Laguna Beach salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Laguna Beach
More about Pizza Bar
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Bar
397 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|PER The Greek
|$13.00
|Med Pepperoni
|$20.00
|Med Classic Cheese
|$19.00
More about Slice Pizza and Beer
Slice Pizza and Beer
477 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
A blend of romaine, kale, radicchio, mozzarella, soppressata, garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, parmesan, and tossed with our house-made italian dressing.
|Emerald Bay
|$16.00
Basil pesto, feta, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onions, kalamata olives, and sun-dried tomatoes
|Hobie
|$16.00
Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
More about Jan's Health Bar
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jan's Health Bar
610 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
|Peanut Butter Banana Date
|$8.65
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.25
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Reunion Kitchen + Drink
610 N Coast Hwy #102, Laguna Beach
|Popular items
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$11.95
american cheese | pickles | fries
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$16.95
crispy onion | tomato | dill pickle | crisp lettuce | house dressing
|Crunchy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | cheddar cheese | lettuce | tomato | avocado | garlic mayo | crumpled potato chips | rustic french roll