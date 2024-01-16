Mr. G's Tacos
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We're a local family owned Taco Shop bringing you food the same we enjoy it at home...cooked fresh, made to order, and served up with a smile!
21991 El Toro Road, Suite 7, Lake Forest, CA 92630
