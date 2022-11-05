Cafe Sevilla Costa Mesa imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Cafe Sevilla Costa Mesa

No reviews yet

1870 Harbor Blvd

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Take Out

Tortilla Espanola

$13.95

“Potato Tart” Garlic & goat cheese

Halibut & Shrimp Ceviche

$19.95

Red onion, bell pepper, cilantro & lime

Spicy Octopus Ceviche

$18.25

Mango & habañero

Ahi Tuna Tartare Tower Crudo

$19.95

Avocado, mango, & citrus vinaigrette

Ceviche Trio

$39.25

Selection of above ceviches and crudo served with toasted French bread

4 Datiles Rellenos

$13.95

Medjool dates, cabrales bleu cheese & applewood bacon

4 Croquetas de Queso

$16.95

Jamón serrano, chorizo & manchego

Boquerones Filet

$12.95

Toasted French bread, white anchovy, avocado, piquillo peppers

4 Croquetas de Paella

$16.25

Shrimp, chicken, grilled sausages, paella saffron rice & goat cheese

Gambas al Ajillo 

$18.25

Garlic shrimp, chile arbol & white wine

Grilled Pulpo Romesco

$27.95

Octopus, chorizo, kale, shallots, chickpeas, romesco sauce

Pulpo a la Gallega

$20.95

A contemporary sautéed version of the traditional dish with spicy paprika, sliced octopus, young potato, olive oil, sea salt

3 Albondigas al Jeres con Chorizo

$13.95

Meatballs, sherry & garlic sauce

3 Beer Glazed Baby Back Ribs

$20.95

Moorish spice rubbed, Estrella Damm glaze, mandarin orange

Grilled Spanish Salchichas

$20.95

Sausages flambéed in brandy

Mushroom Empanada Duo

$14.95

Beef Empanada Duo

$14.95

Cheese & Chorizo Empanada Duo

$14.95

Mushroom & Fig Coca

$17.25

"Barcelona Style Flatbread" Manchego, fresh herbs

Braised Short Rib Coca

$19.95

"Barcelona Style Flatbread" Red onion, Blue, Manchego

Brussel Sprouts a la Barcelona

$18.25

Sautéed brussel sprouts drizzled balsamic reduction & garlic aioli

Vegetales al Ajillo

$10.25

Asparagus, tomato, onion & black olives sautéed al Ajillo style

Garlic Manchego Mashed Potatoes

$10.25

Black Rice & Aioli 

$12.95

Saffron Rice

$12.95

Olive Loaf

$9.25

Served with Andalucian tomato sauce & homemade aioli (serves 2)

French Loaf

$9.25

Served with Andalucian tomato sauce & homemade aioli (serves 2)

Rupestre Paella Single

$64.25

Pork tenderloin, grilled sausages, chicken, lamb chop & flat iron steak

Rupestre Paella Familia

$62.95

Pork tenderloin, grilled sausages, chicken, lamb chop & flat iron steak

Valenciana Paella Single

$40.25

Mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp, chicken & grilled sausages

Valenciana Paella Familia

$67.95

Mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp, chicken & grilled sausages

Marinera Paella Single 

$41.25

Clams, shrimp, salmon, prawns, mussels & calamari

Marinera Paella Familia

$67.95

Clams, shrimp, salmon, prawns, mussels & calamari

Black Seafood Paella Single

$42.95

Seafood paella with black rice

Black Seafood Paella Familia

$67.95

Seafood paella with black rice

Lobster & Iberico Paella Single

$64.25

Cold water lobster tail, Ibérico pork belly, Ibérico sausage, Ibérico chorizo, clams, calamari & mussels served over black rice and drizzled with romesco aioli

Lobster & Iberico Paella Familia

$121.95

Cold water lobster tail, Ibérico pork belly, Ibérico sausage, Ibérico chorizo, clams, calamari & mussels served over black rice and drizzled with romesco aioli

Mushroom & Roasted Garlic Paella Single

$33.25

Sautéed mixed mushrooms and roasted garlic

Mushroom & Roasted Garlic Paella Familia

$56.25

Sautéed mixed mushrooms and roasted garlic

Mar y Tierra Borcheta

$27.95

Flame Grilled Skewer, Moorish Spices- Shrimp, Beef

Cordero Brocheta

$30.95

Flame Grilled Skewer, Moorish Spices- Lamb, Honey, Mint

Pollo Brocheta

$25.25

Flame Grilled Skewer, Moorish Spices- Chicken, Herbs

Carne Brocheta

$26.25

Flame Grilled Skewer, Moorish Spices- Flat Iron, Garlic, Herbs, Pepper

Rioja Short Rib

$32.25

Rioja red wine & chimichurri | Garlic Manchego mashed potatoes | Vegetales al Ajillo

Cordero Asado

$36.95

4 grilled New Zealand lamb chops & honey mint glaze | Garlic Manchego mashed potatoes | Vegetales al Ajillo

Platter de Carne

$56.25

Grilled sausages, lamb chops, Rioja short ribs & albondigas al Jerez meatballs | Garlic manchego mashed potatoes | Vegetales al Ajillo

Pinchos de Pollo

$27.95

3 grilled chicken, Moorish seasoning, red wine sauce | Saffron rice | Vegetales al Ajillo

Shrimp Romesco

$31.25

Sautéed shrimp over black rice surrounded by roasted tomato & garlic almond sauce

Mediterranean Seabass

$41.25

Sofrito piquillo pepper cousin & honey | Black rice | Vegetales al Ajillo

Salmon con Chorizo

$31.25

Salmón topped with olive tapenade & roasted chorizo Riojano chips over sautéed red kale, chickpeas, shallots & white wine

Platter de Quesos

$29.25

Manchego, Mahon, Cabrales, & Crottin served with your choice of toasted French bread or Kalamata olive loaf

Platter de Quesos & Charcuterie

$44.95

Jamon Iberico

$74.95

Known as "The Pride of Spain," this ham is derived from Iberian pigs that feast of a lifetime supply of acorns, giving the meat a rich, nutty taste & aroma that is considered the finest in the world.

Iberico Selection Platter

$52.25

Truffle Chips

$12.95

Mixed Olives

$12.95

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$17.25

Caramel gelato, candied citrus

Lemon Tart

$13.95

Lemon custard, linger cherries, sangria reduction, candied citrus

Orange Scented Flan

$12.95

Flambéed with Licor 43 and Spanish Brandy

Churros con Chocolate

$14.95

Cooked golden brown & dusted in sugar & orange zest; served with a cup of rich hot chocolate

Dulce Empanadas

$16.25

Manchego & membrillo quince empanada paired with a lemon custard & goat cheese empanada

Family Dinner For 2 (3 Course)

$69.95

Family Dinner For 2 (5 Course)

$99.95

Family Dinner 4 (3 Course)

$100.95

Silverware N' Extras

Holiday Menu

Champinones y Crema Soup- A la Carte

$14.00

Spanish Beer Glazed Duck- A la Carte

$36.00

Deconstructed Pumpkin Empanada- A la Carte

$14.00

Champinones y Crema Soup- Menu

Spanish Beer Glazed Duck- Menu

Deconstructed Pumpkin Empanada- Menu

Thanksgiving Menu $49.50

$49.50

VIP Bottle Service Bottles

BT Ciroc

$300.00

BT Ketel

$350.00

BT Titos

$350.00

BT Goose

$350.00

BT Grey Goose Magnum

$700.00

BT Patron Silver

$350.00

BT Patron Reposado

$450.00

BT Patron Extra Anejo

$500.00

BT Cazadores Blanco

$300.00

BT Cazadores Reposado

$350.00

BT Cahlia Reposado

$350.00Out of stock

BT Casamigos Blanco

$400.00

BT Casamigos Reposado

$450.00

BT Casamigos Anejo

$500.00

BT Aman Blanco

$400.00Out of stock

BT Aman Reposado

$450.00Out of stock

BT Clase Azul Plata

$600.00

BT Clase Azul Reposado

$700.00

BT Don Julio Blanco

$400.00

BT Don Julio Reposado

$450.00

BT Don Julio 1942

$875.00

BT Don Julio Añejo

$500.00

BT Hennessy XO

$750.00

BT Don Julio 1942 Magnum

$1,500.00

BT Jameson

$350.00

BT Nikka Coffey Grain

$450.00Out of stock

BT Macallan 12

$375.00

BT Macallan 18

$1,200.00

BT Buchanan 12

$350.00

BT Buchanan 18

$550.00

BT Johnnie Walker Black

$400.00

BT Johnnie Walker Blue

$950.00Out of stock

BT D'Usse

$350.00

BT Remy VSOP

$375.00

BT Hennessy VS

$400.00

BT Hennessy VSOP

$550.00

BT Remy XO

$750.00

BT Vueve Clicquot

$300.00Out of stock

BT Vueve Rose

$400.00Out of stock

BT Moet Imperial

$300.00

BT Moet Nectar Rose

$400.00

BT Dom Perignon

$650.00

BT Ace of Spades

$850.00

BT Ace of Spades Rose

$1,200.00Out of stock

BT Belvedere

$350.00

BT Jack Daniel's

$300.00

BT Volcan Blanco

$350.00

BT Volcan Reposado

$400.00

BT Volcan Cristalino

$500.00

BT Patron Platinum

$600.00

BT Clase Azul Anejo

$1,200.00

BT King Louis XIII

$7,000.00

BT House Champagne

$125.00

BT Ciroc Magnum

$650.00

BT Belvedere Magnum

$650.00

BT Don Julio Blanco Magnum

$800.00

BT Casamigos Blanco Magnum

$800.00Out of stock

Bt Don Julio 1942 Magnum

$15,000.00

BT Don Julio 70

$575.00

VIP Bottle Deals

BT Fuego Package

$800.00

BT Ultra Package

$1,100.00

$149 Special

$149.00

$500 Birthday Package

$500.00

Manager Bottle Special

$250.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
1870 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

