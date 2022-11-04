Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Lupe's Mexican Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

24531 Trabuco Road

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California Burrito
Lupe's Bowl
Steak Taco

Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$4.00

Jarrito Strawberry

$4.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Jarritos Tamarindo

$4.00

Manznita Sol

$3.75

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.75

Mexican Fanta

$3.75

Mexican Sprite

$3.75

Sangria

$3.75

Sidral

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

Squirt

$3.75

Boing

$3.75

Reyes Nitro Cold Brew

$3.75Out of stock

Reyes Honey Oat Latte

$3.75Out of stock

Coffe

$2.50Out of stock

Tacos

Steak Taco

$4.75

Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, & Cotija Cheese

Chicken Taco

$3.99

Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, & Pinto Beans

Al Pastor Taco

$3.99

Onions, Cilantro, Guacasauce, & Red Sauce

Surf & Turf Taco

$4.75

Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sauce, Cotija Cheese

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.39

Pico de Gallo, Grilled Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, White Sauce, Avocado Slice

Beer Battered Fish Taco

$3.99

Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, White Sauce, Cotija Cheese

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$4.39

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Spicy Sauce, White Sauce Sauce

Mush Shrimp Taco

$4.39

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Chipotle Sauce, Mushrooms

Shrimp Quesataco

$4.39

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Chipotle Sauce

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Onions, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, & Guacamole

Smoked Tuna Taco

$5.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Cilantro, Onion, White Sauce, Avocado Slice

Two Taco Combo

$11.50

Two Tacos, Your Choice of Protein, Your Choice of Beans, & Rice

Signature Tacos

Taco Sonora

$6.50Out of stock

Steak, Cactus, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cotjia Cheese, & Grilled Mozzarella Cheese

Taco Del Mar

$6.50

Flour Tortilla. Smoked tuna, octopus, spicy shrimp, onion, cilantro, cabbage, avocado, and white sauce. Served with grilled mozzarella cheese.

Octopus Taco

$6.50

Onions, Cilantro, Pesto, Sriracha Aioli, & Grilled Mozzarella Cheese

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$12.99

Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Choice of Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried), & Cotija Cheese

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Guacamole, Onions, Cilantro, Choice of Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried), & Cotija Cheese

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.00

Onions, Cilantro, Guacasauce, & Red Sauce

Beer Battered Fish Burrito

$12.00

Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, White Sauce, Cotija Beans

Grilled Fish Burritos

$12.00

Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, White Sauce, Avocado Slice, & Grilled Mozzarella Cheese

Spicy Shrimp Burrito

$12.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Spicy Sauce, White Sauce Sauce

Shrimp Burrito

$12.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Slice, Chipotle Sauce

Mush Shrimp Burrito

$12.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Onions, Cilantro, White Sauce, Avocado Slices

Smoked Tuna Burrito

$12.00

Smoked Tuna, Grilled Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Avocado Slices, White Sauce, Pico de Gallo

Carnitas Burrito

$12.00

Onions, Cilantro, & Guacamole

Al Pastor Supreme

$12.00

Al Pastor, Onion, Cilantro, Rice, Pinto Beans, Hot sauce, Guacamole Sauce

Conga Burrito

$12.99

Signature Burritos

California Burrito

$13.99

Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Chile Verde, Al Pastor), Fries, Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream

Lupe's in Cali Burrito

$13.99

Steak, Shrimp, Fries, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sauce

On Dana Point Burrito

$15.75

Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cotija Cheese, Fries, Bacon, Chipotle Sauce, Wrapped in a Quesadilla

Hot Cheetos Burrito

$13.99

Choice of Protein (Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor), Choice of Cheese (Shredded or Nacho Cheese), Hot Cheetos, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Mar y Tierra Burrito

$13.99

Shrimp, Steak, Pinto Beans, Rice, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce

Lupe's Burrito

$13.99

Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Chile Verde, Carnitas, Al Pastor), Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cilantro, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce

Surf & Turf Burrito

$13.99

Steak, Shrimp, Rice, Cabbage, Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, White Sauce

Oceanside Burrito

$15.75

Smoked Tuna, Shrimp, Octopus, Grilled Mozzarella Cheese, Cabbage, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Slices, White Sauce

Fajita Burrito

$13.99

Choice of Protein (Steak, Grilled Chicken, Al Pastor), Onion, Bell Peppers, Guacamole, Cheese, Bacon

Shrimp & Bacon Burrito

$13.99

Shrimp, Bacon, Mexican Rice, Bell Peppers, Onion, White Sauce

Lupe's Bowl

Lupe's Bowl

Your choice of protein served w/: Black Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Cotija Cheese

Fries

Steak Fries

$14.75

Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream

Chicken Fries

$14.75

Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream

Lupe's Fries

$16.79

Steak, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, served over a flour tortilla

Al Pastor Fries

$14.75

Guacamole, Taco Salsa, Avocado Cream, Cheese, Sour Cream

Surf & Turf Fries

$16.79

Steak, Shrimp, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo

Stoner Fries

$16.49

Steak, Topped w/ Two Eggs-Any Style, Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Bacon, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce, Shredded, and Nacho Cheese

Campechana Fries

$16.79

Half Steak, Half Al Pastor, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese, Avocado Cream, Taco Salsa

Buffalo Fries

$16.79

Side of Fries

$4.75

Chips

Steak Chips

$13.50

Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Pico de Gallo

Chicken Chips

$12.50

Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, and Pico de Gallo

Stoner Chips

$16.50

Steak, Topped w/ Two Eggs-Any Style, Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Bacon, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce, Shredded, and Nacho Cheese

Al Pastor Chips

$12.50

Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, Avocado Sauce, Taco Salsa

Surf & Turf Chips

$15.50

Steak, Shrimp, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chipotle Sauce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo

Campechana Chips

$15.50

Half Steak, Half Al Pastor or Half Chicken, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese, Avocado Cream, Taco Salsa

Lupe's Chips

$15.50

Steak, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, served over a flour tortilla

Buffalo Chips

$14.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.75

Chips & Guacamole

$7.79

Bag of Chips

$1.49

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$13.99

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Lupe's Quesadilla (Mush Shrimp)

$13.99

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.99

Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream

Veggie Kicks

Hard Shell Potato Tacos, Mixed Veggies, Lettuce, Cheese, and Sour Cream.

Veggie Supreme Burrito

$11.00

Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Sour Cream

2 Potato Veggie Tacos

$11.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Refried Beans & Cheese

Veggie Fries

$12.50

Fries, Black Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Mixed Veggies, and Chipotle Sauce

Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Refried Beans, Rice, & Cheese

Seafood

Shrimp Cocktails

$15.00

Shrimp, Cucumber, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin

Campechana Cocktail

$15.00

Shrimp, Octopus, Scallops, Cucumber, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin

Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas

$7.00

Shrimp, Cucumber, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin, White Sauce, Tostadas

Fish Ceviche Tostadas

$7.00

Fish, Cucumber, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin, White Sauce, Tostadas

House Ceviche Tostadas

$15.00

Octopus, Shrimp, Scallops, Cucumber, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Lime, Serranos, Tajin, Chipotle Sauce, Tostadas

Salad

Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, cucumber, carrots, red cabbage, onions, croutons, olive oil, tomato, cheese, & cheese

Side Orders

Side of Rice (8oz)

$3.69Out of stock

Pinto Beans (8oz)

$3.69

Refried Beans (8oz)

$3.69

Black Beans (8oz)

$3.69

Salsa (8oz)

$2.99

Nacho Cheese (8oz)

$2.49

Flour Tortilla (1)

$0.75

Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.49

Grilled Serrano Peppers

$0.99

Guacamole (8oz)

$6.50

Hash Browns

$1.50

2oz Sides

2oz Guacamole

$1.25

2oz Sour Cream

$1.00

2oz Jack Cheddar

$1.00

2oz Mozarella

$1.00

2oz Cilantro

$0.50

2oz Onions

$0.50

2oz Pico de Gallo

$0.50

2oz Cotija Cheese

$1.00

2oz Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

2oz Avocado Slices

$1.25

2oz Guacasauce

$1.00

White Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Flan

$4.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Served w/ Choice of Rice & Bean (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Beverage

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Served w/ Choice of Rice & Bean (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Beverage

Kid's 1 Taco

$9.00

Choice of Protein (Chicken, Steak, Al Pastor, Shrimp), Choice of Rice & Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Beverage

Kid's Bowl

$9.00

Choice of Protein (Chicken, Steak, Al Pastor, Shrimp), Choice of Beans (Black, Pinto, Refried), & Rice and a Beverage

Holy Paleta

Passionfruit

$4.00

Pica Fresa

$4.00

Pineapple Basil

$4.00

Rasberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Kiwi

$4.00

Strawberry Mango Rise

$4.00

Arroz Con Leche

$4.00

Choco-Banana

$4.00

Coconut

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$4.00

Strawberry Condensed Milk

$4.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00

Jarrito Mandarin

$4.00

Jarrito Strawberry

$4.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Jarritos Tamarindo

$4.00

Manznita Sol

$3.75

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.75

Mexican Fanta

$3.75

Mexican Sprite

$3.75

Sangria

$3.75

Sidral

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

Squirt

$3.75

Boing

$3.75

Reyes Nitro Cold Brew

$3.75Out of stock

Reyes Honey Oat Latte

$3.75Out of stock

Coffe

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy!

Location

24531 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Directions

Gallery
Lupe's - Lake Forest image
Lupe's - Lake Forest image
Lupe's - Lake Forest image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
26676 Portola Parkway Suite E Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurantnext
Puesto Los Olivios Irvine
orange star4.3 • 3,574
8577 Irvine Center DR Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Hills
orange star4.8 • 254
23020 Lake Forest Dr Laguna Hills, CA 92653
View restaurantnext
Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest - 23364 El Toro Rd
orange star4.2 • 271
23364 El Toro Rd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo - Mission Viejo
orange star4.2 • 400
27775 Santa Margarita Pkwy Mission Viejo, CA 92692
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Mission Viejo
orange star4.4 • 954
27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy Mission Viejo, CA 92691
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Forest

Bru Grill & Market
orange star4.4 • 2,732
23730 El Toro Rd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Lake Forest, CA
orange star4.8 • 1,200
22641 Lake Forest Drive #B-5 Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Lake Forest
orange star4.5 • 960
23642 Rockfield Blvd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000738 - The Orchard at Saddleback
orange star4.4 • 613
23628 El Toro Rd. Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest - 23364 El Toro Rd
orange star4.2 • 271
23364 El Toro Rd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Umai Savory Hot Dogs - Lake Forest (OLD)
orange star4.4 • 162
23622 Rockfield blvd Suite 703 Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Forest
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston