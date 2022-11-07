2145 Costa Mesa

Restaurant info

2145 Eats is focused on delicious, fresh food and amazing service. Our seasonal menu is chef driven, with an emphasis on Neapolitan style wood-fire pizza. We also offer an array of small plates from various cuisines that change seasonally to keep the restaurant fresh and ever evolving. 2145 Eats has been reviewed as a great date spot with the majority of seating outside, so that you can dine under the night sky. We offer craft local beer and a variety of wine that complements our dishes. Expect to be given a high quality level of service at a casual, neighborhood dining spot. Consecutively made the Orange County 75 Best Restaurants List Each Year Since 2018

