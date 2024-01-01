Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Lake Forest

Lake Forest restaurants
Lake Forest restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

DeLucia's Italian Restaurant & Bar

23600 Rockfield Blvd, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana$25.99
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$14.99
More about DeLucia's Italian Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Aroma Pizza and Pasta - Lake Forest

20491 Alton Parkway, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sub$12.49
Chicken patty with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$13.99
Freshly breaded and seasoned chicken served with spaghetti, homemade marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese topped with dried parsley.
More about Aroma Pizza and Pasta - Lake Forest

