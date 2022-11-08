MAMÓN imageView gallery

FOOD

Toasted

$10.75

Banana pudding stuffed french toast, seasonal fruit, served with warm maple syrup.

Hammered

$12.75

Roasted veggies, seasoned potatoes, sharp cheddar, two eggs, salsa verde, and serrano pepper mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a mixed green salad.

Loaded

$12.75

Eggs, three cheese blend, and green onion served in a toasted sourdough sandwich. Served with a mixed green salad.

Baked

$15.75Out of stock

Smashed

$13.75

Fresh avocado, ripe tomatoes, chili pepper flakes, hemp seeds, balsamic glaze, and serrano pepper mayo on toasted sourdough with an egg your way.

Basic B!T@H

$12.75

Two eggs, breakfast potatoes, buttered toast, and a choice of roasted veggies, bacon, or Argentinian chorizo.

OLD DIRTY B

$13.75

Two eggs, potatoes, cheese, and choice of bacon or Argentinian chorizo wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

A LA CART

Avocado

$4.75

Bacon

$4.75

Chorizo

$5.75

Egg

$3.75

Fruit

$5.75

Potatoes

$4.75

Tomato

$3.75

Toast

$2.75

Pickled Onions

$1.75

Plates *Chicken, Pork, Tri-tip, or Salmon

Plates come with your choice of Chicken, Tri-tip, Pork, or Salmon, a side of your choice and house salad.

Chicken Plate

Pork Plate

Tri-tip Plate

Salmon Plate

Portobello Mushroon

$12.75

Shared Sides

French Fries

$6.50

Roasted Sweet Potato

$6.50

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$6.50

Pickled Beets

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Pesto Pasta

$5.75Out of stock

Soups

8oz Tomato

$6.25

16oz Tomato

$9.25

32oz Tomato

$14.25

Ready To Go

Chicken Wrap

$8.50Out of stock

Secret Menu

Philly Fries

$13.75

Loaded Papitas

$7.75

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Fontina and white cheddar on toasted sourdough.

Avocado & Tomato Toast

$10.75

Fresh avocado, ripe tomatoes, chili pepper flakes, help seeds, balsamic glaze, and serrano pepper mayo on toasted sourdough.

Just The Tip

$11.75

Marinated portobello layered with avocado, help seeds, chili pepper flakes, tomato, serrano pepper mayo, and melted Havarti on Franchese bread.

Al Horno

$12.00

Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, and serrano pepper mayo on toasted Francese bread.

Chancho en Cama

$12.75

Roasted pork shoulder, charred sweet potato, lime-marinated red onion, cilantro, and yellow pepper aioli on Francese bread.

There’s an Egg Involved

$12.75

Roasted tri-tip, roasted tomatoes, onions and cilantro, serrano pepper mayo, topped with a fried egg on Francese bread.

Upstream

$13.75

Roasted salmon salad, serrano pepper mayo, bread & butter pickles, and melted Havarti on toasted sourdough bread.

Philly Me Up

$12.75

Roasted tri-tip, sautéed peppers, red and green onions, melted cheese, serrano pepper mayo on toasted Francese bread.

Choripan (Seasonal)

$12.75

Argentinian sausage, grilled onions, chimichurri, and serrano pepper mayo on toasted Francese bread.

Gracias, Pavo (Seasonal)

$12.75

Roasted turkey, pickled onions, cilantro, roasted sweet potato, pickled beet spread, serrano pepper mayo on toasted Francese bread.

Rona (Seasonal)

$12.75

Roasted chicken, melted Havarti, sundried tomato and pesto on toasted Francese bread.

Bloddy Mary

$13.75

Sausage Fest

$13.95

Chancho Ingles

$14.95

Salads

Caesar

$9.75

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and sourdough croutons tossed in a scratch-made caesar dressing.

Asian

$9.75

Red cabbage, green cabbage, lettuce, carrots, green onions, bell pepper, crispy wontons, and mandarins tossed in a sesame vinaigrette.

Seasonal

$9.75

Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, croutons, and seasonal fruit tossed in a honey vinaigrette.

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and sourdough croutons tossed in a scratch-made caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla.

Seasonal Wrap

$10.75

Romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, croutons, and seasonal fruit tossed in a honey vinaigrette wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla.

Asian Wrap

$10.75

Red cabbage, green cabbage, lettuce, carrots, green onions, bell pepper, crispy wontons, and mandarins tossed in a sesame vinaigrette wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla.

Desserts

Sam's Banana Pudding

$7.25

Scratch Cookie

$2.00

Alfajor

$3.75

Shortbread cookie filled with dulce de leche.

Gluten Free Alfajor

$4.95Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Topo-Chico

$2.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.75

OJ

$4.75

Coffee

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Beer

Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Noho Boho Pilsner

$7.00

My Neck And Maibock

$7.00

Nighthawk Black Lager

$7.00

St. Marten

$7.00

Im Not Letting Sousaphone Die,you Guys

$7.00

Everyone Kolsch

$7.00

Thrives On Relaxation DIPA

$9.00

Beer 4 Pack ABV 7%

$18.00

4 Pack ABV 7% - 9%

$19.00

Wine

Wine tasting

$25.00

Rosé Hog Wash

$11.00

Dry Creek Sauvgnon Blanc

$11.00

Buehler Chard.

$14.00

Hungry Blonde Chardonnay

$16.00

Route Stock Pinot

$12.00Out of stock

Treana Cab.

$12.00Out of stock

Quest Red Blend

$15.00Out of stock

House Excelsor

$7.00

Bottle Rosé Hog Wash

$38.00

Bottle Dry Creek Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Bottle Buehler Chard.

$45.00

Rassi By White Hall Lane CAB

$40.00

Bottle DAOU Cab.

$40.00

Bottle Quest Red Blend

$35.00

Bottle Austin Hope

$45.00

Mini Bottle Cava

$9.00

Bottle House Excelsor

$20.00

bottle Happy Hour Red

$20.00

Champ

$30.00

Hair of the Dog

Mimosa

$9.00

Bottomless Mamòsa

$25.00

Pantry

Pickles 8oz

$6.00

Salad Dressing 8oz

$6.50

House Sauce 8oz

$7.50

Marinade 8oz

$8.50

House Blend Coffee

$20.00

Meats

1 Marinaded Chicken

$20.00

1 lb Marinaded Tri-Tip

$22.00

1 lb Marinaded Pork

$20.99

1 Marinaded Portobello Mushroom

$6.00

1/2 lb Salmon

$15.00

Argentinian Chorizo Pack

$25.00

Secret Menu

Philly Fries

$13.75

Loaded Papitas

$7.75

Pick Your Protein

2 lbs. Roasted Chicken

$41.00Out of stock

2 lbs. Roasted Tri-tip

$51.00Out of stock

Pick One

Beer By The Oz. (BYO-Container)

$0.33Out of stock

Plates

1 Protein, 2 Sides

$14.50

2 Proteins, 3 Sides

$19.00

Sides by the Pound

Roasted Sweet Potato

$13.50

French Fries

$12.50

Roasted Veggies

$11.50

Pickled Beets

$11.50

Pesto Pasta Salad

$11.50

A la Carte Sandwiches

Dozen Mini

$48.00

Dozen Wraps

$40.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Avocado & Tomato Toast

$10.25

Just The Tip Sandwich

$11.25

Al Horno

$12.25

Chancho en Cama Sandwich

$12.25

There's an Egg Involved Sandwich

$12.25

Upstream

$13.25

Choripan

$12.25

Philly Me Up

$12.25

Salads

Caesar Salad (serves 5 entrees/ 10 sides)

$40.00

Asian Salad (serves 5 entrees/ 10 sides)

$40.00

Seasonal Salad (serves 5 entrees/ 10 sides)

$40.00

Soups

32oz Tomato Soup

$12.25

32oz Lentil Soup

$12.25

Marinated Meats

1 Marinaded Chicken

$20.00

1 lb Marinaded Tri-Tip

$22.00

1 lb Marinaded Pork

$20.99

1 Marinaded Portobello Mushroom

$6.00

1/2 lb Salmon

$15.00

Argentinian Chorizo Pack

$25.00

Roasted Meats

3 lbs. Roasted Chicken

$44.00

3 lbs. Roasted Tri-tip

$50.00

Services

Delivery

$35.00

Shirts

Shirt Pocket Logo

$15.00

Shirt Chest Logo

$15.00

Hats

$25.00

Open

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering delicious breakfast, lunch, and carryout options. We specialize in balancing a well rounded diet to accommodate all lifestyles. Our menu features vegan, vegetarian, and animal products. Gluten free options available! REWARDS SIGNUP https://www.toasttab.com/mamon/rewardsSignup REWARDS LOOKUP https://www.toasttab.com/mamon/rewards

Website

Location

26676 Portola Pkwy Suite D, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

Directions

Gallery
MAMÓN image

