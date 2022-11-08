Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Pita Pita - Laguna Hills

1,085 Reviews

$

23052 Lake Forest Dr

Ste B2

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Order Again

Popular Items

GYRO PITA
BOWL
LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN KABOB PLATE

BOWLS

Make It Your Own. Choice of Protein, Base, Sides, and Sauce.
BOWL

BOWL

$8.95

Make It Your Own. Choice of Protein, Base, Sides, and Sauce.

PITAS

FALAFEL PITA

FALAFEL PITA

$10.95

Our version of a vegetarian meatball, falafel is made from chickpeas and Mediterranean spices and then gently fried for that golden crispy coating. It sits inside a freshly-baked scratch-made pita along with romain lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes and cucumbers and a drizzle of our signature tahini sauce. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.

GYRO PITA

GYRO PITA

$11.95

Mediterranean herb marinated gyro shaved off the spit, served in a freshly-baked scratch-made pita along with romaine lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, red onions and a drizzle of our own herb-seasoned creamy tzatziki sauce. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house potato chips.

TOMATO HERB CHICKEN KABOB PITA

TOMATO HERB CHICKEN KABOB PITA

$12.95

Tomato herb marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection and served atop vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh lettuce with a drizzle of our signature garlic sauce all inside freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.

LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN KABOB PITA

LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN KABOB PITA

$12.95

Lemon garlic marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection and served atop vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh lettuce with a drizzle of our signature garlic sauce all inside freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.

SPICY CHICKEN KABOB PITA

SPICY CHICKEN KABOB PITA

$12.95

Herb marinated + rubbed with our smokey three-chile-infused marinade. Our chicken kabobs are grilled to perfection and served atop vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh lettuce with a drizzle of our signature garlic sauce all inside a freshly-baked scratch-made pita. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.

STEAK KABOB PITA

STEAK KABOB PITA

$14.95

Herb marinated steak kabobs grilled to perfection and served atop vine-ripened tomatoes, sumac onions and fresh lettuce with a drizzle of our signature Tzatziki sauce all inside a freshly-baked scratch-made pita. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.

SPICY STEAK KABOB PITA

SPICY STEAK KABOB PITA

$14.95

Herb marinated + rubbed with our smokey three-chile-infused marinade. Our steak kabobs are grilled to perfection and served atop vine-ripened tomatoes, sumac onions and fresh lettuce with a drizzle of our signature Tzatziki sauce all inside a freshly-baked scratch-made pita. The pita sandwich comes in two halves and is served with our house-made potato chips.

PLATES

Make It Your Own. Choice of Protein, Base, Sides, and Sauce. Comes with Home Made Pita Bread
FALAFEL PLATE

FALAFEL PLATE

$12.95

Make it your own. Start with our crispy golden falafel balls made from chickpeas and Mediterranean spices, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.

GYRO PLATE

GYRO PLATE

$13.95

Make it your own. Start with our Mediterranean herb marinated gyro shaved off the spit, then choose basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base— or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.

LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN KABOB PLATE

LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN KABOB PLATE

$14.95

Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of lemon garlic-marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.

TOMATO HERB CHICKEN KABOB PLATE

TOMATO HERB CHICKEN KABOB PLATE

$14.95

Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of tomato herb-marinated chicken kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.

SPICY CHICKEN KABOB PLATE

SPICY CHICKEN KABOB PLATE

$14.95

Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of herb marinated + rubbed with our smokey three chile-infused marinate chicken kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.

STEAK KABOB PLATE

STEAK KABOB PLATE

$18.95

Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of herb marinated steak kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.

SPICY STEAK KABOB PLATE

SPICY STEAK KABOB PLATE

$18.95

Make it your own. Start with tender pieces of herb marinated + rubbed with our smokey three chile-infused marinate steak kabobs grilled to perfection, then choose from basmati rice or a fresh salad for your base — or a mix of two! Next select two house-made sides and two house sauces. The plate comes with freshly-baked scratch-made pita bread.

SIDES & EXTRAS

All Hand Crafted, All Delicious!
Baklava

Baklava

$5.95

Layers of flakey phyllo dough filled with chopped walnuts and covered in honey and cinnamon

Falafel Appetizer

Falafel Appetizer

$6.50

Our version of a vegetarian meatball, falafel is made from chickpeas and Mediterranean spices and then gently fried for that golden crispy coating.

Fattoush Salad

$4.50

Diced tomato and cucumber salad in a lemon vinaigrette.

Hummus

Hummus

$2.50+

Choose one of our house-made hummus such as our traditional hummus, our spicy cilantro hummus, or our scorching hot three-chile hummus.

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

Hearty lentil soup made with red lentils, onions and cumin. Vegan and packed with protein.

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.50+

Scratch-made pita bread baked throughout the day.

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.50

Freshly made in-house potato chips.

Protein Side

Protein Side

Side of Rice

$2.95
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.95

Your choice of Greek, Spinach or Caesar salad.

Tabboule Salad

Tabboule Salad

$4.50

Cracked wheat, tomato, parsley, mint, lemon juice, and olive oil.

DRINKS

Handmade Lemonade

Handmade Lemonade

$2.95

Our homemade craft lemonade made the old-fashioned way. Choose between traditional lemonade, strawberry lemonade and mint lemonade.

Fresh Brewed Iced Teas

$2.25+
Pellegrino Soda

Pellegrino Soda

$3.25

New look, same full taste! There’s something for everyone. Classic favorites made with fruits carefully selected from the experts at Sanpellegrino. Take the time to enjoy it!

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.25

Pellegrino is the finest sparkling natural mineral water.

Panna Water

Panna Water

$3.25

Aqua panna natural mineral water

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.95

12oz canned soda. Choose between Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite.

Catering Packages

Chicken Kabob Package

Chicken Kabob Package

Includes grilled chicken skewers, house-made pita bread, and your choices of two bases, two sauces & two sides. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Steak Kabob Package

Steak Kabob Package

Includes grilled beef skewers, house-made pita bread, and your choices of two bases, two sauces & two sides. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Falafel Package

Falafel Package

Includes chickpea fritters, house-made pita bread, and your choices of two bases, two sauces & two sides. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Gyro Package

Gyro Package

Includes spit-roasted beef & lamb, house-made pita bread, and your choices of two bases, two sauces & two sides. Consider adding drinks and desserts.

Sides

Scratch-Made Potato Chips

Original Hummus

Spicy Cilantro Hummus

Three Chili Hummus

Fattoush Salad

Diced tomato and cucumber salad in a lemon vinaigrette.

Tabboule Salad

Cracked wheat, tomato, parsley, mint, lemon juice, and olive oil.

Tzatziki Salad

Diced cucumbers in our mint-yogurt dressing.

Caesar Salad

Pita Bread

Desserts

Baklava

Layers of phyllo dough with nuts and honey.

Beverages

Assorted Individual Sodas

$2.00
Panna Water

Panna Water

$3.25

Aqua panna natural mineral water

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.25

Pellegrino is the finest sparkling natural mineral water.

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

23052 Lake Forest Dr, Ste B2, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Directions

