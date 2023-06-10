A map showing the location of El Molino de Oro Lake ForestView gallery

El Molino de Oro Lake Forest

No reviews yet

23532 El Toro Rd Ste 16

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Taqueria

Tacos / Tortas

Meat Taco

$3.75

Taquitos

$6.49

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Mahi Mahi Taco

$4.99

Veggie Taco

$2.99

Potato Tacos

$3.49

Potato Chorizo Tacos

$3.99

Meat Torta

$9.75

Veggie Torta

$8.49

Burritos

Meat Burrito

$9.99

California Burrito

$10.99

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.99

Mahi Burrito

$10.99

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Veggie Burrito

$8.49

Bean Cheese Burrito

$5.29

Mini Meat Burrito

$7.99

Bean Cheese Rice Burrito

$6.99

Chimichanga

$9.49

Wet Burrito

$1.25

Combos

#1 Classic Combo

$10.99

#2 Two Taco Combo

$10.99

#3 Enchilada Combo

$9.99

#4 Tamale Enchilada Combo

$10.49

#5 Taco Enchilada Combo

$10.99

#6 Taquitos Combo

$9.29

#7 Taco Salad Combo

$10.99

#8 Veggie Salad Combo

$9.49

#9 Chimichanga Combo

$10.99

#10 Chile Relleno Combo

$11.99

#11 Milanesa Combo

$11.99

#12 Chicken Mole Combo

$11.99

#13 Tacos Papa Combo

$9.49

#14 Ribs Nopale Combo

$12.49

#15 Birra Combo

$11.99

#16 Shrimp Combo

$12.49

#18 Mahi Mahi Combo

$12.49

#19 Milanesa Pollo

$10.99

Tortitas de Camaron Combo

$8.04

Mojarra Combo

$15.99

Tortitas de Papa Combo

$9.99

Specialty

Mojarra

$12.99

Bean & Cheese Tostada

$2.99

Ceviche Tostada

$5.99

Veggie Tostada

$4.99

Meat Tostada

$6.99

Nopales Tostada

$3.99

Chile Relleno

$7.99

Enchilada

$2.79

Side Fries

$3.99

Carne Fries

$9.99

Nachos

$6.99+

Bean & Chease Nachos

$6.99

Quesadilla

$4.99+

Sope

$7.49+

Tamales

$2.99+

Tortita Single

$2.29

Soups

Caldo de Pollo

$6.99+

Albondigas

$6.99+

Menudo

$6.99+

Pozole

$6.99+

Caldo de Verdura

$4.99+

Little Amigos

Jr Veggie Burrito

$4.99

Jr Meat Burrito

$7.99

Jr Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

Jr Mini B&C Burrito

$3.99

Jr Quesdilla

$3.99

Jr Meat Quesadilla

$6.49

Jr Bean Cheese Meal

$6.99

Jr Taquitos Meal

$6.99

Jr Taco Meal

$6.99

Jr Burrito Meal

$7.49

Jr Meat Quesadilla Meal

$7.49

Jr Quesadilla Meal

$5.79

Family Packs

#1 Family Meal

$25.00

#2 Family Meal

$59.00

#3 Family Pack

$134.00

#4 Family Meal

$315.00

#5 Family Meal

$340.00

#6 Family Pack

$710.00

Grab-N-Go Breakfast

$89.99

Breakfast Taco Bar

$90.99

Chiaquiles & Eggs

$124.00

Weekend Vibes

$104.99

Sope Bar

$150.00

Mole Fiesta

$95.00

Rainy Day Meal

$84.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Machaca & Egg Burrito

$7.75

Ham & Egg Burrito

$7.75

Bacon Egg Burrito

$7.75

Sausage & Egg Burrito

$7.75

Potato & Egg Burrito

$7.75

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$7.75

Egg Burrito

$5.99

Mini Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

Breakfast Plate

2 Egg Special

$8.50

Machaca & Egg Plate

$8.50

Potato & Egg Plate

$8.50

Sausage & Egg Plate

$8.50

Ham & Egg Plate

$8.50

Bacon & Egg Plate

$8.50

Chorizo & Egg Plate

$8.50

Chilaquiles Plate

$8.50

Huevos Ranchero

$8.50

Potato Chorizo Taco Plate

$8.50

Breakfast Bolillios

#1 Bean Cheese Bolillos

$2.99

#2 Egg Cheese Bolillos

$3.25

#3 Chorizo Egg Bolillos

$4.25

#4 Potato Egg Bolillos

$4.25

#5 Bacon Egg Bolillos

$4.25

#6 Sausage Egg Bolillos

$4.25

#7 Machaca Bolillos

$4.25

#8 Ham Egg Bolillos

$4.25

#9 Chilaquiles Bolillos

$4.25

#10 Chorizo Potato Bolill

$4.75

#11 Ham Potato Bolillos

$4.75

#12 Sausage Bacon Bolillo

$4.75

#13 Asada Bolillos

$5.25

#14 Chicken Bolillos

$5.25

#15 Al Pastor Bolillos

$5.25

#16 Carnitas Bolillos

$5.25

#17 Chile Verde Bolillos

$5.25

#18 Tamale Bolillos

$3.99

#19 Buche Bolillos

$5.25

#20 Trompa Bolillos

$5.25

#21 Fritanga Bolillos

$5.25

#22 Chicharon Bolillos (Copy)

$5.25

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Torta

$8.50

Machaca & Egg Taco

$3.25

Sausage & Egg Taco

$3.25

Ham & Egg Taco

$3.25

Bacon & Egg Taco

$3.25

Potato & Egg Taco

$3.25

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$3.25

Breakfast Sides

Side 1 Egg

$1.50

Side Sauage

$2.49

Side Bacon

$2.49

Extra Side

$0.60

Side Hasbrown

$3.50

Chilaquiles

$3.49+

Breakfast Jalapeno

#1 Bean Cheese Jalapeno

$4.25

#2 Egg Cheese Jalapeno

$5.49

#3 Chorizo Egg Jalapeno

$6.99

#4 Potato Egg Jalapeno

$6.99

#5 Bacon Egg Jalapeno

$6.99

#6 Sausage Egg Jalapeno

$6.99

#7 Machaca Jalapeno

$6.99

#8 Ham Egg Jalapeno

$6.99

#9 Chilaquiles Jalapeno

$6.99

#10 Chorizo Pot Jalapeno

$7.50

#11 Ham Potato Jalapeno

$7.50

#12 Sausage Bacon Jalapen

$7.50

#13 Asada Jalapeno

$7.99

#14 Chicken Jalapeno

$7.99

#15 Al Pastor Jalapeno

$7.99

#16 Carnitas Jalapeno

$7.99

#17 Chile Verde Jalapeno

$7.99

#18 Tamale Jalapeno

$5.49

#19 Buche Jalapeno

$7.99

#20 Trompa Jalapeno

$7.99

#21 Fritanga Jalapeno

$7.99

Bakery

Pan Dulce

Pan Dulce .95

$0.95

Pan Dulce 1.25

$1.25

Pan Dulce 1.50

$1.50

Pan Dulce 2.00

$2.00

Pan Dulce 2.50

$2.50

Panque

$5.00

Bolillo

$0.40

Jalapeno Queso

$3.00

Telera

$0.85

Pambazo

$0.85

Pan Tostado

$5.50

Pan Muerto Chico

$3.00

Pan Muerto Grande

$4.25

Rosca de Rey Small

$30.00

Rosca de Rey Large

$45.00

Desserts

Cake Slice

$4.00

3 Leche Cup

$4.00

Personal Cake

$7.75

Gelatina

$2.25+

Flan

$4.25+

Arroz con Leche

$2.99+

Fruit Tart

$4.75+

Choco Strawberries

$2.25+

Cup Cake

$1.75+

Fruit

$1.00+

Slice Choco Flan

$4.50

Slice Carrot Cake

$4.50

Beverages

Bottled Drinks

Soda Can

$1.49

Jarrito

$2.99

Soda Mexicana

$2.99+

Water Bottles

$1.75+

Coffee / Champurrado

Champurrado

$3.50+

Coffee

$2.25+

Arroz Leche Caliente

$3.75+

Licuado

$3.99+

Fresh Juices

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Orange Mix

$5.00+

Jugo Verde

$5.50+

Jugo Vampiro

$5.50+

Al Gusto

$6.00+

Grapefruit

$4.50+

Carrot Juice

$6.00+

Ginger Shot 2oz

$2.50

Dairy

French Vanilla

$5.99

Creamer 1/2 & 1/2

$5.99

Creamer Hazelnut

$3.29

Milk

$2.29+

NesQuick

$2.59

Orange Juice Botttle

$2.29

Tortilleria

Tortillas

Corn Tortilla 3 Doz

$2.50

Corn Chips

$3.50

Tostadas

$3.99

Flour Tortillas 6"

$2.00

Flour Tortilla 8 "

$2.29

Flour Tortilla 10"

$2.88

Flour Tortilla 12"

$3.74

Corn Mini

$2.99

Tortillas para Chips

$2.99

Masa

Masa Tortilla

$1.60

Masa Sin Prepara

$1.60

Masa Preparada

$2.29

Masa Neja

$1.99

Nixtamal

$1.60

Retail

Cake Supplies

Cake Box

$3.99

Cake Ornament

$11.50

Birthday Candle

$3.99

Candle

$2.50

Retail

Chocolate Abuelita

$6.00

Hojas para Tamales

$10.34

Pint Manteca

$2.19

Quart Manteca

$4.03

Palo de Pinata

$3.99

Small Pinata

$15.00

Large Pinata

$27.00

Catering

Catering Dozen

Dozen Mini Breakfast Burrito

$65.00

Dozen Mini Meat Burrito

$79.00

Dozen Mini Bean/Chz Burrito

$59.00

Dozen Chile Relleno

$85.00

Dozen Enchilada

$25.99

Dozen Sopes

$22.00

Dozen Potato Tacos

$18.00

Dozen Taquitos

$15.99

Catering Pound

Fritanga

$12.49

Trompa

$12.49

Lengua

$16.49

Cabeza

$13.49

Chorizo

$10.49

Birria

$13.49

Chicharon

$10.99

Ceviche

$15.99

Buche

$11.99

Pork Ribs

$13.79

Carnitas

$12.49

Chicken

$12.49

Al Pastor

$12.49

Chile Verde

$13.49

Chicken Mole

$13.49

Carne Asada

$14.99

Sides

Beans

$2.99+

Rice

$2.99+

Guacamole

$1.99+

Salsa

$3.49+

Salsa Enchilada

$4.49+

Salsa Fresca

$3.99+

Salsa Mole

$8.49+

Sour Cream

$1.99+

Cheese

$3.99+

Onion Cilantro

$2.79+

Jalapenos

$6.99+

Ensalada Nopal

$3.49+
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

23532 El Toro Rd Ste 16, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Directions

