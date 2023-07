Levoni Prosciutto di Parma aged 20 Months - By oz

$1.40

Aged for 20 months, this cured ham has been produced according to the DOP Parma Prosciutto Consortium standards. Fresh legs are selected by Levoni’s experienced personnel, and only those with ideal characteristics then proceed to be aged. Slices are uniformly colored, ranging from pink to red hues and marbled with white fat. The aroma and flavor are mild and delicate, seasoned with only salt, time and much care. - Produced according to the DOP Parma Prosciutto Consortium production standards - Fresh legs thoroughly selected by experienced company personnel - Only legs with ideal characteristics are selected for the 20 months of aging - The color when sliced is uniformly ranging from pink to red - The aroma and flavor are mild and delicate