Laguna Beach salad spots you'll love

Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Bar

397 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.1 (777 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PER The Greek$13.00
Med Pepperoni$20.00
Med Classic Cheese$19.00
More about Pizza Bar
Slice Pizza and Beer image

 

Slice Pizza and Beer

477 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chopped Salad$16.00
A blend of romaine, kale, radicchio, mozzarella, soppressata, garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, parmesan, and tossed with our house-made italian dressing.
Emerald Bay$16.00
Basil pesto, feta, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onions, kalamata olives, and sun-dried tomatoes
Hobie$16.00
Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
More about Slice Pizza and Beer
Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

610 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Peanut Butter Banana Date$8.65
Turkey Sandwich$10.25
More about Jan's Health Bar
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

610 N Coast Hwy #102, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.7 (2153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid Cheeseburger$11.95
american cheese | pickles | fries
Classic Cheeseburger$16.95
crispy onion | tomato | dill pickle | crisp lettuce | house dressing
Crunchy Chicken Sandwich$15.95
grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | cheddar cheese | lettuce | tomato | avocado | garlic mayo | crumpled potato chips | rustic french roll
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink

