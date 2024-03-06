-Seasonal-

Game Day Board -

SM (Serves 4-6) *Food prepared in this establishment may contain the following allergens: gluten, eggs, dairy, sesame, tree nuts, peanuts.

Fruit, Veggie, & Cheese Board

SM (Serves 4-6), MED (Serves 6-8), LG (Serves 8-10) *Food prepared in this establishment may contain the following allergens: gluten, eggs, dairy, sesame, tree nuts, peanuts.

-Grazing Boards & Boxes-

The Lone Grazer

(Serves 1) *Food prepared in this establishment may contain the following allergens: gluten, eggs, dairy, sesame, tree nuts, peanuts.

The Picnic Box

(Serves 2-4) *Food prepared in this establishment may contain the following allergens: gluten, eggs, dairy, sesame, tree nuts, peanuts

Small Boards

(Serves 4-6) *Food prepared in this establishment may contain the following allergens: gluten, eggs, dairy, sesame, tree nuts, peanuts

Medium Boards

(Serves 6-8) *Food prepared in this establishment may contain the following allergens: gluten, eggs, dairy, sesame, tree nuts, peanuts

Large Boards

(Serves 8-10) *Food prepared in this establishment may contain the following allergens: gluten, eggs, dairy, sesame, tree nuts, peanuts

-Grab & Go-

Char-Cutie-Cup

(Serves 1) *Food prepared in this establishment may contain the following allergens: gluten, eggs, dairy, sesame, tree nuts, peanuts.

Grab & Graze

(Serves 1) *Food prepared in this establishment may contain the following allergens: gluten, eggs, dairy, sesame, tree nuts, peanuts

-Add Ons-

Extras

1-3 oz Add Ons

8 oz Add Ons