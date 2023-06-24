Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krak Boba Lake Forest

23791 El Toro Road

D-106A

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Krak Socal In Store & Toast Online Drinks

Specialties

King Brulee (Large)

King Brulee (Large)

$6.55

Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)

Queen Brulee (Large)

Queen Brulee (Large)

$6.55

Blended version of our top-selling King Brulee (Comes with Boba)

Strawberry Matcha Latte (Large)

Strawberry Matcha Latte (Large)

$6.55

A beautiful blend of matcha and fresh milk to balance the tangy sweet strawberry jam

Taro Twist (Large)

Taro Twist (Large)

$6.55

Creamy fresh taro with fresh milk - a taro lover’s favorite!

Matcha Storm (Large)

Matcha Storm (Large)

$6.55

Premium matcha slush, house-made sea cream, and salted caramel

Guerrilla Thai (Large)

Guerrilla Thai (Large)

$6.55

A wonderful union of Thai tea slush with premium matcha and sea cream

Moon Princess (Large)

Moon Princess (Large)

$6.55

Delectable peachy green tea dressed in creamy pink crystal boba

Tropical Paradise (Large)

Tropical Paradise (Large)

$6.55

A spritzy cocktail of classic fruits in ginger ale for an awesome refreshment

Sunset Passion (Large)

Sunset Passion (Large)

$6.55

A slushy drink with sweet and tangy mango perfectly balances the savory chamoy

Dragon Slayer (Large)

Dragon Slayer (Large)

$6.55

Lychee slush embellished with dragon fruit and mango bits

Milk Teas

Krak Signature Milk Tea (Large)

Krak Signature Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Our signature blend of premium black milk tea

Thai Milk Tea (Large)

Thai Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way

Matcha Milk Tea (Large)

Matcha Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

A lambada of matcha and fresh milk.

Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Large)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea

Winter Melon Milk Tea (Large)

Winter Melon Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Winter melon cooked to perfection to yield smoky, caramel flavors

Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Large)

Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea

Caramel Milk Tea (Large)

Caramel Milk Tea (Large)

$5.45

Rich black milk tea sweetened with caramel

Strawberry Milk (Large)

Strawberry Milk (Large)

$5.45

An imposter within the Milk Teas section: milk, no tea, and yummy!

Fruit Teas

Sun Bright (Large)

Sun Bright (Large)

$5.35

Passionfruit honey green tea citrusy delights

Lychee Tea (Large)

Lychee Tea (Large)

$5.35

Pleasant aromas of premium tea with lychee flavors and lychee bits

Strawberry Tea (Large)

Strawberry Tea (Large)

$5.35

Chunky strawberry puree with premium tea

Mango Tea (Large)

Mango Tea (Large)

$5.35

Zesty mango puree with premium tea

Peach Tea (Large)

Peach Tea (Large)

$5.35

A serenade of peachy bits and premium tea

Peachapple Green Tea (Large)

Peachapple Green Tea (Large)

$5.35

Refreshing white peach and pineapple bits with jasmine green tea.

Butterfly Passion Fritz (Large)

Butterfly Passion Fritz (Large)

$5.35

So pretty you almost don't want to drink it! Almost...

Smoothies

Strawberry Gon' Bananas (Large)

Strawberry Gon' Bananas (Large)

$6.55

Strawberry banana smoothie

Taro Crush (Large)

Taro Crush (Large)

$6.55

The slushy version of our Taro Twist

Mango Tango (Large)

Mango Tango (Large)

$6.55

It takes two to mango - aka mango slush!

Strawberry Snow (Large)

Strawberry Snow (Large)

$6.55

Creamy strawberry topped with sweet cream

Mango Snow (Large)

Mango Snow (Large)

$6.55

Creamy & sweet tart mango topped with sweet cream

Maui Waui (Large)

Maui Waui (Large)

$6.55

Pineapple coconut heaven to enjoy by the pool

Cookies & Crème (Large)

Cookies & Crème (Large)

$6.55

Nutty flavors of chocolate blended in milk with the classic favorite Oreo cookies

Yogurts

Lychee Yogurt (Large)

Lychee Yogurt (Large)

$5.95

Dreamy tropical concoction with a probiotic twist (Comes with rainbow popping boba)

Strawberry Yogurt (Large)

Strawberry Yogurt (Large)

$5.95

Classic fruity notes sweetened by an army of good-guy probiotic (Comes with rainbow popping boba)

Mango Yogurt (Large)

Mango Yogurt (Large)

$5.95

Another tart classic, wonderfully aromatic (Comes with rainbow popping boba)

Peach Yogurt (Large)

Peach Yogurt (Large)

$5.95

Flirty peachy tantalizes creamy yogurt (Comes with rainbow popping boba)

Coffee

Krak Coffee

Krak Coffee

$5.55

Served with sea salt cream & cocoa powder

Crème Brûlée Coffee

Crème Brûlée Coffee

$5.55

Creamy creme brulee butterizes Krak Coffee

Taro Coffee

Taro Coffee

$5.55

Delightful aromas of creamy taro in Krak Coffee

Matcha Coffee

Matcha Coffee

$5.55

I love Krak Coffee too Matcha! =)

FrapStar (Large)

FrapStar (Large)

$6.55

Caramel blended with our signature coffee

Fresh Teas

Jasmine Ice Tea (Large)

Jasmine Ice Tea (Large)

$3.95

Delicate, sweet, and smooth flavors of green tea

Black Ice Tea (Large)

Black Ice Tea (Large)

$3.95

Classic aromatic tea with robust flavors

Krak in a Bag

Krak in a Bag - MUST ORDER 2 HOURS AHEAD

A Gallon of your favorite drinks. Serve 15 - 20 guests. Ice is not included.
Krak Signature Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

Krak Signature Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

This is a LOT of Krak Signature MT, all over your taste buddies! Best served with Ice (not included) (Serves 10-20 buddies)

Jasmine Green Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

Jasmine Green Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

Hmmmm Jasmine... Milky... So yummy in your tummy! Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Caramel Black Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

Caramel Black Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

Caramel lovers' paradise! Made with our highest quality Black Tea. Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Thai Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

Thai Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

You can get Thai Milk Tea without going to a Thai restaurant... a whole gallon of it! Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Winter Melon Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

Winter Melon Milk Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

Easily one of the most popular boba-fan's favs. A Gallon Bag of your Winter Melon Milk Tea. Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Lychee Tea - Gallon Bag

Lychee Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

"Lee Chee Tee! Lee Chee Tee! Lee Chee Tee!" (a gallon times). Best served with Ice ( not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Peach Tea - Gallon Bag

Peach Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

Something so classic yet done so well. Gotta be the Krak Boba way. A Gallon Bag of your Peach Tea. Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Strawberry Tea - Gallon Bag

Strawberry Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

When properly chilled and diluted with ice... first sip: Ahhhh so good! Remember to add ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Mango Tea - Gallon Bag

Mango Tea - Gallon Bag

$39.95

Surely one of our best offerings for a spot in your fridge... A Gallon Bag of your Mango Tea. Remember to add Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)

Sun Bright - Gallon Bag

Sun Bright - Gallon Bag

$39.95

Bright as the Sun in a whole Gallon. (Serves 10-20 guests). Best served with Ice (not included).

Appfront Items

App order notes

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Krak Boba, we believe in finding the strength that’s already within you. We believe in authentically expressing yourself and challenging the norm. We do that by making powerful elixirs to give you the boost you need every day, make you feel full of life. Because after all, you were born to rule!

Location

23791 El Toro Road, D-106A, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Directions

