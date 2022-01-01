Go
Toast

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill

With the great taste of old and modern Mexico, enjoy Rodrigo’s colorful, lively ambiance; Delicious, fresh, Mexican food at its best. Savor award winning sizzling fajitas, seafood enchiladas, fish tacos, carne asada, chalupa salads and more…You will love the fresh made chips and salsa!

23972 Avenida de la Carlota

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

23972 Avenida de la Carlota

LAGUNA HILLS CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunny Dumpling House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bru Grill & Market

No reviews yet

Local, Independent & Award winning American Seasonal Kitchen & Craft Bar
#eatlocal #dineindependent #brugrill

Crimson Coward - LF

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston