama, Dates, Aged Fontina, Almonds, Citrus Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

House Baked Bread, Crispy Garlic Potatoes

My Hero

$16.00

Calabrese Salami, Capicola, Roasted Turkey, Provolone, L. T. O.

Meatball Sandwich

$16.00

Smashed, Spicy Marinara, Smoked Mozzarella

aBeef and Cheese

$18.00Out of stock

Short Rip, Roasted Peppers, Giardiniera

aPizza

Burrata

$21.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Burrata Cream, Fresh Basil

The "Original"

$17.00

Red Pizza Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Grana Padano

Hwy 1

$21.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Olives, Carmelized Onion, Peppers

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fontina, Italian Oregano

South West Swell

$20.00

BBQ Chicken, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Onions, Jalapeno Jam

Stingray

$21.00

Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Local Honey

aBeetz

$14.00

Tomatoes, Garlic Olive Oil, Oregano, Pecorino Romano

Mia Mushroom

$19.00

Garlic Cream, Ricotta, Arugula

Vampire

$19.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone, Parmesan, Ricotta, Basil, Truffle

Garden Party

$20.00

Roasted Peppers, Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushroom, Artichoke, Arugula

The Philly

$21.00Out of stock

The Philly has white garlic, beef short rib, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, peppers and caramelized onions

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

aPizza Dough

$7.00

Shared Items

Meatballs

$11.00

Polenta, Grana Padano

Fritto Misto

$14.00

Roasted Lemon, Spicy Tomato

Arancini

$12.00

Baby Portobella, Smoke Mozzarella

Chef's Tray

$19.00

Zucchini Chips

$7.00

Hummus

$11.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives, Feta Cheese, House Pita

Sides

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Desserts

Banana Walnut Crumble

$6.00

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tiramisu

$6.00

Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Sweet Vanilla Cream

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Crush Orange

$3.75

Mug Rootbeer

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Iced Green Tea

$3.75

Iced Black Tea

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Decaff Coffee

$3.75

Bottle Acqua Panna

$4.00

Bottled San Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

Bottle Coke a Cola

$4.00

Bottle Diet Coke

$4.00

Merch

aPizza Doho Shirt

$22.00

aPizza Doho Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Products, Great Food, a Fun Environment, Pizza, Beer & Wine. Full-Service Casual.

Location

34255 CA-1 #101, Dana Point, CA 92629

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

