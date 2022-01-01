Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar

99 Reviews

$$

25672 Crown Valley Pkwy

Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Garden Salad
Peppino Pepperoni Bread

APPS

APP - Fresh Black East Coast Mussels

$21.99

APP - Fresh Clams

$21.99

APP - Fresh New Zealand Mussels

$21.99

APP - Mixed Mussels

$21.99

Bruschetta

$16.99

Caprese

$17.99

Fresh Sauté Calamari

$21.99

Fried Calamari

$19.99

Fried Green Beans

$12.99

Fried Mozzarella

$16.99

Scungilli Fra Diavolo

$22.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.99

Wings

$16.99+

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99

Cobb Salad

$19.99

Antipasto Salad

$19.99

Spinach & Shrimp Salad

$19.99

Rustica Salad

Asparagus Artichoke Salad

$18.99

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.99

Soup

Minestrone

$8.99

Pasta Fazool

$15.99

Wedding Soup

$19.99

Creations

Stromboli

$13.99

Lina Rolls

$12.99

Peppino Pepperoni Bread

$13.99

Sausage Roll

$11.99

Specialties

Pasta Toscana

$22.99

Fettuccine Carbonara

$25.99

Fettuccine Della Casa

$24.99

Fettuccine Alla Giuseppe

$24.99

Sausage & Peppers

$24.99

Gnocci Alla Joe

$24.99

Half & Half

$23.99

Rigatoni Alla Gina

$23.99

Sandwiches

Eggplant Parmigiana Sand

$15.99

Chicken Parmigiana Sand

$15.99

Meatball Parmigiana Sand

$15.99

Sausage Parmigiana Sand

$15.99

Meatball & Sausage Parmigiana Sand

$15.99

Italian Sub

$15.99

Casseroles

Meat Lasagna

$20.99

Vegetarian Lasagna

$20.99

Baked Cheese Tortellini

$20.99

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$20.99

Baked Meat Ravioli

$20.99

Baked Mixed Ravioli

$20.99

Canneloni

$20.99

Manicotti

$20.99

Stuffed Shells

$20.99

Baked Ziti

$20.99

Baked Ziti Gluten Free

$20.99

Baked Ziti Whole Wheat

$20.99

Baked Rigatoni

$20.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.99

Italian Favorites

Chicken Marsala

$27.99

Veal Marsala

$30.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$27.99

Veal Parmigiana

$30.99

Chicken Piccatta

$27.99

Veal Piccatta

$30.99

Chicken Sorrentino

$27.99

Veal Sorrentino

$30.99

Pasta/Sauces

Spaghetti

$17.99

Linguine

$17.99

Fettuccine

$17.99

Penne

$17.99

Rigatoni

$17.99

Tortellini

$21.99

Gnocchi

$21.99

Cheese Ravioli

$21.99

Meat Ravioli

$21.99

Mixed Ravioli

$21.99

Angel Hair

$17.99

Zoodles

$21.99

Personal Gourmet Pizzas

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$19.99

Margherita Pizza

$19.99

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Four Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Carlo's Special Pizza

$24.99

Joey's Special Pizza

$24.99

GF Chicken Pesto Pizza

$21.99

GF Margherita Pizza

$21.99

GF Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

GF Four Cheese Pizza

$21.99

Pizza's

GF Mini Pizza

$16.99

GF Mini Veggie Pizza

$21.99

GF Mini Works Pizza

$21.99

Large Pizza

$20.99

Large Veggie Pizza

$27.99

Large Works Pizza

$27.99

Med Veggie Pizza

$25.99

Med Works Pizza

$25.99

Medium Pizza

$19.99

Mini Pizza

$14.99

Mini Veggie Pizza

$19.99

Mini Works Pizza

$19.99

Side Pepperoncini's

$1.50

Small Pizza

$17.99

Small Veggie Pizza

$22.99

Small Works Pizza

$22.99

Pizza Siciliana

Half Siciliana

$18.99

Whole Siciliana

$25.99

Half Works Siciliana

$23.99

Whole Works Siciliana

$30.99

Half Veggie Siciliana

$23.99

Whole Veggie Siciliana

$30.99

Tortellini Specialities

Baked Cheese Tortellini

$23.99

Tortellini Primavera

$24.99

Tortellini Superiore

$30.99

Tortellini Imperial

$31.99

Sausage Ferrenzano

$26.99

Chicken Ferrenzano

$28.99

Shrimp Ferrenzano

$30.99

Chicken Specialities

Chicken Alfredo

$28.99

Chicken Marco Polo

$28.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$28.99

Chicken Primavera

$28.99

Chicken Alla Peppino

$29.99

Chicken Pizzaiola

$30.99

Calzoni

SM Calzoni

$14.00

MED Calzoni

$15.00

LRG Calzoni

$18.00

Veal/Steak/Lamb/Chops

Veal Chop Marsala

$43.99

Veal Chop Parmigiana

$43.99

Rib Eye

$44.99

Rib Eye Florentine

$45.99

Rib Eye Marsala

$44.99

Pork Chop Natural

$35.99

Pork Chop Classico

$35.99

Lamb Chop Natural

$43.99

Lamb Chop Classico

$43.99

Seafood Specialities

Fresh Clams Entree

$30.99

Cioppino

$39.99

Linguini & Shrimp

$33.99

Fresh Mussels & Calamari

$30.99

Shrimp Scampi

$31.99

Breaded Shrimp Parmigiana

$33.99

Fresh Calamari Entree

$30.99

Seafood Sampler

$40.99

Baked Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$36.99

Fresh Jumbo Scallops

$35.99

Pescatore

$40.99

Roasted Salmon Primavera

$38.99

Fettuccini Superiore

$30.99

Linguini Imperial

$30.99

Shrimp, Clams & Scungilli

$34.99

Fresh Halibut

$39.99

Side Orders

Garlic Bread

$5.99

One Meatball

$3.99

One Meatball & One Sausage

$6.99

One Sausage

$3.99

Side Alfredo Sauce

$6.99

Side Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Side Marinara

$4.99

Side Meat Sauce

$4.99

Side Pepperoncini's

$1.00

Side Pomodoro

$6.99

Side Salad

$6.99

Steamed Veggies

$7.99

Two Meatballs

$6.99

Two Sausages

$6.99

Specials

Porterhouse Steak (22oz)

$47.99Out of stock

Seafood Pinot Grigio

$41.99Out of stock

2 Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

$7.99Out of stock

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$20.00Out of stock

Guinness Bottle-St Paddy's

$7.00Out of stock

Jameson St Paddy's

$10.00Out of stock

Irish Car Bombs St Paddy's

$15.00Out of stock

Make it Easy Special (M-W)

$58.99

Mother's Day Halibut Florentine

$29.99Out of stock

Mother's Day Shrimp & Ravioli al Forno

$33.99Out of stock

Ribeye Sorrentino

$39.99Out of stock

Chicken & Shrimp Romano

$39.99Out of stock

Alla Papa --- VEAL Chop

$39.99Out of stock

Alla Papa --- LAMB Chop

$38.99Out of stock

Alla Papa --- PORK Chop

$32.99Out of stock

Larger Option Gourmet Pizzas

Small Chicken Pesto Pizza

$21.99

Medium Chicken Pesto Pizza

$24.99

Large Chicken Pesto Pizza

$27.99

Small Margherita Pizza

$21.99

Medium Margherita Pizza

$24.99

Large Margherita Pizza

$27.99

Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$24.99

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$27.99

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.99

Small Four Cheese Pizza

$21.99

Medium Four Cheese Pizza

$24.99

Large Four Cheese Pizza

$27.99

Tap Beer

Coors Light

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Peroni

$8.00Out of stock

Bulldog IPA

$8.00

Delahunt Blonde

$8.00

Hazy IPA

$8.00

Tresles IPA

$8.00

805

$8.00

Sunny Ale

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Moretti

$6.00Out of stock

St Paulie Non Alc

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Lindeman Framboise

$7.00

Peroni Bottle

$7.00

Bud Light Bottle

$7.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Weekend Vibes

$4.00

805

$7.00

High Noon

$6.00

House Wine

GLS Pinot Grigio, House Selection

$8.00

GLS Chard, House Selection

$8.00

GLS Chianti, House Selection

$9.00

GLS Merlot, House Selection

$8.00

GLS Cabernet, House Selection

$8.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, House Selection

$30.00

BTL Chard, House Selection

$30.00

BTL Chianti, House Selection

$36.00

BTL Merlot, House Selection

$32.00

BTL Cabernet, House Selection

$32.00

Red Wine

GLS Austin Hope Cab

$19.00

GLS Blend, "Siena"

$11.00

GLS Blend, Bolgheri Red Blend

$15.00

GLS Blend, Mezzacorona

$10.00

GLS Blend, Serial

$13.00

GLS Cab DAOU

$15.00

GLS Cab, "Claret Black Label Diamond Collection"

$12.00

GLS Cab, Iron + Sand

$11.00

GLS Cab, Josh Cellars

$10.00

GLS Cab, Justin

$19.00

GLS Cab, Newton, "Unfiltered"

$12.00

GLS Cab, Quilt

$19.00

GLS Cab, The Family Coppola

$13.00

GLS CC, Querceto

$11.00

GLS Chianti, Ruffino

$11.00

GLS Claret Diamond Collection

$11.00

GLS Malbec, Chento

$12.00

GLS Merl, Copp, "Blue Label Diamond Collection"

$11.00

GLS Merl, Duckhorn

$19.00

GLS Merl, Josh Cellars

$10.00

GLS PN, Imagery

$12.00

GLS PN, Meiomi

$13.00

GLS Zin, Copp, "Red Label Diamond Collection

$9.00

GLS Zin, Rombauer

$18.00

GLS Zin, The Federalist

$10.00

GLS PN, Banshee Sonoma

$14.00

GLS CC, Antinori "Peppoli"

$11.00

GLS, Cab "Unshackled" by Prisoner

$12.00

GLS, Cab Coppola "Director's Cut"

$14.00

Directors Cut PN

$9.00

Federalist Cab

$12.00

BTL Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, "Capitel dé Roari"

$67.00

BTL Barolo, Prunotto

$92.00

BTL Blend, Bolgheri "Tenuta Guado al Tasso il Bruciato"

$56.00

BTL BLEND, **OPUS ONE**

$370.00

BTL Blend, Serial

$48.00

BTL Cab, "Claret Black Label Diamond Collection"

$44.00

BTL Cab, "Mario's," Trinchero,

$82.00

BTL Cab, Caymus Vineyards

$142.00

BTL Cab, Charles Krug

$52.00

BTL Cab, Iron + Sand

$40.00

BTL Cab, Josh Cellars

$36.00

BTL Cab, Justin

$72.00

BTL Cab, Newton, "Unfiltered"

$46.00

BTL Cab, Nickel & Nickel CC Ranch

$150.00

BTL Cab, Prisoner, "Unshackled"

$44.00

BTL Cab, Quilt

$72.00

BTL Cab, Rodney Strong, Knights Valley

$30.00

BTL Cab, Silver Oak

$120.00

BTL Cab, The Family Coppola

$48.00

BTL CC, "Pèppoli"

$40.00

BTL CC, Querceto

$44.00

BTL CCGR, "Riserva Ducale Oro"

$61.00

BTL CCR, "Villa Antinori"

$51.00

BTL Chianti, Ruffino

$40.00

BTL FC, "Siena"

$40.00

BTL Malbec, Chento

$44.00

BTL Merl, Blue Label Diamond Collection"

$40.00

BTL Merl, Duckhorn

$74.00

BTL Merl, Josh Cellars

$36.00

BTL PN, "Directors Cut" Coppola

$40.00

BTL PN, Meiomi

$48.00

BTL Zin, Copp, "Red Label Diamond Collection"

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Zin, The Federalist

$36.00

BTL Blend, Prisoner

$75.00

BTL PN EnRoute

$80.00

BTL Cab, Austin Hope

$72.00

BTL ZIN, Rombauer

$68.00

BTL PN, Imagery

$44.00

BTL Cab DAOU

$58.00

BTL, PN "Banshee"

$54.00

BTL, Blend "Siena"

$40.00

BTL, Cab Coppola "Director's Cut"

$54.00

Federalist Cab

$50.00

White Wine

GLS Chard, "Big Max"

$9.00

GLS Chard, Ant, "Bramito della Sala"

$9.00

GLS Chard, Antica "Mountain Select"

$14.00

GLS Chard, Chalk Hill

$12.00

GLS Chard, KJ, "Vintner's Reserve"

$10.00

GLS Chard, La Crema

$13.00

GLS Chard, Napa Cellars

$9.00

GLS Chard, Rombauer

$18.00

GLS Chard, Simi, "Reserve"

$11.00Out of stock

GLS Chard, Stag, "Karia"

$16.00

GLS FB, R. Mondavi

$11.00

GLS PG, Copp, "Diamond Collection"

$10.00

GLS PG, Ruffino, "II Ducale" Lumina

$11.00

GLS PG, Santa Margarita

$14.00

GLS Riesling, St Michelle

$9.00

GLS SB, Joel Gott

$11.00

GLS SB, Kim Crawford

$10.00

GLS Chard, Sonoma Cutrer

$14.00

BTL Riesling, St Michelle

$32.00

BTL Chard, "Big Max"

$34.00

BTL Chard, Ant, "Bramito della Sala"

$34.00

BTL Chard, Antica, "Mountain Select"

$49.00

BTL Chard, KJ, "Vintner's Reserve"

$36.00

BTL Chard, La Crema

$46.00

BTL Chard, Napa Cellars

$34.00

BTL Chard, Rombauer

$68.00

BTL Chard, Simi, "Reserve"

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Chard, Stag, "Karia"

$60.00

BTL FB, Robert Mondavi

$42.00

BTL PG, Ford Copp, "Diamond Collection"

$36.00

BTL PG, Ruffino, " II Ducale" Lumina

$40.00

BTL PG, Santa Margarita

$54.00

BTL SB, Joel Gott

$40.00

BTL SB, Kim Crawford

$36.00

BTL Chard, Antica "Mountain Select"

$54.00

BTL Chard, Chalk Hill

$44.00

BTL, Chard, Sonoma Cutrer

$45.00

Rosé

GLS Rosé, Flat Top Hills

$5.00

GLS Rosé, Copp PN "Diamond Collection"

$9.00

GLS Rosé, Bieler "Sabine," Coteaux

$10.00

GLS Rosé, "Joy" Gerard Bertrand

$12.00

BTL Rosé, Flat Top Hills

$18.00

BTL Rosé, Copp, PN, "Diamond Collection"

$32.00

BTL Rosé, "Sabine," Coteaux

$36.00

BTL, Rosé "Joy" Gerard Bertrand

$44.00

Sparkling Champagne

GLS Prosseco, Ruffino

$10.00

GLS Cremant, Gerard Bertrand

$14.00Out of stock

GLS Brut, Veuve du Vernay

$12.00

BTL Brut, Veuve du Vernay

$44.00

BTL Champagne, Dom Pérignon

$277.00

BTL Champagne, Nicolas Feuillatte, "Blue Label"

$59.00

BTL Cremant, Gerard Bertrand

$56.00

BTL Prosecco, Ruffino

$36.00

VODKA

Absolut

$11.00+

Absolut Citron

$11.00+

Absolut Mandarin

$11.00+

Absolut Vodka Elyx

$12.00+

Belvedere

$16.00+

Chopin

$15.00+

Double Cross

$12.00+

Grey Goose

$15.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$15.00+

Grey Goose Orange

$15.00+

Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass

$15.00+

Grey Goose Watermelon & Basil

$15.00+

Grey Goose White Peach & Rosemary

$15.00+

House Vodka

$9.00+

Kettle One

$15.00+

Kettle One Botanic Grapefruit

$15.00+

Stoli

$10.00+

Stoli Cucumber

$10.00+

Tito's

$12.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00+

TEQUILA/MEZCAL

Avion Reserva - Anejo

$24.00+

CaliRosa - Rosa Blano

$21.00+

Casa Noble Anejo

$19.00+

Casa Noble Crystal

$16.00+

Casa Noble Reposado

$17.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00+

Cincoro Anejo

$15.00+

Cincoro Blanco

$16.00+

Cincoro Reposado

$18.00+

Clasa Azul Reposado

$26.00+

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$13.00+

Don Julio 1942

$30.00+

House Tequila

$10.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$20.00+

Dos Boots Mezcal

$15.00+

El Silencio Mezcal

$28.00+

El Tesoro - Blano

$14.00+

Herradura-Reposado

$13.00+

Herrandura - Regular Anejo

$15.00+

Herrandura - "Legend" Anejo

$30.00+

Herrandura - Silver

$12.00+

Hornitos Anejo

$10.00+

Hornitos Plato Silver (Blano)

$7.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00+

Milagro Tiquila

$14.00+

Nosotros - Blanco

$14.00+

Nosotros - Reposado

$16.00+

Otaca Plata Silver

$21.00+

Patron Anejo

$15.00+

Patron Reposado

$16.00+

Patron Silver

$14.00+

Teremana Reposado

$14.00+

Teremana Silver

$13.00+

Herradura Ultra

$22.00

Flecha Azul Blanco

$14.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON

Angel's Envy

$17.00+

Basil Hayden's

$17.00+

Blantons

$24.00+

Bookers Bourbon

$32.00+

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$15.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00+

Bulleit Rye

$16.00+

Crown Royal

$15.00+

Fireball

$11.00+

Gentleman Jack

$15.00+

High West American Prairie

$15.00+

High West Double Rye

$16.00+

Horse & Soldier-Small Batch

$16.00+

Horse & Soldier-Straight Bourbon

$13.00+

House Whiskey

$9.00+

Jack Daniel Bonded

$15.00+

Jack Daniel Single Barrel

$20.00+

Jack Daniels

$13.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$11.00+

Jack Honey

$13.00+

Jameson

$14.00+

Jameson Orange

$12.00+

Jefferson

$16.00+

Jefferson Ocean Aged

$27.00+

Jim Beam

$11.00+

Jim Beam Red Stag

$13.00+

Knob Creek 9 Year

$20.00+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$15.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00+

Knob Creek-Single Barrel 9 Year

$32.00+

Larceny Bourbon Small Batch

$15.00+

Maker's Mark

$15.00+

Redemption Bourbon

$15.00+

Redemption Rye Whiskey

$15.00+

Rittenhouse

$17.00+

Screwball

$11.00+

Weller 107

$30.00

Weller Full Proof

$40.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$14.00+

Wild Turkey

$13.00+

Woodford Five-Malt

$25.00+

Woodford Reserve

$16.00+

GIN

Aviation Gin

$12.00+

Beefeater Gin

$10.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00+

Gray Whale Gin

$15.00+

Hendrick's

$15.00+

House Gin

$10.00+

Malfy Gin Blood Orange

$11.00+

Malfy Gin Originale

$11.00+

Nolets Gin

$15.00+

Plymouth Gin

$11.00+

Tanqueray

$12.00+

RUM

Bacardi

$11.00+

Bacardi Anejo Cuatro 4YR

$12.00+

Bacardi Spiced

$11.00+

Captain Morgan

$11.00+

House Rum

$10.00+

Malibu

$11.00+

Myers Rum

$11.00+

Rum Chata

$11.00+

SCOTCH

Chivas Regal 12YR

$14.00+

Dewars White Label

$12.00+

Glenfiddich

$17.00+

Glenlivet 12YR

$16.00+

House Scotch

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00+

Laphroaig 10YR

$19.00+

Macallan 12 YR

$20.00+

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS/OTHER

Antica Sambuca Black

$10.00+

Antica Sambuca Classic

$10.00+

Aperol Apertif

$10.00+

Averna Amaretto

$11.00+

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00+

Campari Apertif

$9.00+

Caravella Limoncello

$9.00+

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00+

Courvoisier VSOP

$16.00+

Dekuyper Amaretto

$15.00+

Dekuyper Creme de Menthe

$9.00+

Dekuyper Razzmatazz

$5.00

Dekuyper Sour Apple

$5.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$5.00

Dekuyper Watermelon

$5.00

Disarronno

$9.00+

Drambuie

$9.00+

Fernet Branca

$8.00+

Fireball

$11.00+

Frangelico

$11.00+

Galliano

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$12.00+

Grappa - Montanaro Acquavite di Barolo

$16.00+

Jägermeister

$10.00+

Kahlua

$9.00+

Lillet Apertif

$9.00+

Martell Blue Swift VSOP

$16.00+

Martini & Rossi Vermouth Bianco

$5.00

Martini & Rossi Vermouth Rosso

$5.00

Port 10 Year

$9.00+

St. Germain

$12.00+

Tuaca

$10.00+

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Rootbeer

$3.99

Pink Lemonade

$3.99

Orange Soda

$3.99

Panna

$9.99

Pelligrino

$9.99+

Milk

$3.99

Red Bull

$4.99

SF Red Bull

$4.99

Ginger Beer

$5.00

GingerAle

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Water

KIDS MENU

**KIDS Spaghetti

**KIDS Spaghetti w/ Sausage

$9.99

**KIDS Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$9.99

**KIDS Angel Hair

**KIDS Penne

**KIDS Linguine

**KIDS Rigatoni

**KIDS Mac & Cheese

$8.99

**KIDS Cheese Ravioli

$8.99

**KIDS Meat Ravioli

$8.99

**KIDS Tortellii

$8.99

**KIDS Lasagna

$9.99

**KIDS Stuffed Shells

$9.99

**KIDS Baked Ziti

$9.99

**KIDS Pizza

$9.99

**KIDS Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.99

***KIDS Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.99

**KIDS Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$2.99

**KIDS Spumoni Ice Cream

$2.99

**KIDS Fettuccine

**KIDS Di Italiano Smash Burger

$9.99Out of stock

**KIDS Meatball Sliders

$8.99

Dessert

Cannoli

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate 5 Layer Cake

$9.00

Italian Lemon Cream

$9.00

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Spumoni

$5.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00
