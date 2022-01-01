- Home
- /
- Ladera Ranch
- /
- Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar
Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar
99 Reviews
$$
25672 Crown Valley Pkwy
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPS
APP - Fresh Black East Coast Mussels
$21.99
APP - Fresh Clams
$21.99
APP - Fresh New Zealand Mussels
$21.99
APP - Mixed Mussels
$21.99
Bruschetta
$16.99
Caprese
$17.99
Fresh Sauté Calamari
$21.99
Fried Calamari
$19.99
Fried Green Beans
$12.99
Fried Mozzarella
$16.99
Scungilli Fra Diavolo
$22.99
Shrimp Cocktail
$22.99
Wings
$16.99+
Salads
Specialties
Sandwiches
Casseroles
Meat Lasagna
$20.99
Vegetarian Lasagna
$20.99
Baked Cheese Tortellini
$20.99
Baked Cheese Ravioli
$20.99
Baked Meat Ravioli
$20.99
Baked Mixed Ravioli
$20.99
Canneloni
$20.99
Manicotti
$20.99
Stuffed Shells
$20.99
Baked Ziti
$20.99
Baked Ziti Gluten Free
$20.99
Baked Ziti Whole Wheat
$20.99
Baked Rigatoni
$20.99
Eggplant Parmigiana
$20.99
Italian Favorites
Pasta/Sauces
Personal Gourmet Pizzas
Chicken Pesto Pizza
$19.99
Margherita Pizza
$19.99
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$19.99
BBQ Chicken Pizza
$19.99
Four Cheese Pizza
$19.99
Carlo's Special Pizza
$24.99
Joey's Special Pizza
$24.99
GF Chicken Pesto Pizza
$21.99
GF Margherita Pizza
$21.99
GF Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$21.99
GF BBQ Chicken Pizza
$21.99
GF Four Cheese Pizza
$21.99
Pizza's
GF Mini Pizza
$16.99
GF Mini Veggie Pizza
$21.99
GF Mini Works Pizza
$21.99
Large Pizza
$20.99
Large Veggie Pizza
$27.99
Large Works Pizza
$27.99
Med Veggie Pizza
$25.99
Med Works Pizza
$25.99
Medium Pizza
$19.99
Mini Pizza
$14.99
Mini Veggie Pizza
$19.99
Mini Works Pizza
$19.99
Side Pepperoncini's
$1.50
Small Pizza
$17.99
Small Veggie Pizza
$22.99
Small Works Pizza
$22.99
Pizza Siciliana
Tortellini Specialities
Chicken Specialities
Veal/Steak/Lamb/Chops
Seafood Specialities
Fresh Clams Entree
$30.99
Cioppino
$39.99
Linguini & Shrimp
$33.99
Fresh Mussels & Calamari
$30.99
Shrimp Scampi
$31.99
Breaded Shrimp Parmigiana
$33.99
Fresh Calamari Entree
$30.99
Seafood Sampler
$40.99
Baked Shrimp Fra Diavolo
$36.99
Fresh Jumbo Scallops
$35.99
Pescatore
$40.99
Roasted Salmon Primavera
$38.99
Fettuccini Superiore
$30.99
Linguini Imperial
$30.99
Shrimp, Clams & Scungilli
$34.99
Fresh Halibut
$39.99
Side Orders
Specials
Porterhouse Steak (22oz)
$47.99Out of stock
Seafood Pinot Grigio
$41.99Out of stock
2 Chocolate Dipped Strawberries
$7.99Out of stock
Corned Beef & Cabbage
$20.00Out of stock
Guinness Bottle-St Paddy's
$7.00Out of stock
Jameson St Paddy's
$10.00Out of stock
Irish Car Bombs St Paddy's
$15.00Out of stock
Make it Easy Special (M-W)
$58.99
Mother's Day Halibut Florentine
$29.99Out of stock
Mother's Day Shrimp & Ravioli al Forno
$33.99Out of stock
Ribeye Sorrentino
$39.99Out of stock
Chicken & Shrimp Romano
$39.99Out of stock
Alla Papa --- VEAL Chop
$39.99Out of stock
Alla Papa --- LAMB Chop
$38.99Out of stock
Alla Papa --- PORK Chop
$32.99Out of stock
Larger Option Gourmet Pizzas
Small Chicken Pesto Pizza
$21.99
Medium Chicken Pesto Pizza
$24.99
Large Chicken Pesto Pizza
$27.99
Small Margherita Pizza
$21.99
Medium Margherita Pizza
$24.99
Large Margherita Pizza
$27.99
Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$21.99
Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$24.99
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$27.99
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
$21.99
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
$24.99
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
$27.99
Small Four Cheese Pizza
$21.99
Medium Four Cheese Pizza
$24.99
Large Four Cheese Pizza
$27.99
Tap Beer
Bottled Beer
House Wine
GLS Pinot Grigio, House Selection
$8.00
GLS Chard, House Selection
$8.00
GLS Chianti, House Selection
$9.00
GLS Merlot, House Selection
$8.00
GLS Cabernet, House Selection
$8.00
BTL Pinot Grigio, House Selection
$30.00
BTL Chard, House Selection
$30.00
BTL Chianti, House Selection
$36.00
BTL Merlot, House Selection
$32.00
BTL Cabernet, House Selection
$32.00
Red Wine
GLS Austin Hope Cab
$19.00
GLS Blend, "Siena"
$11.00
GLS Blend, Bolgheri Red Blend
$15.00
GLS Blend, Mezzacorona
$10.00
GLS Blend, Serial
$13.00
GLS Cab DAOU
$15.00
GLS Cab, "Claret Black Label Diamond Collection"
$12.00
GLS Cab, Iron + Sand
$11.00
GLS Cab, Josh Cellars
$10.00
GLS Cab, Justin
$19.00
GLS Cab, Newton, "Unfiltered"
$12.00
GLS Cab, Quilt
$19.00
GLS Cab, The Family Coppola
$13.00
GLS CC, Querceto
$11.00
GLS Chianti, Ruffino
$11.00
GLS Claret Diamond Collection
$11.00
GLS Malbec, Chento
$12.00
GLS Merl, Copp, "Blue Label Diamond Collection"
$11.00
GLS Merl, Duckhorn
$19.00
GLS Merl, Josh Cellars
$10.00
GLS PN, Imagery
$12.00
GLS PN, Meiomi
$13.00
GLS Zin, Copp, "Red Label Diamond Collection
$9.00
GLS Zin, Rombauer
$18.00
GLS Zin, The Federalist
$10.00
GLS PN, Banshee Sonoma
$14.00
GLS CC, Antinori "Peppoli"
$11.00
GLS, Cab "Unshackled" by Prisoner
$12.00
GLS, Cab Coppola "Director's Cut"
$14.00
Directors Cut PN
$9.00
Federalist Cab
$12.00
BTL Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, "Capitel dé Roari"
$67.00
BTL Barolo, Prunotto
$92.00
BTL Blend, Bolgheri "Tenuta Guado al Tasso il Bruciato"
$56.00
BTL BLEND, **OPUS ONE**
$370.00
BTL Blend, Serial
$48.00
BTL Cab, "Claret Black Label Diamond Collection"
$44.00
BTL Cab, "Mario's," Trinchero,
$82.00
BTL Cab, Caymus Vineyards
$142.00
BTL Cab, Charles Krug
$52.00
BTL Cab, Iron + Sand
$40.00
BTL Cab, Josh Cellars
$36.00
BTL Cab, Justin
$72.00
BTL Cab, Newton, "Unfiltered"
$46.00
BTL Cab, Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch
$150.00
BTL Cab, Prisoner, "Unshackled"
$44.00
BTL Cab, Quilt
$72.00
BTL Cab, Rodney Strong, Knights Valley
$30.00
BTL Cab, Silver Oak
$120.00
BTL Cab, The Family Coppola
$48.00
BTL CC, "Pèppoli"
$40.00
BTL CC, Querceto
$44.00
BTL CCGR, "Riserva Ducale Oro"
$61.00
BTL CCR, "Villa Antinori"
$51.00
BTL Chianti, Ruffino
$40.00
BTL FC, "Siena"
$40.00
BTL Malbec, Chento
$44.00
BTL Merl, Blue Label Diamond Collection"
$40.00
BTL Merl, Duckhorn
$74.00
BTL Merl, Josh Cellars
$36.00
BTL PN, "Directors Cut" Coppola
$40.00
BTL PN, Meiomi
$48.00
BTL Zin, Copp, "Red Label Diamond Collection"
$32.00Out of stock
BTL Zin, The Federalist
$36.00
BTL Blend, Prisoner
$75.00
BTL PN EnRoute
$80.00
BTL Cab, Austin Hope
$72.00
BTL ZIN, Rombauer
$68.00
BTL PN, Imagery
$44.00
BTL Cab DAOU
$58.00
BTL, PN "Banshee"
$54.00
BTL, Blend "Siena"
$40.00
BTL, Cab Coppola "Director's Cut"
$54.00
Federalist Cab
$50.00
White Wine
GLS Chard, "Big Max"
$9.00
GLS Chard, Ant, "Bramito della Sala"
$9.00
GLS Chard, Antica "Mountain Select"
$14.00
GLS Chard, Chalk Hill
$12.00
GLS Chard, KJ, "Vintner's Reserve"
$10.00
GLS Chard, La Crema
$13.00
GLS Chard, Napa Cellars
$9.00
GLS Chard, Rombauer
$18.00
GLS Chard, Simi, "Reserve"
$11.00Out of stock
GLS Chard, Stag, "Karia"
$16.00
GLS FB, R. Mondavi
$11.00
GLS PG, Copp, "Diamond Collection"
$10.00
GLS PG, Ruffino, "II Ducale" Lumina
$11.00
GLS PG, Santa Margarita
$14.00
GLS Riesling, St Michelle
$9.00
GLS SB, Joel Gott
$11.00
GLS SB, Kim Crawford
$10.00
GLS Chard, Sonoma Cutrer
$14.00
BTL Riesling, St Michelle
$32.00
BTL Chard, "Big Max"
$34.00
BTL Chard, Ant, "Bramito della Sala"
$34.00
BTL Chard, Antica, "Mountain Select"
$49.00
BTL Chard, KJ, "Vintner's Reserve"
$36.00
BTL Chard, La Crema
$46.00
BTL Chard, Napa Cellars
$34.00
BTL Chard, Rombauer
$68.00
BTL Chard, Simi, "Reserve"
$40.00Out of stock
BTL Chard, Stag, "Karia"
$60.00
BTL FB, Robert Mondavi
$42.00
BTL PG, Ford Copp, "Diamond Collection"
$36.00
BTL PG, Ruffino, " II Ducale" Lumina
$40.00
BTL PG, Santa Margarita
$54.00
BTL SB, Joel Gott
$40.00
BTL SB, Kim Crawford
$36.00
BTL Chard, Antica "Mountain Select"
$54.00
BTL Chard, Chalk Hill
$44.00
BTL, Chard, Sonoma Cutrer
$45.00
Rosé
Sparkling Champagne
VODKA
Absolut
$11.00+
Absolut Citron
$11.00+
Absolut Mandarin
$11.00+
Absolut Vodka Elyx
$12.00+
Belvedere
$16.00+
Chopin
$15.00+
Double Cross
$12.00+
Grey Goose
$15.00+
Grey Goose Citron
$15.00+
Grey Goose Orange
$15.00+
Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass
$15.00+
Grey Goose Watermelon & Basil
$15.00+
Grey Goose White Peach & Rosemary
$15.00+
House Vodka
$9.00+
Kettle One
$15.00+
Kettle One Botanic Grapefruit
$15.00+
Stoli
$10.00+
Stoli Cucumber
$10.00+
Tito's
$12.00+
Stoli Vanilla
$10.00+
TEQUILA/MEZCAL
Avion Reserva - Anejo
$24.00+
CaliRosa - Rosa Blano
$21.00+
Casa Noble Anejo
$19.00+
Casa Noble Crystal
$16.00+
Casa Noble Reposado
$17.00+
Casamigos Anejo
$17.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$17.00+
Casamigos Reposado
$17.00+
Cincoro Anejo
$15.00+
Cincoro Blanco
$16.00+
Cincoro Reposado
$18.00+
Clasa Azul Reposado
$26.00+
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$13.00+
Don Julio 1942
$30.00+
House Tequila
$10.00+
Don Julio Anejo
$16.00+
Don Julio Blanco
$14.00+
Don Julio Reposado
$20.00+
Dos Boots Mezcal
$15.00+
El Silencio Mezcal
$28.00+
El Tesoro - Blano
$14.00+
Herradura-Reposado
$13.00+
Herrandura - Regular Anejo
$15.00+
Herrandura - "Legend" Anejo
$30.00+
Herrandura - Silver
$12.00+
Hornitos Anejo
$10.00+
Hornitos Plato Silver (Blano)
$7.00+
Hornitos Reposado
$8.00+
Milagro Tiquila
$14.00+
Nosotros - Blanco
$14.00+
Nosotros - Reposado
$16.00+
Otaca Plata Silver
$21.00+
Patron Anejo
$15.00+
Patron Reposado
$16.00+
Patron Silver
$14.00+
Teremana Reposado
$14.00+
Teremana Silver
$13.00+
Herradura Ultra
$22.00
Flecha Azul Blanco
$14.00
WHISKEY/BOURBON
Angel's Envy
$17.00+
Basil Hayden's
$17.00+
Blantons
$24.00+
Bookers Bourbon
$32.00+
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
$15.00+
Bulleit Bourbon
$15.00+
Bulleit Rye
$16.00+
Crown Royal
$15.00+
Fireball
$11.00+
Gentleman Jack
$15.00+
High West American Prairie
$15.00+
High West Double Rye
$16.00+
Horse & Soldier-Small Batch
$16.00+
Horse & Soldier-Straight Bourbon
$13.00+
House Whiskey
$9.00+
Jack Daniel Bonded
$15.00+
Jack Daniel Single Barrel
$20.00+
Jack Daniels
$13.00+
Jack Daniels Fire
$11.00+
Jack Honey
$13.00+
Jameson
$14.00+
Jameson Orange
$12.00+
Jefferson
$16.00+
Jefferson Ocean Aged
$27.00+
Jim Beam
$11.00+
Jim Beam Red Stag
$13.00+
Knob Creek 9 Year
$20.00+
Knob Creek Bourbon
$15.00+
Knob Creek Rye
$15.00+
Knob Creek-Single Barrel 9 Year
$32.00+
Larceny Bourbon Small Batch
$15.00+
Maker's Mark
$15.00+
Redemption Bourbon
$15.00+
Redemption Rye Whiskey
$15.00+
Rittenhouse
$17.00+
Screwball
$11.00+
Weller 107
$30.00
Weller Full Proof
$40.00
Whistle Pig Rye
$14.00+
Wild Turkey
$13.00+
Woodford Five-Malt
$25.00+
Woodford Reserve
$16.00+
GIN
RUM
SCOTCH
LIQUEURS/CORDIALS/OTHER
Antica Sambuca Black
$10.00+
Antica Sambuca Classic
$10.00+
Aperol Apertif
$10.00+
Averna Amaretto
$11.00+
Bailey's Irish Cream
$10.00+
Campari Apertif
$9.00+
Caravella Limoncello
$9.00+
Chambord
$8.00
Cointreau
$10.00+
Courvoisier VSOP
$16.00+
Dekuyper Amaretto
$15.00+
Dekuyper Creme de Menthe
$9.00+
Dekuyper Razzmatazz
$5.00
Dekuyper Sour Apple
$5.00
Dekuyper Triple Sec
$5.00
Dekuyper Watermelon
$5.00
Disarronno
$9.00+
Drambuie
$9.00+
Fernet Branca
$8.00+
Fireball
$11.00+
Frangelico
$11.00+
Galliano
$6.00+
Grand Marnier
$12.00+
Grappa - Montanaro Acquavite di Barolo
$16.00+
Jägermeister
$10.00+
Kahlua
$9.00+
Lillet Apertif
$9.00+
Martell Blue Swift VSOP
$16.00+
Martini & Rossi Vermouth Bianco
$5.00
Martini & Rossi Vermouth Rosso
$5.00
Port 10 Year
$9.00+
St. Germain
$12.00+
Tuaca
$10.00+
KIDS MENU
**KIDS Spaghetti
**KIDS Spaghetti w/ Sausage
$9.99
**KIDS Spaghetti w/ Meatball
$9.99
**KIDS Angel Hair
**KIDS Penne
**KIDS Linguine
**KIDS Rigatoni
**KIDS Mac & Cheese
$8.99
**KIDS Cheese Ravioli
$8.99
**KIDS Meat Ravioli
$8.99
**KIDS Tortellii
$8.99
**KIDS Lasagna
$9.99
**KIDS Stuffed Shells
$9.99
**KIDS Baked Ziti
$9.99
**KIDS Pizza
$9.99
**KIDS Chicken Tenders & Fries
$8.99
***KIDS Chocolate Ice Cream
$2.99
**KIDS Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
$2.99
**KIDS Spumoni Ice Cream
$2.99
**KIDS Fettuccine
**KIDS Di Italiano Smash Burger
$9.99Out of stock
**KIDS Meatball Sliders
$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
Intimate
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Proudly Serving Authentic Italian Cuisine in Orange County for Over 35 Years!
Location
25672 Crown Valley Pkwy, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sweet Hand with Dessert Divas - 25642 Crown Valley Pkwy E2
No Reviews
25642 Crown Valley Pkwy E2 Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
View restaurant
More near Ladera Ranch
Mission Viejo
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
San Juan Capistrano
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Lake Forest
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Dana Point
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
San Clemente
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.