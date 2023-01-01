Waffles in Lake Forest
Lake Forest restaurants that serve waffles
More about Crimson Coward - LF - 23706 El Toro Road
Crimson Coward - LF - 23706 El Toro Road
23706 El Toro Road, Lake Forest
|chicken & waffles
|$14.00
2 tenders served over a fresh made waffle
More about Bru Grill & Market
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bru Grill & Market
23730 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest
|Waffles, Pumpkin
|$16.00
Pumpkin Belgian Waffles with Cinnamon Chantilly Cream, served with your choice of applewood smoked bacon, turkey sausage or bratwurst
|Waffles, Red Velvet
|$16.00
Red Velvet Belgian Waffles with Cream Cheese Frosting Drizzle, Chantilly Cream, Warm Maple Syrup and Applewood Bacon
|Waffles, Belgian
|$15.00
Our Belgian waffles are served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage or bratwurst! Add berries, cream, our own pecan syrup, or strawberry topping.