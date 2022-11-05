Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteak & Hoagie Shop
Location
22722 Lambert Street, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Lake Forest, CA
4.8 • 1,200
22641 Lake Forest Drive #B-5 Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurant
El Pollo Norteño Lake Forest
No Reviews
23591 Rockfield Boulevard #G Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lake Forest
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Lake Forest, CA
4.8 • 1,200
22641 Lake Forest Drive #B-5 Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurant
Jamba - 000738 - The Orchard at Saddleback
4.4 • 613
23628 El Toro Rd. Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurant
Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest - 23364 El Toro Rd
4.2 • 271
23364 El Toro Rd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurant