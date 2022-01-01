Prawns in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve prawns
More about Starfish Laguna
Starfish Laguna
30832 S. Coast HWY, Laguna Beach
|Black Bean Prawns
|$28.00
scratch chinese black bean sauce, red bell pepper, bok choy, fresno peppers, choice of rice
|Candy Dragon Prawns
|$25.00
crispy wok fired in honey citrus glaze, candied walnuts, dragon fruit, choice of rice
|Szechuan Prawns
|$27.00
crispy prawns tossed in soy, garlic, chili sauce, cilantro, green beans, asparagus, choice of rice
More about Harley Laguna Beach
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Laguna Beach
370 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach
|GRILLED NEW CALEDONIA HEAD ON PRAWNS
|$16.00
japanese sweet potato purée, \t\t\t\tpurple sprouting broccoli, white de jesi cauliflower, charred pineapple salsa\t\t
Rod and Reel Caught by Beer Money Fish Co. Capt. Britton Pierson, Avalon Bank, CA
suggested bottle pairing • Greywacke ‘Wild Sauvignon’