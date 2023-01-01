Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Lake Forest

Go
Lake Forest restaurants
Toast

Lake Forest restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Crimson Coward - LF - 23706 El Toro Road

23706 El Toro Road, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chicken & waffles$14.00
2 tenders served over a fresh made waffle
More about Crimson Coward - LF - 23706 El Toro Road
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bru Grill & Market

23730 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (2732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffles, Pumpkin$16.00
Pumpkin Belgian Waffles with Cinnamon Chantilly Cream, served with your choice of applewood smoked bacon, turkey sausage or bratwurst
Waffles, Red Velvet$16.00
Red Velvet Belgian Waffles with Cream Cheese Frosting Drizzle, Chantilly Cream, Warm Maple Syrup and Applewood Bacon
Waffles, Belgian$15.00
Our Belgian waffles are served with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage or bratwurst! Add berries, cream, our own pecan syrup, or strawberry topping.
More about Bru Grill & Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Forest

Quesadillas

Baklava

Fajitas

Chilaquiles

Veggie Burritos

Al Pastor Tacos

Tostadas

Hummus

Map

More near Lake Forest to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1035 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (873 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (610 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston