Prawns in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach restaurants
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve prawns

Starfish Laguna

30832 S. Coast HWY, Laguna Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Prawns$28.00
scratch chinese black bean sauce, red bell pepper, bok choy, fresno peppers, choice of rice
Candy Dragon Prawns$25.00
crispy wok fired in honey citrus glaze, candied walnuts, dragon fruit, choice of rice
Szechuan Prawns$27.00
crispy prawns tossed in soy, garlic, chili sauce, cilantro, green beans, asparagus, choice of rice
More about Starfish Laguna
Harley Laguna Beach image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Laguna Beach

370 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED NEW CALEDONIA HEAD ON PRAWNS$16.00
japanese sweet potato purée, \t\t\t\tpurple sprouting broccoli, white de jesi cauliflower, charred pineapple salsa\t\t
Rod and Reel Caught by Beer Money Fish Co. Capt. Britton Pierson, Avalon Bank, CA
suggested bottle pairing • Greywacke ‘Wild Sauvignon’
More about Harley Laguna Beach

