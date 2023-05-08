Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oak Ranch Grill

28362 Airoso Street

Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soup

Roasted red bell pepper and tomato basil

$9.00

Chicken and vegetable

$9.00

Black bean and bacon

$9.00

Potato leek

$9.00

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

Chicken Tortilla

$9.00

Salad

Napa Greens Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, raspberries, dried cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, citrus honey vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Spinach, green apple, candied pecans, dried cranberries, blue cheese, honey mustard dressing

Arugula Salad

$16.00

Arugula, tomatoes, red onion, shaved parmesan, red wine herb vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing

Southwestern Salad

$16.00

Romaine, corn, roasted peppers, tomatoes, black beans, red onion, chipotle ranch dressing

Sandwich

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, tomato, basil, raspberry agave dressing, balsamic reduction on ciabatta

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Slow cooked pulled pork, pickled onion, green apple and cabbage slaw and tangerine bbq sauce on potato bun

Marinated Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Marinated grilled flank steak, arugula, tomato, chipotle mayo, chimichurri on baguette

Oak Ranch Burger

$18.00

Ground beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles, 1000 island on potato bun

Oak Ranch Club

$18.00

Oven roasted turkey, honey ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard on ciabatta

Nashville Hot Chicken

$18.00

Spicy buttermilk fried chicken, green apple and cabbage slaw with sriracha honey

Cuban Sandwich

$18.00

Pulled pork, honey ham, house pickles, swiss cheese, honey mustard on baguette

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled salmon, arugula, tomato, cucumber yogurt dressing on potato bun

Plates

Fish & Chips

$22.00

beer battered local rockfish with house fries and tartar sauce

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$22.00

marinated in buttermilk and herbs, tossed in seasoned flour and deep fried to perfection. Served with house fries and gravy

Miso Glazed Salmon

$22.00

fresh Atlantic salmon with a miso glaze over steamed broccoli

BBQ Ribs

$22.00

baby back ribs falling off the bone in our house tangerine bbq sauce with sweet potato fries

Steak and fries

$22.00

Marinated flank steak with house fries, chimichurri, red onion and blue cheese crumbles

Kids

Chicken Tenders (grilled or fried)

$12.00

Served with choice of fries, sliced apple, salad or steamed broccoli

2 Burger Sliders

$12.00

Served with choice of fries, sliced apple, salad or steamed broccoli

Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Served with choice of fries, sliced apple, salad or steamed broccoli

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Served with choice of fries, sliced apple, salad or steamed broccoli

Steak and Fries

$12.00

Served with choice of fries, sliced apple, salad or steamed broccoli

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Served with choice of fries, sliced apple, salad or steamed broccoli

Hot Dog

$12.00

Served with choice of fries, sliced apple, salad or steamed broccoli

Sides

House Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

House Pickles

$8.00

Potato Salad

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

romaine, onion, tomato, dressing

Slaw

$8.00
