Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
High Quality NY style pizzas and other Italian specialties. Home of the Grandma Pie!
Location
2459 Park Ave, Tustin, CA 92782
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ - Food Truck - #100
No Reviews
2550 Park Ave. Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurant
Apola Greek Grill - 16569 Von Karman Ave
No Reviews
16569 Von Karman Ave Irvine, CA 92606
View restaurant
The Yellow Chilli - Tustin - 2463 Park Avenue
No Reviews
2463 Park Avenue Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tustin
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
4.2 • 1,806
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant
Jamba - 001550 - The Village at Tustin Legacy
4.2 • 413
15190 Kensington Park Dr Tustin, CA 92780
View restaurant