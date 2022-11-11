  • Home
Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ - Food Truck #100

No reviews yet

2550 Park Ave.

Tustin, CA 92782

Popular Items

BBQ 2 Meat Plate
BBQ 1 Meat Plate
BBQ 3 Meat Plate

BBQ Plates

BBQ 1 Meat Plate

$15.00

Served with your choice of meat, one side and homemade biscuit with apple butter

BBQ 2 Meat Plate

$18.00

Served with your choice of two meats, one side and homemade biscuit with apple butter

BBQ 3 Meat Plate

$21.00

Served with your choice of three meats, one side and homemade biscuit with apple butter

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Served on a fresh brioche bun with your choice of one side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Served on a fresh brioche bun with your choice of one side

Tri Tip Sandwich

$17.00

Served on a fresh brioche bun with your choice of one side

Sides

Side BBQ Beans

$3.00

Side Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Garlic Mashed

$3.00

Side Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Beverages

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Texas Sheet Cake

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ

Location

2550 Park Ave., Tustin, CA 92782

Directions

Lucille's BBQ Food Truck #100 image
Lucille's BBQ Food Truck #100 image
Lucille's BBQ Food Truck #100 image

