Cake in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve cake
More about Asada Tacos + Beer
FRENCH FRIES
Asada Tacos + Beer
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach
|Tijuana Caesar
|$7.95
crisp romaine | cotija | pico de gallo | crisp tortillas | roasted corn | roasted poblano dressing
|Small Fresh Guacamole & Chips
|$6.95
house recipe | warm tortilla chips | diablo on request
|Asada Bowls
beans | cilantro buttered rice | jack cheese | pico de gallo | lettuce | guacamole | poblano cream
More about Lumberyard Restaurant
Lumberyard Restaurant
384 Forest Ave. #10, Laguna Beach
|Half Pound Cheeseburger
|$17.00
comes with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun
|Penne Pasta
|$22.00
|Salmon
|$30.00
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Zinc Cafe & Market
350 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
buttered sourdough, smashed avocado, onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, lemon, radish, chives, dill
|Deviled Eggs
|$1.25
mayonnaise, mustard, chives, parsley
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
choice of wrap or bowl | scrambled eggs, vegetarian sausage, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted salsa
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Reunion Kitchen + Drink
610 N Coast Hwy #102, Laguna Beach
|Rosemary's Chicken & Biscuits
|$21.95
hand-battered & fried crisp | yukon mashed potatoes & sausage gravy | buttermilk biscuit with honey butter | roasted vegetables
|Crispy Asparagus Spears
|$12.95
parmesan crust | buttermilk ranch
|Blackened Halibut Sandwich
|$22.95
center cut filet | crunchy cabbage slaw | tomato | watercress | crispy onion | house made tartar | brioche bun