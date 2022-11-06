  • Home
Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie

No reviews yet

2459 Park Ave

Tustin, CA 92782

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese
Pepperoni
The Works

Grandma Pies

Medium Crust, Square Cut, Grandma Sauce on Top
Grandma Cheese

Grandma Cheese

$20.00+

Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Oregano, Parmesan

Grandma Brooklyn Cheese

Grandma Brooklyn Cheese

$22.00+

Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Sal's Handmade Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan

Grandma Breadcrumb & Onions

Grandma Breadcrumb & Onions

$24.00+

Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Italian Breadcrumbs & Onions Mix

Grandma Nonna Lucia

Grandma Nonna Lucia

$22.00+

Grandma Sauce, Sal's Handmade Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Grandma Porcini & Truffle

Grandma Porcini & Truffle

$32.00+

Garlic & Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Porcini Mushrooms, Cremini Mushrooms, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano & imported White Truffle Oil

Sicilian Pizza

Thick Crust, Square Cut
Sicilian Cheese

Sicilian Cheese

$26.00

16" Thick Crust, Square Cut, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella

Spicy Siciliano

Spicy Siciliano

$32.00

16" Thick Crust, Square Cut, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Crushed Chili Flakes, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, Mike's Hot Honey & Italian Hot Sauce.

NY Style Pizza

Thin Crust
Cheese

Cheese

$16.00+

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$19.00+

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Brooklyn Cheese

Brooklyn Cheese

$22.00+

Grandma Sauce, Mozzarella, Sal's Handmade Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan

Nonna Lucia

Nonna Lucia

$22.00+

Grandma Sauce, Sal's Handmade Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Margherita

Margherita

$22.00+

Grandma Sauce, Sal's Handmade Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Oregano, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

White

White

$23.00+

No Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta, Oregano, Parmesan

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$27.00+

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Meatballs

The Works

The Works

$25.00+

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives

Greek

Greek

$24.00+

No Sauce, Garlic & Olive Oil mix, Mozzarella, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Artichoke, Feta, Oregano, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$23.00+

Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$24.00+

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Onions, Cilantro

Gluten Free Crust - Cheese

Gluten Free Crust - Cheese

$13.00+

Gluten Free Crust, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella

Garlic Knots

Freshly baked knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic & Parsley. Comes with Marinara Sauce.
Garlic Knots x12

Garlic Knots x12

$10.00

Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley. Comes with Marinara Sauce.

Garlic Knots x6

Garlic Knots x6

$6.00

Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley. Comes with Marinara Sauce.

Garlic Knots x3

Garlic Knots x3

$4.00

Freshly Baked Knots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley. Comes with Marinara Sauce.

Salads

Fresh Veggies, all Homemade Dressings
Garden

Garden

$6.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives. Choice of Dressing.

Caesar

Caesar

$8.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Homemade Caesar Dressing & Croutons.

Antipasti

Antipasti

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Genoa Salami, Boar's Head Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella. Choice of Dressing.

Sandwiches

Hero Sandwiches with Top Quality Ingredients
Chicken Parm - 8"

Chicken Parm - 8"

$13.00

Chicken Cutlets, Homemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan on a French Loaf

Meatball Parm - 8"

Meatball Parm - 8"

$13.00

Meatballs, Homemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan on a French Loaf

Eggplant Parm - 8"

Eggplant Parm - 8"

$13.00

Eggplant Cutlets, Homemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan on a French Loaf

Italian Sausage & Peppers - 8"

Italian Sausage & Peppers - 8"

$13.00

Italian Sausages, Bell Peppers, Onions on a French Loaf. Add Provolone +$1

Italian Sub (Cold) - 8"

Italian Sub (Cold) - 8"

$13.00

Genoa Salami, Boar's Head Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Italian Dressing on a French Loaf.

Pastas

Imported Pasta, Homemade Sauces
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

Imported Spaghetti, choice of Homemade Marinara or Meat Sauce. Comes with fresh baked Garlic Bread. Add Meatballs +$7

Penne

Penne

Imported Penne, choice of Homemade Marinara or Meat Sauce. Comes with fresh baked Garlic Bread. Add Meatballs +$7

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Imported Fettuccine, creamy Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan, Parsley. Comes with fresh baked Garlic Bread. Add Chicken +$4

Favorites

Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.00

Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Boar's Head Ham, Provolone & Mozzarella, rolled in dough. Comes with Marinara Sauce.

Calzone

Calzone

$14.00

Mozzarella & Ricotta rolled in dough. Add Toppings +$1.50. Comes with Marinara Sauce.

Pinwheels

Pinwheels

$5.00

Dough rolls with Mozzarella, Ricotta & your choice of filling. Comes with Marinara Sauce.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.00

Made from scratch, 100% lean Beef, Homemade Marinara Sauce. Comes with fresh baked Garlic Bread

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

16.9oz bottle of water

Snapple

Snapple

$3.00+

16oz bottle of Snapple in various flavors

Soda Can

Soda Can

$2.00+

12oz Soda Can, Coke, Diet Coke & Sprite available

Soda 2 Liter

Soda 2 Liter

$3.50+

2 liter Soda bottle, selection of Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00+

Golden Crispy Shell, Sweet Ricotta & Chocolate Chips Cream mix, Powdered Sugar

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.00

Cake Style Cookie, Vanilla & Chocolate Frosting. From Jonathan Lord's Bakery in Long Island, NY.

Extras

Mike's Hot Honey Mini Jar

Mike's Hot Honey Mini Jar

$3.99Out of stock

Boutique Mini Jar

Mike's Hot Honey Dip Cup

Mike's Hot Honey Dip Cup

$2.25

1oz Dip Cup

Grated Pecorino Romano

Grated Pecorino Romano

$1.50

2oz Pecorino Romano - imported from Italy

Red Pepper Flakes

Red Pepper Flakes

Packets of Crushed Chili Peppers

Homemade Marinara

Homemade Marinara

$0.50+

Made from scratch with San Marzano Style Tomatoes

Homemade Ranch Dressing

Homemade Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Made from scratch, Creamy Buttermilk Style

Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing

Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Made from scratch

Homemade Caesar Dressing

Homemade Caesar Dressing

$1.00+

Made from scratch, Original Recipe

Homemade Italian Dressing

Homemade Italian Dressing

$0.50

Made from scratch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, Italian Herbs

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Hot French Bread with Butter, Garlic, Parmesan, Parsley

Plates, Napkins, Utensils

Plates, Napkins, Utensils

We got you covered! Add one for each person

Weekly Specials (Use Code: 8OFF)

Monday - Thursday Special

Monday - Thursday Special

$36.00

1 x 18" NY Style Pizza with 1 Topping OR 1 x 16" Grandma Cheese Pie + 1 x Large Garden Salad + 1 x 2Liter of Soda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

High Quality NY style pizzas and other Italian specialties. Home of the Grandma Pie!

Website

Location

2459 Park Ave, Tustin, CA 92782

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

