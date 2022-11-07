Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Mediterranean

2145 Costa Mesa

review star

No reviews yet

2145 Placentia Ave

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Pepperoni
Blue Cheese Honey

SMALL PLATES

Arancini

$18.00

Spanish Chorizo, Poblano Aioli, Chile Aioli, Fresno, Frisee

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Flash Fried Brussels, Maple Mustard Vinagrette, Parsley, Bird Eye Chile, Drunken Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts

Fries

$12.00

Garlic Herb Salt and Parmesan. With Garlic Aioli, Sriracha Mustard, and Ketchup

Garlic Cheese Bread

$14.00

Shaved garlic and topped with melted cheese

Kimchi Mac

$17.00

Mac and Cheese with Corn and Kimchi, Panko Furikake.

Lentil Curry

$20.00

Carrots, Potatoes, Cauliflower, Frisee, Fresno Chile, Bird Eye Chile, Lime, Cilantro. Fresh Baked Bread.

Pork Belly

$16.00

Spice Rubbed Pork Belly, Butter Beans, Bacon, Fresno, Confit Tomatoes, Chile Honey Glaze

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Rigatoni Noodles served in a Warm Butter Sauce. Can be served in marinara sauce upon request.

GREENS

Kale Salad

$15.00

Spring Mix, Sea Beans, Daikon, Green Onion, Cucumber, Gochugaru Flakes, Sesame Vinaigrette.

Fattoush Salad

$15.00

Arugula, Lemon Vinaigrette, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips

Beet Salad

$15.00

Spring Mix, Baby Beets, Citrus Vinaigrette, Goat Cheese, Pine Nuts, Dill and Mint

Entree

Hangar Steak Entreé

$32.00

8oz Hangar, Honey Nut Squash Puree, Baby Turnips, Lobster Mushroom, Pomme Anna

Salmon Entree

$28.00

Pan Seared Salmon Fillet, Miso Potato Puree, Brocollini, Togarashi, Ginger Honey Glaze

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan.

Margherita

$18.00

San Marzano Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil

Pepperoni

$21.00

San Marzano Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan

Prosciutto and Burrata

$25.00

Smoked Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula, Prosciutto, Burrata .

Spicy Marinara

$17.00

San Marzano Marinara, Crushed Red Pepper, Oregano, Sliced Garlic, Olive Oil

Spicy Salami

$26.00

San Marzano Marinara, Smoked Mozzarella, Ricotta, Castelvetrano Olives, Pickled Chiles, Salami Calabrese

Blue Cheese Honey

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Cheddar, Gorgonzola Dolce. Honey Drizzle

Italian Sausage Pizza

$25.00

San Marzano Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Onion, Sweet Baby Bell Pepper, Oregano, Italian Sausage

Mushroom Pizza

$21.00

Mushroom Medley, Caramelized Onions, Fontina Cheese, Mascarpone. Topped with Fresh Herbs

Fig Pizza

$24.00

Aged White Cheddar, Gorgonzola Dolce, Honey, Dill, Crispy Prosciutto, Black Figs

Brocollini

$22.00

DESSERT

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Tiramisu To Go

$10.00

Vanilla Mascarpone, Salted Caramel, Whipped Cream, Mexican Chocolate

SIDES

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

CHICKEN

$10.00

EGG

$2.00

Garlic

$0.50

GARLIC AIOLI

$0.75

Hangar Steak A La Carte

$20.00

Sesame Vinaigrette

$0.75

HONEY

$1.00

HONEY VINEGAR

$0.50

KETCHUP

$0.25

Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.75

MARINARA, Side Of

$2.00

MUSTARD

$0.75

OKONOMI

$0.75

Salmon A La Carte

$18.00Out of stock

Side Arugula

$2.00

Side CHEESE

$2.00

Side Mushrooms

$2.00

Side of Fresh Bread

$10.00

Side OLIVES

$0.50

Side OREGANO

Side Pepperoni

$5.00

Side Pickled Chiles

$0.75

Side Pork Belly

$5.00

Side PROSCUITTO

$5.00

Side SALAMI

$5.00

Side Tomatoes

$2.00

Chili Aioli

$0.75

Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

$0.75

Draft Beer

MEXICAN LAGER

$9.00

Blonde ALE

$9.00

Pils

$9.00

White Ale

$9.00

Amber

$9.00

West Coast IPA

$10.00

Hazy IPA

$10.00

June Shine

$9.00

Beer Flight

$14.00

Draft Taster

Can Beer

Huckleberry Seltzer

$7.00

Buzzman

$5.00

Brewery X Double Hazy

$8.00

Gillys

$7.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Soju Shot

$5.00

Pear Cocktail

$15.00

Beet Cocktail

$16.00

Vodkarita Cocktail

$15.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Arnold Palmer Refill

$1.00

Butterfly Pea Flower Tea + Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Cold Bru Coffe

$5.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ice Tea Refill

White Bottle

Btl Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Btl Albarino

$42.00

Btl Marlborough Sauv Blanc

$49.00

Corkage

$20.00

CHARDONNAY SPECIAL

$30.00

Btl White Burgundy

$49.00

Red Bottle

Btl Story Pointe Cabernet

$46.00

Btl Chianti

$52.00

Btl Brody Blend

$46.00

Btl Pinot Noir Cedar Salmon

$52.00

Btl Montepulciano

$42.00

Btl Cotes de Rhone

$49.00Out of stock

Corkage

$20.00

Sparkling/Rose Bottle

Btl Wycliff

$30.00

Corkage

$20.00

Btl La Marca

$39.00

Btl Sparkling Rose

$42.00

Btl Rose

$46.00

BTL CAVA ROSE (SPECIAL)

$25.00

BTL CAVA BRUT (SPECIAL)

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
2145 Eats is focused on delicious, fresh food and amazing service. Our seasonal menu is chef driven, with an emphasis on Neapolitan style wood-fire pizza. We also offer an array of small plates from various cuisines that change seasonally to keep the restaurant fresh and ever evolving. 2145 Eats has been reviewed as a great date spot with the majority of seating outside, so that you can dine under the night sky. We offer craft local beer and a variety of wine that complements our dishes. Expect to be given a high quality level of service at a casual, neighborhood dining spot. Consecutively made the Orange County 75 Best Restaurants List Each Year Since 2018

2145 Placentia Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

2145 image
2145 image

