Rodrigo's Mexican Grill
With the great taste of old and modern Mexico, enjoy Rodrigo’s colorful, lively ambiance; Delicious, fresh, Mexican food at its best. Savor award winning sizzling fajitas, seafood enchiladas, fish tacos, carne asada, chalupa salads and more…You will love the fresh made chips and salsa!
23972 Avenida de la Carlota
Location
23972 Avenida de la Carlota
LAGUNA HILLS CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest
Come in and enjoy!
Sunny Dumpling House
Come in and enjoy!
Bru Grill & Market
Local, Independent & Award winning American Seasonal Kitchen & Craft Bar
#eatlocal #dineindependent #brugrill
Crimson Coward - LF
Come in and enjoy!