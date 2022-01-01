Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Laguna Hills

Go
Laguna Hills restaurants
Toast

Laguna Hills restaurants that serve burritos

Baja Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos

23020 Lake Forest Dr, Laguna Hills

Avg 4.8 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Charbroiled Fish Burrito$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
Ensenada Fish Burrito$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, baja sauce and guacamole.
Bravo Burrito (Blackened Chicken)$11.50
Blackened Chicken Burrito Stuffed With Cabbage Relish, Baja Sauce, Cotija Cheese
More about Baja Fish Tacos
Scratch Bakery Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Scratch Bakery Cafe

24321 Avenida De La Carlota Suite H-8, Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (2631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$8.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & chorizo
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$8.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & sausage
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$8.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & bacon
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe

