Oak Ranch Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
28362 Airoso Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge - Sendero Marketplace
No Reviews
30865 Gateway Place Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694
View restaurant
Canyon Coffee by Blue Hummingbird - at Rancho Mission Viejo
No Reviews
75 Essencia Dr. B Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694
View restaurant
Titan's Pho Asian Bistro
No Reviews
31654 Rancho Viejo Rd. Suite C-D San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
View restaurant
Delice Breton - 31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103
4.9 • 164
31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103 San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
View restaurant