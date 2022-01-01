Burritos in Laguna Hills
Laguna Hills restaurants that serve burritos
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos
23020 Lake Forest Dr, Laguna Hills
|Charbroiled Fish Burrito
|$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
|Ensenada Fish Burrito
|$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, baja sauce and guacamole.
|Bravo Burrito (Blackened Chicken)
|$11.50
Blackened Chicken Burrito Stuffed With Cabbage Relish, Baja Sauce, Cotija Cheese
SMOKED SALMON
Scratch Bakery Cafe
24321 Avenida De La Carlota Suite H-8, Laguna Hills
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$8.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & chorizo
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$8.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & sausage
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$8.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & bacon