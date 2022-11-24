Restaurant header imageView gallery

Inka Mama's- Aliso Viejo 26731 Aliso Creek Rd Ste A

review star

No reviews yet

26731 Aliso Creek Rd Ste A

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Calamari Frito

$15.95

Causa

Tamal

$11.95

Chicharron de Pollo

$13.50

Huancaina

Ceviche

$27.00

Empanadas

$10.95

Choros a la Chalaca

$17.95

Piqeuo Andino

$30.95

————app———-

Tenderloin Anticucho

$19.95

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Ajiaco de Mariscos

$23.00

Arroz con Mariscos

$23.00

Arroz con Pollo

$16.95

Bistek Encebollado

$27.00

Cabrito Norteno

$22.95

Camaron al Ajo

$23.00

Chaufa Combinado

$23.95

Chicken Inka Special

$16.95

Estofado

Jalea

Macho Fish

$29.00

Mama Scampi

Parihuela

$25.00

Pescado Chimbotano

$29.00

Pescado Frito

$26.00

Tacu Tacu

$27.00

Aji de Gallina

$17.95

ENTREES

Saltados

Saltado Vainitas

Combinados

Chaufas

Apanado

Tallarines Verdes

Tallarines

Ajiacos

Col Saltados

VEGETARIAN

Ajiaco de Vegetales

$15.95

Chaufa de Vegetales

$14.95

Saltado de Vegetales

$14.95

Tallarin Saltado de Vegetales

$14.95

Vegetable Inka Special

$14.95

Estofado de Vegetales

$15.95

Tallarin Verde Vegetales

$15.95

SOUP & SALADS

House Salad

$8.95

Salpicon

Aguadito

Sopa de Frijoles

Chupe de Camaron

$22.00

KIDS

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$10.00

Rice Bowl

$10.00

Salchipapas

$10.00

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$10.00

Spaghetti w/ Parm Butter & Cheese

$10.00

Spaghetti w/ Pesto

$10.00

SIDES

Aji Bottle

$15.00

Ajiaco Sauce

$4.00

Bread Basket

$5.00

Extra Aji (2oz)

$1.00

SD Beans

$4.00

SD Brown Rice

$3.50

SD Cancha

$3.50

SD Cilantro Rice

$4.50

SD French Fries

$3.50

SD Jalea Sarza Criolla

$5.00

SD Mash Potatoes

$5.00

SD Of Aji (6oz)

$5.50

SD Platano Frito

$5.00

SD Rocoto

$1.50

SD Sarza Criolla

$4.00

SD White Rice

$3.50

SD Yucca Fritz

$4.50

Verde Sauce

$4.00

SD Veggies

$5.50

Huancaina Sauce

$4.00

SD Jalea Criolla

$5.00

DESSERTS

Alfajores Box

$10.00

Alfajores Portion

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Lucuma Ice Cream

$6.50

Sweet Francesca

$11.00

Sweet Passion

$11.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Saltado Special

Saltado de Vaina Special

Chaufa Special

Tallarin Saltado Special

BY THE GLASS

Ecco Domani PG gl

$12.00

Whitehaven SB gl

$14.00

La Playa Chard gl

$11.00

Fess Parker Chard gl

$13.00

Poppy PN gl

$15.00

Leese-Fitch Merlot gl

$11.00

Will Hill Cab gl

$13.00

Don Miguel Malbec gl

$15.00

Montana Rioja gl

$11.00

Vina Robles Red Blend gl

$13.00

Mark West PN gl

$12.00

Storypoint PN gl

$14.00

Eberle Estate Can gl

$16.00

Classic Pisco

$10.00

Maracuya Pisco

$10.00

Mayu Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$14.00

Garzon Albarino

$9.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Sangria

$9.00

La Playa Pinot Noir

$9.00

J. Bouchon Red Blend

$9.00

La Posta Malbec

$11.00

Finca Decero Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

BY THE BOTTLE

Ecco Domani PG Btl

$41.00

Whitehaven SB Btl

$46.00

La Playa Chard Btl

$31.00

Fess Parker Chard Btl

$47.00

Poppy PN Btl

$41.00

Leese Fitch Merlot Btl

$36.00

Will Hill Cab Btl

$47.00

Don Miguel Malbec Btl

$51.00

Vina Robles Reb Blend Btl

$47.00

Mark West PN Btl

$35.00

Storypoint Pinot Noir Btl

$40.00

Eberle Est Cab Btl

$52.00

Montana Rioja Btl

$31.00

BTL Finca Decero Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

BTL J. Bouchon Red Blend

$32.00

BTL La Posta Malbec

$38.00

BTL La Playa Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL ASOP Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL Garzon Albarino

$32.00

BTL Mayu Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL ASOP Rosé

$40.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$49.00

BEER

BTL Cuzqueña

$6.50

BTL Peru Crystal

$6.50

BTL Xingu

$6.50

BTLe Peru

$6.50

DFT Calidad Lager

$8.00

DFT Laguna 1000 Steps IPA

$10.00Out of stock

DFT Laguna Faggier Machine IPA

$10.00

DFT Laguna Hazy IPA

$11.00

DFT Stereo Czech Pilz

$8.00

DFT Maui Waui

$8.00Out of stock

DFT Laguna Telonics DIPA

$11.00

DFT EPPIG Kolsch

$8.00Out of stock

DFT Port Brewing Blonde

$8.00Out of stock

DFT Harland Hazy DIPA

$11.00

PERUVIAN

Maracuya

$5.50

Chicha Moranda

$5.50

Inka Cola

$4.50

Diet Inka Cola

$5.50

Chicha Morada Pitcher

$25.00

Maracuya Pitcher

$25.00

NA BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Saratoga Still Water

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Pisco Sour

Original

$13.00

Maracuya

$13.00

Sangria

Glass

$13.00

Pitcher

$36.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy traditional Peruvian food

Location

26731 Aliso Creek Rd Ste A, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stadium Brew Co - 26731 ALISO CREEK RD
orange starNo Reviews
26731 ALISO CREEK RD Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurantnext
FISH DISTRICT - Aliso Viejo
orange starNo Reviews
26541 Aliso Creek Rd Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurantnext
Spikes Fish House - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.1 • 483
27020 Alicia Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
PorchBox
orange starNo Reviews
25616 Alicia Parkway Laguna Hills, CA 92653
View restaurantnext
ALO ASIAN KITCHEN - 28083 Moulton Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
28083 Moulton Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Scratch Bakery Cafe
orange star4.6 • 2,631
24321 Avenida De La Carlota Suite H-8 Laguna Hills, CA 92653
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Aliso Viejo
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston