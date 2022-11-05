Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Pollo Norteño Lake Forest

review star

No reviews yet

23591 Rockfield Boulevard #G

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Pollo
Burrito Carne Asada
8 pcs Meal w 2 sides 12oz each

Chicken Individual Plates

Marinated Chicken cooked over mesquite wood grilled to perfection! Our staple item.
2pcs Chicken Plate

2pcs Chicken Plate

$8.99

1/4 Chicken, 2 side orders on plate, tortillas and salsa

3pcs Chicken Plate

3pcs Chicken Plate

$11.49

3 pieces of grilled Chicken (usually Breast, wing, thigh or leg) with 2 sides on the plate, tortillas and salsa.

4pcs Chicken Plate

4pcs Chicken Plate

$12.99

4 pieces-Half Chicken with 2 sides, tortillas, and salsas

1/2 Chicken Only

1/2 Chicken Only

$11.49

1/2 Half Chicken with only tortillas and salsa. No sides

Chicken Family Meals

Mesquite Grilled Chicken grilled to perfection, Shareable size. Includes tortillas and salsas.
1 Whole Chicken (8pieces) no sides

1 Whole Chicken (8pieces) no sides

$18.99

1 Whole Chicken-8pcs mixed chicken, tortillas, and salsa.

8 pcs Meal w 2 sides 12oz each

8 pcs Meal w 2 sides 12oz each

$24.99

1 Whole Chicken-8pcs mixed chicken with 2 sides, tortillas, and salsa.

10 pcs Meal w 2 sides 20oz each

10 pcs Meal w 2 sides 20oz each

$30.99

10pcs mixed chicken with 2 sides, tortillas, and salsa.

12 pcs Meal w 2 sides 20oz each

12 pcs Meal w 2 sides 20oz each

$35.99

1 and a half Chicken 12pcs mixed, with 2 20oz side orders, salsa and tortillas.