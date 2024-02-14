"SEN-JAN" Pad Thai

$12.95

Stir Fried Small Thin Rice Noodle with Egg, Chives, Fermented Tiny Tofu, Bean Sprouts, Tiny Dried Shrimp, Preserved Radish and Roasted Crushed Peanut Coated in Our Style Sweet and Tangy Sauce ( Available with Crispy Tofu without Dried Shrimp ) *No VEGETARIAN option *Contains Peanuts (Gluten Free)