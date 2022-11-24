Inka Mama's- Aliso Viejo 26731 Aliso Creek Rd Ste A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy traditional Peruvian food
Location
26731 Aliso Creek Rd Ste A, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stadium Brew Co - 26731 ALISO CREEK RD
No Reviews
26731 ALISO CREEK RD Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurant
ALO ASIAN KITCHEN - 28083 Moulton Pkwy
No Reviews
28083 Moulton Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurant