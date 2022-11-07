2145 Costa Mesa
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
2145 Eats is focused on delicious, fresh food and amazing service. Our seasonal menu is chef driven, with an emphasis on Neapolitan style wood-fire pizza. We also offer an array of small plates from various cuisines that change seasonally to keep the restaurant fresh and ever evolving. 2145 Eats has been reviewed as a great date spot with the majority of seating outside, so that you can dine under the night sky. We offer craft local beer and a variety of wine that complements our dishes. Expect to be given a high quality level of service at a casual, neighborhood dining spot. Consecutively made the Orange County 75 Best Restaurants List Each Year Since 2018
2145 Placentia Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627